As IS crumbles, Syrian Kurds want Germany to take back foreign fighters

According to Syrian Kurdish authorities, Germany is "shirking" its responsibility to repatriate German jihadi fighters, wives and children in detention in northeastern Syria.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have captured around 800 fighters, 600 women and more than 1,200 children from dozens of countries in the Kurdish-led force's offensive against the nearly vanquished "Islamic State" (IS).

"Among them there are tens of German IS fighters, women, and children," the Syrian Kurdish autonomous region's de facto foreign office told DW. "The number of foreign fighters in detention is constantly increasing as the military operations to liberate the countryside" continue in eastern Syria near the border with Iraq.

European governments have been wary of repatriating their citizens who went to fight for an IS "caliphate" in Syria and Iraq, fearing the political repercussions of bringing back extremists following a series of jihadi-inspired attacks in France, Germany and elsewhere in Europe.

However, an impending US military withdrawal has created rising uncertainty about the security situation in Syrian Kurdish-controlled areas, which face the threat of a Turkish military assault that has forced the Kurds to reach out for a possible deal with the Syrian government.

France in talks to repatriate French IS fighters

France last week announced it was in discussions with Syrian Kurdish authorities to repatriate French IS fighters and their families amid concerns about lack of security following an impending US withdrawal.

"In light of developments in the military situation in northeastern Syria and American decisions, and in order to ensure the security of French people, we are exploring all options in order to prevent these potentially dangerous individuals from escaping or dispersing," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters.

"If the forces detaining these French fighters decide to deport them to France, they would be immediately handed over to the judicial authorities," he added.

Terror attacks in France since 2015 December 11, 2018: Strasbourg shooting A gunman opened fire at a Christmas market in the eastern city of Strasbourg, home to the European Parliament. At least two people were killed and 12 injured. Prosecutors opened a terror investigation. France immediately raised its national security alert to its highest level in anticipation of copycat attacks.

Terror attacks in France since 2015 May 12, 2018: Paris knife attack A man wielding a knife attacks bystanders in a central neighborhood in Paris, killing one person and wounding another four. French prosecutors open a terror probe into the attack, citing witness accounts that the assailant shouted "Allahu akbar" ("God is greatest"). The militant "Islamic State" (IS) group claims responsibility for the attack, calling the knifeman one of their "soldiers."

Terror attacks in France since 2015 March 23, 2018: Trebes hostage crisis An attacker claiming allegiance to IS perpetrates a string of violent crimes in the southern town of Trebes during the morning hours. He kills a man while stealing a car and then fires shots at police officers before entering a Super U grocery store, where he takes hostages. Police shoot dead the attacker. Four people are killed, including including policeman Arnaud Beltrame.

Terror attacks in France since 2015 October 1, 2017: Marseille train station knife attack A man fatally stabs two women at the Marseille train station. The perpetrator, Ahmed Hanachi, is shot dead by police on patrol. IS claims responsibility for the attack in a post by its news agency Amaq. In it, they call Hanachi one of the group's "soldiers." Two Interior Ministry officials resign after it is revealed that Hanachi was an undocumented immigrant who they had failed to detain.

Terror attacks in France since 2015 April 20, 2017: Champs-Elysees police shooting A gunman opens fire on police on the Champs-Elysees, Paris' most iconic boulevard. One police officer is killed and two individuals are injured before police shoot the gunman dead. A note praising IS is found next to the gunman's body. The terrorist group also claims responsibility. The attack occurs just days before the first round of the French presidential election. Security is tightened.

Terror attacks in France since 2015 February 3, 2017: Machete attempt at Louvre Soldiers shoot and severely injure a knife-wielding man outside the Louvre museum in Paris after he assails them. One soldier is lightly injured. The attacker had two further machetes in his backpack. A subsequent investigation reveals the Egyptian national had traveled to France from Dubai on a valid tourist visa. A Twitter account associated with the man's name refers to IS in posts.

Terror attacks in France since 2015 July 26, 2016: Murder of Normandy priest Two teens enter a church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, Normandy and slit the throat of an 85-year-old priest in front of five parishioners. Police shoot the 19-year-olds dead as they try to leave. IS takes responsibility and publishes a video of the teens pledging allegiance to the group. Many French Muslims attend the next Sunday's Mass to show solidarity with Catholics and condemn the attack.

Terror attacks in France since 2015 July 14, 2016: Truck attack in Nice On Bastille Day, France's national holiday, a truck drives through crowds in Nice that had gathered to watch the fireworks on a major seaside promenade. Before being shot dead by police, the driver kills 86 and injuries more than 400 others. IS claims responsibility, stating that the attacker had responded to IS calls to target civilians living in coalition nations fighting IS in Syria and Iraq.

Terror attacks in France since 2015 November 13, 2015: Paris attacks France's most deadly terror attack: IS jihadis armed with automatic weapons and explosives undertake coordinated attacks in Paris including at the Bataclan concert hall, the national stadium and various street cafes. The mass shootings and suicide bombings kill 130 people, injuring hundreds more. IS claims responsibility. Then-President Francois Hollande calls it an act of war by IS.

