 Islamist children pose real ′threat′ to Germany, spy chief warns | News | DW | 06.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Islamist children pose real 'threat' to Germany, spy chief warns

Germany's domestic intelligence chief has warned that children growing up in Islamist families in Germany may pose a risk to society. Conservative politicians say authorities should be allowed to monitor kids under 14.

A young person in front of a computer screen

Children from Islamist households in Germany represent a "not insignificant potential threat," the head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), Germany's domestic intelligence service, Hans-Georg Maassen said Monday.

In a new report cited by the Funke media group, the BfV said there were signs the "radicalization of minors and young adults" was becoming more likely and happening faster and earlier.

Watch video 05:17
Now live
05:17 mins.

Children of IS in Belgium

The BfV document estimated that some 300 children in Germany were affected. Children in some of these families are "educated from birth with an extremist world view that legitimizes violence against others and degrades those who aren't part of their group," the report said.  

It expressed concerns about families who had traveled to war zones in the Middle East, as well as those who had remained in Germany.

Maassen warned that what he described as the ongoing jihadist socialization of children was "alarming" and would pose a significant challenge to authorities in the coming years.

Read moreCan foreign 'Islamic State' fighters' kids return to Europe?

Watch video 04:22
Now live
04:22 mins.

Lost daughters in Chechnya

Monitoring minors

The BfV findings have led to calls from politicians in Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) to drop the age limit for surveillance candidates to under 14.

"This is not about criminalizing people under the age of 14, but about warding off significant threats to our country, like Islamic terrorism, which also targets children," CDU politician Patrick Sensburg told the Funke media group.

Read moreThings to know about Germany's recent surveillance laws

Listen to audio 04:50
Now live
04:50 mins.

The young women leaving Europe to become jihadi brides

Stephan Mayer, the interior affairs spokesman for the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), said such a measure would also be for the protection of the children affected, adding that some of the individuals who traveled to crisis regions in Syria and Iraq to join jihad were very young.

Herbert Reul, the CDU Interior Minister of the western state of North-Rhine Westphalia, said authorities needed appropriate "instruments to be able to deal with traumatized and violent returnees under the age of 14."

The state lowered its age limit for surveillance from 16 to 14 in 2016.

nm/rt (Reuters, AFP, dpa, KNA)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Children of 'Islamic State' struggle to integrate in Germany

With the "Islamic State" on the verge of total defeat in Syria and Iraq, authorities in Germany are debating how to deal with returnees from the terrorist militia. Many of them are children who know nothing but war. (09.01.2018)  

Why young girls become radicalized

What drives young girls to join radical Islamist groups? Islamism expert Claudia Dantschke explains the phenomenon from her daily experience working with young people and families. (19.06.2015)  

What now for German IS brides when they return home?

The case of runaway jihadi schoolgirl Linda W. has raised the question of what will happen if she returns to Germany. Membership of "Islamic State" is not trivial, but a mere prison sentence could be counter-productive. (28.07.2017)  

The legacy of the 'Islamic State'

The terrorist organization "Islamic State" has largely been defeated in a military sense. But its ideologies live on, for example, in children who grew up under its regime. Other challenges remain as well. (14.01.2018)  

'Islamic State' follower convicted for trying to create 'army of children' in London

British "Islamic State" supporter Umar Haque has been found guilty of trying to recruit children to carry out attacks across London. Haque had shown children videos of beheadings and made them re-enact previous attacks. (02.03.2018)  

Can foreign 'Islamic State' fighters' kids return to Europe?

Should the children of foreign IS fighters in Iraq and Syria be allowed to return home? Security agencies are alarmed, but aid workers say they're no danger if they get proper support. Judit Neurink reports from Irbil. (30.03.2018)  

Two Islamic State wives return to Germany with their children

The women and their three children were allowed to return from northern Iraq and will not be arrested. German federal prosecutors say their request for a warrant was denied by the Federal Supreme Court. (27.04.2018)  

German jihadi schoolgirl could face jail in Iraq: journalist

An Iraqi journalist who interviewed teenage IS bride Linda W. after she was found in Iraq says she might face several years in an Iraqi prison. Linda has said she regrets her decision to go to Iraq and wants to go home. (24.07.2017)  

Things to know about Germany's recent surveillance laws

Germany has passed an unprecedented spate of new surveillance and security laws, often with impossibly long and hard to understand names. DW guides you through the most important of them. (26.06.2017)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

The young women leaving Europe to become jihadi brides  

Children of IS in Belgium  

Lost daughters in Chechnya  

Related content

Hans-Georg Maaßen

Germany's domestic security chief denies advising far-right AfD on how to avoid investigation 31.07.2018

Critics say the far-right party exhibits anti-constitutional tendencies. Though intelligence agencies have said there is not enough evidence to prove that, others have called for individual members to be observed.

Deutschland Vorstellung des Verfassungsschutzberichtes 2017 Maaßen und Seehofer

Extremist crimes in Germany down, number of fanatics up 24.07.2018

Germany's domestic intelligence agency says criminal extremism has declined, but numbers of potential extremists have risen. The BfV's annual report noted a sharp increase in members of the radical Reichsbürger movement.

'Rejectionists' on the rise in Germany 24.07.2018

The number of people who reject the legitimacy of the government has increased sharply over the past 18 months, according to Germany's domestic intelligence agency. In its annual extremism report, it focuses especially on the "Reichsbürger" movement.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 