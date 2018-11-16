 CDU leadership hopeful Friedrich Merz wants debate on asylum rights | News | DW | 22.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

CDU leadership hopeful Friedrich Merz wants debate on asylum rights

One of Angela Merkel's possible successors, Friedrich Merz, has called for a debate on the German right to seek asylum. It is a permanent principle enshrined in the country's Basic Law constitution.

Jens Spahn, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Friedrich Merz

Jens Spahn, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Friedrich Merz

The three leading candidates to take over from Chancellor Angela Merkel as head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) presented their cases to a local party meeting of 500 people in Seebach near Eisenach in Thuringia on Wednesday night.

It was the third of eight regional meetings for the candidates: Jens Spahn, Friedrich Merz and Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

While the usual topics of education and employment came up, it was the discussion on immigration which sparked controversy.

"If we want to regulate immigration at the European level, then someday we will need a general debate on the fundamental right to asylum," said Merz. "I have long believed that we need to think about it."

Merkel backs UN migration pacts

Just a few hours earlier, Chancellor Angel Merkel had spoken in the Bundestag in favor of the UN migration and refugee pacts, the first global attempt to set out parameters for managing migration.

Merz said the UN pact was a non-binding treaty but he was concerned the German fundamental right to asylum should not create an additional legal right for applicants: "If Germany accedes to this pact, it must be made clear that it does not extend the grounds for asylum before the administrative courts," he said.

The three hopefuls to become the next CDU party leader are taking part in a series of meetings.

The three hopefuls to become the next CDU party leader are taking part in a series of meetings.

Kramp-Karrenbauer backed Merkel: "I believe that this pact brings more advantages than disadvantages for us." It would be worth arguing for. And, of course, to debate it at the CDU party congress," she said.

Spahn said there was a need for international guidelines but raised the concern that a number of countries were not prepared to join the pact.

Austria and some eastern European countries have spoken out against the UN and EU proposals for managing migration. Austria has just lost a case at the European Court of Justice as the Luxembourg court ruled EU states can not pay refugees with temporary residence rights lower social assistance payments than their own citizens. Austria is currently working on reforms to make it more difficult for foreigners to obtain state benefits.

Germany's constitutional right

Germany is the only country in the world that sets out an individual right to asylum within the constitution, Merz said during the third CDU regional conference in Seebach near Eisenach in Thuringia.

"At some point in the future, we have to hold a major public debate about whether to make a legal reservation in the Basic Law," said Merz. The right to asylum is covered by the so-called "eternity clause" of Germany's Basic Law and is one of the principles that can not be altered unless a new constitution replaces it.

The populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) has set a political agenda, especially in eastern Germany, against immigration. Recent elections in Bavaria and Hesse saw the party gain at the expense of the CDU and its sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU).

  • Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is congratulated by Angela Merkel (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, CDU

    Kramp-Karrenbauer, also known as AKK, was Merkel's choice to become general secretary of the CDU in 2018. She is reputedly Merkel's pick as a successor as party leader. AKK headed a CDU-SPD coalition as state premier in the small southwestern state of Saarland before becoming the CDU's general secretary. She is considered a moderate who would continue Merkel's centrist policies.

  • Jens Spahn holds a mobile phone in his hand as he speaks during the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party convention

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Jens Spahn, CDU

    The 38-year-old is the youngest and most overtly determined Merkel usurper. He entered the Bundestag in 2002 and became Germany's health minister in 2018. Spahn, who is openly gay, is popular in the CDU's conservative wing. He opposes limited dual citizenship for young foreigners, criticized attempts to loosen laws on advertising abortions and called for banning the Burqa in public.

  • Friedrich Merz (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Friedrich Merz, CDU

    The former leader of the CDU/CSU grouping in the Bundestag has been out of frontline politics since leaving the Bundestag in 2009. But the 62-year-old announced his intention to replace Merkel within hours of the news that she would be stepping down. Merz reportedly fell out with Merkel after she replaced him as CDU/CSU group leader in 2002. He has been a chairman at Blackrock since 2016.

  • Armin Laschet (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Armin Laschet, CDU

    Laschet became state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia in 2017. His win marked a major defeat for Social Democrats in Germany's 18 million-strong "coal" state. He has ruled out running as CDU head while Merkel remains chancellor. But he has hinted that he may announce his candidacy once Merkel has stood down, which would make it possible to occupy both posts simultaneously.

