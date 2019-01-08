 Germany introduces extremism counseling service | News | DW | 09.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany introduces extremism counseling service

The "emel" service will mainly target Turkish and Arabic-speaking families. Germany has seen a dramatic rise in young people become radicalized online in recent years.

A man passes out a fundamentalist version of the Quran

A new prototype project was launched in Germany on Wednesday, aimed at counselling parents who are concerned their children may be flirting with extremism. The Turkish Community in Germany (TGD) non-profit established the service primarily for Turkish and Arabic-speaking parents, but said that German native speakers would be able to receive help as well.

The service is called "emel," a play on the world e-mail and a Turkish given name. Parents will be able to receive help either via e-mail or make an appointment for a live chat.

Funded partly the European Union and Germany's Ministry for Families, counseling is set to be available through at least the end of 2019, although founders hope they will receive the budget to continue the service indefinitely.

For years, German authorities have warned about an uptick of young people in Germany becoming radicalized online. Between 2013 and 2017, the number of people considered extreme Islamists in Germany rose from 100 to at least 1,600, and an average of around four credible tips about planned terrorist activities are received on a daily basis.

At the same time, far-right extremism is also on the rise. Germany has seen at least one xenophobic attack in 2019, when a man purposely drove a car into pedestrians in the city of Bottrop, injuring eight people in an attack targeting foreigners.

es/msh (dpa, KNA)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German intel agency notes dramatic increase in Islamic extremism

The domestic intelligence service has announced an uptick of hundreds in a matter of months. At least one cause of the worrying trend is the ease with which young people can become radicalized online, authorities said. (22.02.2017)  

Racist or Islamist — lone-wolf attackers show similar patterns

There has been speculation as to what led a man to drive into a group of foreigners in Germany's Ruhr region. Criminologist Britta Bannenberg says terrorists and those who run amok are similar, whatever their ideology. (03.01.2019)  

German military identifies dozens of extremists within its ranks

The Bundeswehr has identified 89 far-right extremists and 24 Islamists, a German media group reported. The number of extremists has fallen sharply since Germany abolished compulsory military service in 2011. (26.05.2018)  

Germany: Man deliberately drives car at pedestrians

A man has driven a car at groups of pedestrians in the cities of Bottrop and Essen, injuring eight, including foreign nationals. Police say there are signs that the driver is mentally ill and holds xenophobic views. (01.01.2019)  

Germany's terrorism watch list: What you need to know

The suspected Strasbourg attacker was named on a French high-security watch list. German authorities, in turn, keep tabs on hundreds of potential terrorists — who are they and what are authorities doing about them? (13.12.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Großbritannien Gedenken 1. Jahrestag Anschlag Ariana-Grande-Konzert in Manchester | TurnToLove

Challenge extremists instead of staying silent 01.01.2019

We're living in an era of extremist groups that dislike diversity, pluralism, human rights and equality, the head of a British commission countering extremism told DW. And it's not going to get better anytime soon.

Amberg mutmaßliche NPD-Anhänger auf Schutz-Patrouille

Police refute claims of far-right patrols after migrant attacks 03.01.2019

Four asylum-seekers reportedly assaulted a dozen people in the Bavarian town of Amberg over the weekend, renewing debate over migration. The mayor rejected fears of vigilantism by the far-right NPD.

Explosion vor AfD-Büro in Döbeln

Explosion outside AfD office in eastern Germany 04.01.2019

Police detained three people after a blast damaged the office of the far-right AfD party in the German city of Döbeln. Anti-terror investigators see the blast as an escalation following other acts of anti-AfD vandalism.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 