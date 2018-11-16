Angela Merkel defends policy in Bundestag debate

Chancellor Angela Merkel vehemently defended her economic record and her current policies in her first parliamentary speech since her announcement that this would be her last government.

Enduring a hail of mocking laughter and scornful interruptions from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), Merkel led the Bundestag's budget debate on Wednesday by defending the United Nations migration and refugee pacts.

"We want reasonable conditions everywhere in the world, because otherwise, of course, people will say you only have a few countries you can go to, and try it and risk their lives," she said. "That's why it's in our national interest that the conditions for fleeing on the one side, and for work migration on the other, improve."

In a particularly animated moment, she described how one of the aims of the UN pacts was to equalize working conditions around the world while not altering the legal guarantees for migrants in Germany itself. "This pact for migration, just like the pact for refugees, is the right attempt - and we're still at the beginning - to solve global problems at an international level and together," she said.

Merkel also emphasized the issues she said would be decisive for the future of Germany: digitalization and the future of energy in times of climate change. "

AfD: 'politics of unreason'

But the AfD's parliamentary leader, Alice Weidel, began the debate with very different priorities. In a charged opening speech, the far-right leader accused the chancellor of pursuing a "politics of division and unreason," and overspending the country's prosperity on all the wrong priorities.

"We're spending money every year to fight against the right-wing, and other ways to patronize people, but women and girls can't go out alone on the streets for fear of being attacked by so-called asylum-seekers," said Weidel.

Weidel also accused Merkel's administration of "waging a war against the combustion engine" and pandering to "obscure lobby groups" to the detriment of Germany's vital auto industry. The AfD politician ended by dismissing the accusations of breaking party donations law by accusing all the other parties of identical transgressions.

Merkel's response to Weidel was dry: "The nice thing about free debates is that everyone talks about what they think is important for the country," she said, pausing for a generous round of applause. She went on to list all the economic markers that displayed Germany's prosperity.