CDU leadership hopeful Friedrich Merz wants debate on asylum rights

One of Angela Merkel's possible successors, Friedrich Merz, has called for a debate on the German right to seek asylum. It is a permanent principle enshrined in the country's Basic Law constitution.
The three leading candidates to take over from Chancellor Angela Merkel as head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) presented their cases to a local party meeting of 500 people in Seebach near Eisenach in Thuringia on Wednesday night.
It was the third of eight regional meetings for the candidates: Jens Spahn, Friedrich Merz and Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.
While the usual topics of education and employment came up, it was the discussion on immigration which sparked controversy.
"If we want to regulate immigration at the European level, then someday we will need a general debate on the fundamental right to asylum," said Merz. "I have long believed that we need to think about it."
Merkel backs UN migration pacts
Just a few hours earlier, Chancellor Angel Merkel had spoken in the Bundestag in favor of the UN migration and refugee pacts, the first global attempt to set out parameters for managing migration.
Merz said the UN pact was a non-binding treaty but he was concerned the German fundamental right to asylum should not create an additional legal right for applicants: "If Germany accedes to this pact, it must be made clear that it does not extend the grounds for asylum before the administrative courts," he said.
Kramp-Karrenbauer backed Merkel: "I believe that this pact brings more advantages than disadvantages for us." It would be worth arguing for. And, of course, to debate it at the CDU party congress," she said.
Spahn said there was a need for international guidelines but raised the concern that a number of countries were not prepared to join the pact.
Austria and some eastern European countries have spoken out against the UN and EU proposals for managing migration. Austria has just lost a case at the European Court of Justice as the Luxembourg court ruled EU states can not pay refugees with temporary residence rights lower social assistance payments than their own citizens. Austria is currently working on reforms to make it more difficult for foreigners to obtain state benefits.
Germany's constitutional right
Germany is the only country in the world that sets out an individual right to asylum within the constitution, Merz said during the third CDU regional conference in Seebach near Eisenach in Thuringia.
"At some point in the future, we have to hold a major public debate about whether to make a legal reservation in the Basic Law," said Merz. The right to asylum is covered by the so-called "eternity clause" of Germany's Basic Law and is one of the principles that can not be altered unless a new constitution replaces it.
The populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) has set a political agenda, especially in eastern Germany, against immigration. Recent elections in Bavaria and Hesse saw the party gain at the expense of the CDU and its sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU).
As they made their pitches, Merz said he would lead the CDU back to election results of "up to 40 percent," as Spahn and Kramp-Karrenbauer sought out familiar faces in the CDU faithful assembled in the hall.
The CDU leadership vote is to be held at a party conference in Hamburg on December 7-8.
jm/aw (dpa, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Chancellor Merkel countered a storm of accusations and scorn from the far right in her first parliamentary speech since announcing this would be her last term. She also emphasized the value of international cooperation. (21.11.2018)
Leading Christian Democrats are warning their colleagues not to call Germany's participation in the UN's Global Compact for Migration into question. Jens Spahn and other CDU members have gone rogue on asylum policy. (19.11.2018)
The battle to be the next leader of Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats is heating up. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the candidate considered closest to the chancellor personally and politically, has now made her case. (07.11.2018)
On his first visit to the US, Health Minister Jens Spahn spent half an hour with National Security Advisor John Bolton. The surprise visit was an opportunity for talks on biological weapons and epidemics. (02.10.2018)
Friedrich Merz, a ghost from the chancellor's past, appeared in Berlin to explain why he should succeed Angela Merkel as the leader of the Christian Democrats. The lobbyist's intervention has taken many by surprise. (31.10.2018)
The European Court of Justice ruled against a 2015 regulation that saw Austria give minimal social assistance to refugees. Austria's conservative government has introduced a number of strict immigration cuts recently. (21.11.2018)
The co-leader of Germany's far-right AfD says his party will use European elections to unite populists across the continent. Jörg Meuthen told DW the party's key concern will be getting "migration chaos under control." (17.11.2018)