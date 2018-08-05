Islamist children pose real 'threat' to Germany, spy chief warns

Children from Islamist households in Germany represent a "not insignificant potential threat," the head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), Germany's domestic intelligence service, Hans-Georg Maassen said Monday.

In a new report cited by the Funke media group, the BfV said there were signs the "radicalization of minors and young adults" was becoming more likely and happening faster and earlier.

Watch video 05:17 Now live 05:17 mins. Share Children of IS in Belgium Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2nyGj Children of IS in Belgium

The BfV document estimated that some 300 children in Germany were affected. Children in some of these families are "educated from birth with an extremist world view that legitimizes violence against others and degrades those who aren't part of their group," the report said.

It expressed concerns about families who had traveled to war zones in the Middle East, as well as those who had remained in Germany.

Maassen warned that what he described as the ongoing jihadist socialization of children was "alarming" and would pose a significant challenge to authorities in the coming years.

Read more: Can foreign 'Islamic State' fighters' kids return to Europe?

Watch video 04:22 Now live 04:22 mins. Share Lost daughters in Chechnya Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2rkV7 Lost daughters in Chechnya

Monitoring minors

The BfV findings have led to calls from politicians in Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) to drop the age limit for surveillance candidates to under 14.

"This is not about criminalizing people under the age of 14, but about warding off significant threats to our country, like Islamic terrorism, which also targets children," CDU politician Patrick Sensburg told the Funke media group.

Read more: Things to know about Germany's recent surveillance laws

Listen to audio 04:50 Now live 04:50 mins. Share The young women leaving Europe to become jihadi brides Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/1EiEz The young women leaving Europe to become jihadi brides

Stephan Mayer, the interior affairs spokesman for the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), said such a measure would also be for the protection of the children affected, adding that some of the individuals who traveled to crisis regions in Syria and Iraq to join jihad were very young.

Herbert Reul, the CDU Interior Minister of the western state of North-Rhine Westphalia, said authorities needed appropriate "instruments to be able to deal with traumatized and violent returnees under the age of 14."

The state lowered its age limit for surveillance from 16 to 14 in 2016.

nm/rt (Reuters, AFP, dpa, KNA)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.