  • Julia Klöckner (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Julia Klöckner, CDU

    Klöckner became agriculture minister in 2018 and has been CDU chief in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate since 2011. In 1995, before entering politics, she became Germany's "Wine Queen." Like Spahn, she belongs to the CDU's conservative wing. She raised eyebrows in 2016 when she proposed an alternative plan to Merkel's refugee policy.

  • Peter Altmaier Portrait (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Peter Altmaier, CDU

    Altmeier, known as "Merkel's bodyguard," has supported the chancellor's centrist policy platform on multiple fronts. Originally from Saarland, Altmaier first worked for the European Union before entering the Bundestag in 1994. The former environment minister turned economy minister is renowned for his kitchen diplomacy and being a stickler for policy detail.

  • Ursula von der Leyen speaks with soldiers

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Ursula von der Leyen, CDU

    Von der Leyen became defense minister in 2013 after serving a stint as labor minister. Despite her reform efforts, defense spending remains stubbornly low and the military continues to suffer from widespread equipment shortages. Von der Leyen, who studied in the United States and Britain, supports a larger role for Germany abroad and improving links between national armies in the European Union.

  • Merkel and Bouffier (Reuters)

    Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

    Volker Bouffier, CDU

    Volker Bouffier has been the premier of the central state of Hesse since 2010. He formerly served as the state's interior minister and has twice "won" Big Brother awards from German data privacy advocates for propagating closer surveillance methods by police. The 66-year-old currently heads a CDU-Greens state government in Hesse and is a deputy chairperson in the national CDU executive.

    Author: Ian P. Johnson, Alexander Pearson


As they made their pitches, Merz said he would lead the CDU back to election results of "up to 40 percent," as Spahn and Kramp-Karrenbauer sought out familiar faces in the CDU faithful assembled in the hall.

The CDU leadership vote is to be held at a party conference in Hamburg on December 7-8.

jm/aw (dpa, Reuters)

Watch video 01:55
Now live
01:55 mins.

Merkel defends record during Bundestag budget debate

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Angela Merkel defends policy in Bundestag debate

Chancellor Merkel countered a storm of accusations and scorn from the far right in her first parliamentary speech since announcing this would be her last term. She also emphasized the value of international cooperation. (21.11.2018)  

CDU in showdown over UN migration pact

Leading Christian Democrats are warning their colleagues not to call Germany's participation in the UN's Global Compact for Migration into question. Jens Spahn and other CDU members have gone rogue on asylum policy. (19.11.2018)  

Merkel ally Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer urges new era in German politics

The battle to be the next leader of Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats is heating up. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the candidate considered closest to the chancellor personally and politically, has now made her case.  (07.11.2018)  

German health minister talks bioterrorism in White House

On his first visit to the US, Health Minister Jens Spahn spent half an hour with National Security Advisor John Bolton. The surprise visit was an opportunity for talks on biological weapons and epidemics. (02.10.2018)  

Friedrich Merz makes pitch to lead CDU after Angela Merkel

Friedrich Merz, a ghost from the chancellor's past, appeared in Berlin to explain why he should succeed Angela Merkel as the leader of the Christian Democrats. The lobbyist's intervention has taken many by surprise. (31.10.2018)  

EU top court rules against Austrian curbs on refugee rights

The European Court of Justice ruled against a 2015 regulation that saw Austria give minimal social assistance to refugees. Austria's conservative government has introduced a number of strict immigration cuts recently. (21.11.2018)  

AfD's Jörg Meuthen aims to bring together populists in European Parliament

The co-leader of Germany's far-right AfD says his party will use European elections to unite populists across the continent. Jörg Meuthen told DW the party's key concern will be getting "migration chaos under control." (17.11.2018)  

Angela Merkel's potential successors as chancellor

Angela Merkel will be giving up her seat as CDU leader but remain chancellor – likely until the next federal election in 2021. DW examines her potential successors as CDU chief and German chancellor. (31.10.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Merkel defends record during Bundestag budget debate  

Related content

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer favorite to replace Merkel 16.11.2018

The race to replace Angela Merkel as leader of the Conservative Party has shaped up as a dual between Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, considered by many as the continuity option, and Friedrich Merz, a millionaire who describes himself as a ‘free-trade man.’

Deutschland Landau | CDU-Generalsekretärin Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer

Merkel ally Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer urges new era in German politics 07.11.2018

The battle to be the next leader of Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats is heating up. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the candidate considered closest to the chancellor personally and politically, has now made her case. 

Merkel ally launches bid for CDU party leadership 07.11.2018

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, also known as AKK, has officially launched her campaign to lead the conservative CDU party. She is one of three contenders to succeed Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel as head of the Christian Democrats.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 