Alice Elisabeth Weidel is a German politician, Bundestag lawmaker and the co-leader of the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Weidel was born in 1979 in Gütersloh, North Rhine-Westphalia. She studied economics and business administration in Bayreuth. Worked for analyst at Goldman Sachs Allianz Global Investors. In 2011 she completed a doctoral thesis on "The Pension System of the People's Republic of China." She is openly lesbian and lives in Switzerland with her partner and two children. Since 2013, Alice Weidel has been an independent management consultant. She is co-chair of the AfD alongside Tino Chrupalla and co-chair of the AfD parliamentary group. The AfD wants to leave the eurozone and has a nationalist foreign policy approach. In terms of domestic policy, the program focuses on conservative family values and restricting immigration.