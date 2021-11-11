Visit the new DW website

Alice Weidel

Alice Elisabeth Weidel is a German politician, Bundestag lawmaker and the co-leader of the far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Weidel was born in 1979 in Gütersloh, North Rhine-Westphalia. She studied economics and business administration in Bayreuth. Worked for analyst at Goldman Sachs Allianz Global Investors. In 2011 she completed a doctoral thesis on "The Pension System of the People's Republic of China." She is openly lesbian and lives in Switzerland with her partner and two children. Since 2013, Alice Weidel has been an independent management consultant. She is co-chair of the AfD alongside Tino Chrupalla and co-chair of the AfD parliamentary group. The AfD wants to leave the eurozone and has a nationalist foreign policy approach. In terms of domestic policy, the program focuses on conservative family values and restricting immigration. This page is an automatic compilation of all DW content featuring Alice Weidel.

German far-right AfD co-leader Alice Weidel contracts COVID

German far-right AfD co-leader Alice Weidel contracts COVID 11.11.2021

Alice Weidel, the joint leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, has tested positive for coronavirus. She has long railed against vaccination requirements and COVID restrictions.
Opinion: AfD has accepted its fate — it's a party that doesn't mind racism

Opinion: AfD has accepted its fate — it's a party that doesn't mind racism 11.10.2021

Jörg Meuthen's decision to step down as party chairman has dug the already far-right party deeper into its hard-core nationalist trench. It's where the AfD always wanted to be, says Ben Knight.
Germany's far-right AfD: Moderate co-leader Meuthen gives up, spelling victory for radical fringe

Germany's far-right AfD: Moderate co-leader Meuthen gives up, spelling victory for radical fringe 11.10.2021

Jörg Meuthen, co-leader of the far-right populist AfD and considered a moderate, has announced his retreat from front-line politics. It comes after months of leadership struggles and a poor showing in the election.
German election: Far-right AfD outperforms competitors on social media

German election: Far-right AfD outperforms competitors on social media 27.08.2021

Germany's far-right populists have far fewer party supporters than their big-tent competitors. But they still manage to dominate the discourse on social media — especially in election campaigns. Why is that?
German election 2021: Meet the parties' top candidates

German election 2021: Meet the parties' top candidates 25.05.2021

Six parties are likely to be represented in the German parliament, the Bundestag, after the September 26 vote. Meet their top candidates, who will serve as the parties' high-profile spokespeople during the campaign.
AfD far-right gets a boost through new top candidates

AfD far-right gets a boost through new top candidates 25.05.2021

The German far-right party Alternative for Germany has chosen two staunch anti-immigrant hard-liners to lead it into this year's general election. This is a heavy defeat for the more moderate wing of the party.

Germany's far-right AfD lawmakers visit Moscow

Germany's far-right AfD lawmakers visit Moscow 10.03.2021

Duma lawmakers welcomed three members of Germany's far-right AfD party in Moscow, with the visitors calling to end the sanctions against Russia.
Germany's Angela Merkel calls for tougher coronavirus restrictions

Germany's Angela Merkel calls for tougher coronavirus restrictions 09.12.2020

In a passionate speech to parliament Chancellor Merkel called for a lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19. She faced fierce pushback from the far-right opposition, who took stock of Merkel's 15 years in government.
Germany: Far-right AfD party in 'serious financial distress'

Germany: Far-right AfD party in 'serious financial distress' 20.12.2019

The far-right Alternative for Germany party has asked its members for cash as it faces financial trouble. The party was fined €400,000 over illegal campaign funding and faces potential legal battles in the future.
AfD: What you need to know about Germany's far-right party

AfD: What you need to know about Germany's far-right party 28.10.2019

DW looks at the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, the third-largest group in the Bundestag. Its main appeal is its opposition to Angela Merkel's welcoming policy toward migrants.
Sachsenhausen concentration camp memorial files charges against Holocaust denier

Sachsenhausen concentration camp memorial files charges against Holocaust denier 12.08.2019

A man who allegedly spread hate speech at the Sachsenhausen camp memorial near Berlin is to face face criminal charges. He was part of a group visiting from the constituency of Alice Weidel, leader of the far-right AfD.
AfD scandal: Party sent wrong donor names to German parliament

AfD scandal: Party sent wrong donor names to German parliament 21.02.2019

AfD parliamentary group leader Alice Weidel is being investigated for potentially breaching German campaign financing laws. Now, prosecutors have voiced doubts about a list of donors the party sent to parliament.
Outrage in Germany after brutal attack on AfD lawmaker Frank Magnitz

Outrage in Germany after brutal attack on AfD lawmaker Frank Magnitz 08.01.2019

Was the brutal attack on AfD lawmaker Frank Magnitz a politically motivated assault, or even an attempt on his life? Some of his fellow party members believe so and blame their political foes for stoking hatred.
What kind of party is the AfD growing up to be?

What kind of party is the AfD growing up to be? 05.12.2018

The far-right AfD's deputy leader, Georg Pazderski, says his party rejects right-wing radicalism. But with the party's youth wing under surveillance and supporters marching alongside neo-Nazi activists, how true is that?
Angela Merkel defends policy in Bundestag debate

Angela Merkel defends policy in Bundestag debate 21.11.2018

Chancellor Merkel countered a storm of accusations and scorn from the far right in her first parliamentary speech since announcing this would be her last term. She also emphasized the value of international cooperation.
AfD donor scandal: Weidel under official investigation

AfD donor scandal: Weidel under official investigation 20.11.2018

German prosecutors have opened a formal probe into AfD leader Alice Weidel over alleged election campaign donations from Switzerland. It is illegal for German parties to receive contributions from non-EU countries.
