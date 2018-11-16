 Angela Merkel defends policy in Bundestag debate | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 21.11.2018

Germany

Angela Merkel defends policy in Bundestag debate

Chancellor Merkel countered a storm of accusations and scorn from the far-right in her first parliamentary speech since announcing this would be her last term. She also emphasized the value of international cooperation.

Angela Merkel in the Bundestag (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

Chancellor Angela Merkel vehemently defended her economic record and her current policies in her first parliamentary speech since her announcement that this would be her last government.

Enduring a hail of mocking laughter and scornful interruptions from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), Merkel led the Bundestag's budget debate on Wednesday by defending the United Nations migration and refugee pacts.

"We want reasonable conditions everywhere in the world, because otherwise, of course, people will say you only have a few countries you can go to, and try it and risk their lives," she said. "That's why it's in our national interest that the conditions for fleeing on the one side, and for work migration on the other, improve."

In a particularly animated moment, she described how one of the aims of the UN pacts was to equalize working conditions around the world while not altering the legal guarantees for migrants in Germany itself. "This pact for migration, just like the pact for refugees, is the right attempt - and we're still at the beginning - to solve global problems at an international level and together," she said.

Merkel also emphasized the issues she said would be decisive for the future of Germany: digitalization and the future of energy in times of climate change. "

AfD: 'politics of unreason'

But the AfD's parliamentary leader, Alice Weidel, began the debate with very different priorities. In a charged opening speech, the far-right leader accused the chancellor of pursuing a "politics of division and unreason," and overspending the country's prosperity on all the wrong priorities.

"We're spending money every year to fight against the right-wing, and other ways to patronize people, but women and girls can't go out alone on the streets for fear of being attacked by so-called asylum-seekers," said Weidel.

Read more: Opinion: A cold-hearted, fearmongering AfD

Weidel also accused Merkel's administration of "waging a war against the combustion engine" and pandering to "obscure lobby groups" to the detriment of Germany's vital auto industry. The AfD politician ended by dismissing the accusations of breaking party donations law by accusing all the other parties of identical transgressions.

Merkel's response to Weidel was dry: "The nice thing about free debates is that everyone talks about what they think is important for the country," she said, pausing for a generous round of applause. She went on to list all the economic markers that displayed Germany's prosperity.

Emmanuel Macron calls for unified Europe in Bundestag address

In a speech to Germany's parliament, French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a new Franco-German alliance to equip Europe for future challenges. His visit came on Germany's annual war remembrance day. (18.11.2018)  

German prosecutors to investigate far-right AfD's Alice Weidel over donations

Prosecutors have begun a probe into AfD leader Alice Weidel over the alleged use of foreign donations to pay for internet campaigning. The party received large sums of money from donors in Switzerland and Belgium. (14.11.2018)  

AfD donation scandal deepens as party conference kicks off

The far-right AfD reportedly knew about donations from a Dutch foundation earlier than previously thought. Leading party member Alice Weidel is already facing an investigation over another questionable donation. (16.11.2018)  

German parliament rows over UN Migration Compact

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) has demanded that Germany follow the US example and withdraw from the UN Migration Compact. Other parties welcomed the chance to correct the far-right's interpretations of the agreement. (08.11.2018)  

Opinion: A cold-hearted, fearmongering AfD

A fierce debate in the Bundestag over the envisioned UN migration pact has pitted Germany's far-right populists against all other parties. It is good to see democrats face down the misanthropes, says DW's Jens Thurau. (08.11.2018)  

Belgien - EU-Gipfel in Brüssel - Merkel

Angela Merkel and the future of the EU 13.11.2018

European Union leaders fear Angela Merkel's weakened power could be a liability for the bloc. When it comes to political heavyweights in Europe, the German chancellor has long been top of the list.

PK Angela Merkel Abschluss Klausurtagung CDU-Bundesvorstand

Majority of Germans want Chancellor Angela Merkel to complete term 16.11.2018

Merkel will not seek a new term as CDU leader, prompting many to doubt her future as chancellor. Voters are also not enthused about Merkel's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer remaining in office, according to a new poll.

Deutschland Handys von Flüchtlingen im Visier

CDU in showdown over UN migration pact 19.11.2018

Leading Christian Democrats are warning their colleagues not to call Germany's participation in the UN's Global Compact for Migration into question. Jens Spahn and other CDU members have gone rogue on asylum policy.