Terror attacks in France since 2015 August 21, 2015: Thalys train tragedy averted A deadly attack is averted: On a high-speed train from Amsterdam to Paris, a man opens fire with an assault rifle that subsequently jams. Other train passengers tackle the man, preventing deadly violence. Four are injured including the attacker. The assailant had been known to French security officials for past drug-related activities and statements in defense of radical Islamist violence.

Terror attacks in France since 2015 June 26, 2015: Beheading, truck explosion near Lyon Yassin Salhi beheads his boss and displays the head, along with two Islamic flags, on the gate outside a gas plant near Lyon. He also tries to blow up the factory by driving his van into the gas cylinders. The attempt fails, but unleashes a smaller explosion, injuring two. French authorities claim links between the man and IS. He commits suicide in prison.

Terror attacks in France since 2015 January 7-9, 2015: Charlie Hebdo, Jewish supermarket attack Two men with automatic guns storm the offices of satire magazine Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 and wounding 12 others. A different gunman kills a police officer the next day, then four more during a hostage-taking on January 9 at a kosher grocery. Police eventually shoot all three gunmen dead, but not before they claim allegiance to IS and al-Qaida. Author: Cristina Burack



French authorities declined comment on either a BFM television report that some 130 French citizens were planned to be repatriated or a Le Figaro report that more than 80 detainees had been transferred from the SDF to Iraq. France has several hundred special forces troops on the ground in Syria supporting SDF and American forces.

Untenable situation

Syrian Kurdish authorities say they are unable to handle the burden of detained foreign IS fighters and the rehabilitation of non-combatant women and children.

"Some of the IS fighters in our custody are very dangerous, and our region is unstable. Any chaos may enable IS fighters to flee, which may pose serious threats to the international community," the Syrian Kurdish foreign office said.

Kurdish-led SDF forces have worked with the international community to fight IS. Now the Syrian Kurds say they need the help of the international community to deal with detained foreign fighters.

Recognizing the precarious security situation in Syria, CIA chief Gina Haspel told a US Senate committee recently that the intelligence community was working hard to identify detainees in SDF custody and "return people to their country of origin."

"We are working very closely with our foreign allies to do just that," she said.

The US State Department has also ramped up pressure on countries to take back foreign fighters ahead of a gathering this week in Washington of foreign ministers from Europe and the Middle East to discuss the fight against IS.

"The United States calls upon other nations to repatriate and prosecute their citizens detained by the SDF and commends the continued efforts of the SDF to return these foreign terrorist fighters to their countries of origin," the State Department said on February 4.

Western intelligence agencies estimate that as many as 30,000 foreign fighters traveled to Syria and Iraq to fight alongside IS and other extremist groups. Thousands of them have been killed on the battlefield.

Children born in "jihad area"

The German Interior Ministry estimates around 1,000 people left Germany to join jihadi terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq since 2013.

About one-third of these people have already returned to Germany, some of whom have been prosecuted or placed in rehabilitation programs.

Another 270 of the German women and children are still in Iraq or Syria. Some 75 percent of the children are believed to be under the age of three and are assumed to have been born in a "jihad area," the interior ministry said.

The interior ministry told DW it was an aware that "a double-digit number of men, women and children from Germany are in the custody of Kurdish forces of the Syrian opposition," but that German authorities lack specific information.

The German Foreign Ministry says it is unable to provide consular assistance to German detainees in Syria due to the security situation and absence of diplomatic ties with Damascus.

"The Federal Government is examining possible options to enable German nationals to leave Syria, especially in humanitarian cases," it told DW.

Red Cross: People 'cannot be made stateless'

The Red Cross, which visits detention centers in Syria, told DW that if families there request it, the humanitarian organization will notify consular authorities in their countries of origin.

Anastasia Isyuk, a spokesperson for the Red Cross, said that foreign fighters and their families cannot be cast aside as security threats for whom international laws do not apply.

"People – and especially children – cannot be made stateless. Looking the other way is not an option for anyone, including countries of origin," she told DW.

The Red Cross says children languishing in camps and prisons are victims who are vulnerable to abuse and health problems. The humanitarian organization advocates keeping children with their mothers when possible.

Germany, like France, has opted to let countries in which alleged crimes were committed to try and convict foreign IS members so long as the accused don't face the death penalty.

"In this context Iraq, in particular, has asserted a German-recognized criminal prosecution interest against some German IS fighters," the interior ministry said.

That policy may work in Iraq, but is more problematic in Syria. Germany has no official relations with the unrecognized Syrian Kurdish administration and any court ruling from the entity would be invalid under international law.

The Assad regime has been accused of torturing and executing thousands of prisoners, a policy it would likely not refrain from were it to reassert some control over northeastern Syria in any deal with the Kurds.

Analysts have also warned that the Assad regime could use the threat of releasing foreign IS captives to unleash terrorist attacks abroad as a possible bargaining chip against the West.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.