 Germany′s terrorism watch list: What you need to know | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 13.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

Germany's terrorism watch list: What you need to know

The suspected Strasbourg attacker was named on a French high-security watch list. German authorities, in turn, keep tabs on hundreds of potential terrorists — who are they and what are authorities doing about them?

Multiple security cameras (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Ebener)

What is a 'potential terrorist'?

A potential terrorist (referred to in German as "Gefährder," lit. "endangerer") is someone who could pose a threat to public safety as certain "facts justify the assumption that he or she may commit a severe crime." Such assumptions are primarily based on insights generated by Germany's intelligence services or police state security departments.

Individuals who pose a potential threat may not be jailed unless they are convicted of an actual crime. German security and criminal law stipulates that a person may only be jailed for his or her criminal deeds, not for harboring certain beliefs or posing a potential threat.

Being a member of a terrorist organization, meanwhile, counts as a crime. As does "preparing or helping commit a serious crime that threatens the state."

Read more: German intel agency notes dramatic increase in Islamic extremism

How many people are considered potential terrorists?

The French high-security "Fiche-S" watch list names about 26,000 individuals (not all of them Islamist extremists) who poses a potential threat to the state. It is much easier to end up on the French watch list than on the German equivalent, which applies stricter criteria.

Watch video 42:34
Now live
42:34 mins.

Germany's Right-wing Terror Network - The NSU on Trial

According to a report by Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office, police and intelligence services regard 774 radical Islamists as potential terrorists. Of these, 450 individuals currently reside in Germany. The others have left the country.

German authorities are also keeping an eye on potential terrorists without Islamist tendencies. In early 2018, the Federal Criminal Police Office reported that it knew of 26 far-right extremists and of two far-left radicals who could pose a danger to public safety.

The number of potential Islamist terrorists, meanwhile, has risen sharply in recent years. In 2010, authorities counted only 127 Muslim extremists as posing a potential threat.

Read more: Global terrorism deaths down continue to decline

What kind of potential Islamist terrorists are there?

The latest report by Germany's Office for the Protection of the Constitution published in summer 2018 identified three distinct groups of potential Islamist terrorists: On the one hand, lone actors who self-radicalize and very small groups of extremists. On the other hand, persons who return from Jihadist-controlled regions in the world. And finally, so-called "hit squads" that are dispatched by terrorist networks like the so-called Islamic State (IS) to carry out elaborate attacks.   

  • Police at the scene of the bomb attempt in Bonn

    Germany's biggest Islamist trials

    Failed Bonn bomb

    The blue bag left on the platform at Bonn's central station in 2012 contained explosives that did not go off, but a city-wide manhunt unfolded. Marco G. was eventually arrested and charged with planting the bomb. Three others are charged with plotting to assassinate a politician from the far-right PRO-NRW party. Their group allegedly drew inspration from an Islamist movement in Uzbekistan.

  • The bus where the attack took place

    Germany's biggest Islamist trials

    Frankfurt airport bus attack

    In March 2011, Arid Uka shot dead two US servicemen waiting for a bus at Frankfurt airport prior to deployment in Afghanistan. "This is indeed the first Islamic-motivated terror strike to have happened in Germany," the judge said, adding Uka had sought revenge for military operations in Afghanistan. Uka, born in Kosovo, acted alone and was sentenced to life in prison in February 2012.  

  • One member of the Sauerland Cell

    Germany's biggest Islamist trials

    The Sauerland Cell

    The "Sauerland Cell" was a German cell of the Islamic Jihad Union (IJU), a terrorist group on the Pakistani-Afghan border. The four German and Turkish men had planned large-scale bomb attacks against American targets in Germany from their base in the western region of the Sauerland. Arrested in September 2007, they were sentenced in March 2010 for up to 12 years. 

  • Salafist preacher Sven Lau

    Germany's biggest Islamist trials

    Sharia Police

    Sven Lau, a Salafist Muslim, was the man behind a well-known Islamist publicity stunt. In 2014, Lau led several men around the city of Wuppertal in orange security vests labeled "Sharia police." Acting as state authorities, they warned people visiting local clubs and bars to adhere to Sharia, or Islamic law. He is currently on trial for backing a terror group fighting in Syria.

  • Deutschland Prozess IS-Terrorist Nils D. in Düsseldorf (DW/M. Gopalakrishnan)

    Germany's biggest Islamist trials

    Big mouth

    Nils D., a Salafist from Dinslaken, joined the "Islamic State" in Syria in October 2013. He tracked down the group's deserters - armed with explosives and guns. He returned to Germany a year later, and boastful statements about his time in Syria eventually got him arrested. He confessed the names of other German Islamic extremists and was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail. 

  • Harry S. in court

    Germany's biggest Islamist trials

    "Biggest mistake of my life"

    On the final day of Harry S.'s July 2016 trial, he said "going to Syria was the biggest mistake of my life." The Bremen-born Muslim convert spent three months with "Islamic State" in Syria in 2015. He wanted out after civilians were murdered for a short recruitment film he helped make. He was sentenced to three years in jail for being part of a foreign terrorist organization.


Lone actors who self-radicalize and small groups of extremists are the hardest to detect and monitor. The attack by a Palestinian man in Hamburg in the summer of 2017 makes this clear. The man, whose asylum application had been rejected, stabbed a person in a Hamburg supermarket and injured several others. Despite not belonging to any terrorist organization, he later proclaimed his attack had been a "contribution to global jihad."

In contrast, authorities so have some information about individuals who left Germany to wage jihad abroad, and then returned. More than 960 individuals are known to have traveled to IS-controlled regions since mid-2013. Of these, over 300 have returned to Germany again. Authorities are especially concerned about individuals who received military training and gained combat experience abroad.

Read more: When your daughter suddenly becomes radicalized

How large is the Islamist scene?

German authorities are also keeping an eye on certain "relevant individuals" who are close to potential Islamist terrorists and who may abet them commit attacks by providing logistical support, for instance.

A 2017 report by Germany's domestic intelligence service noted that there are  25,810 "potentially Islamist individuals" in Germany. Of these, 10,800 belong to Salafist organizations.

The Salafi scene is seen as instrumental to recruiting fighters who wage jihad abroad. Almost all of those who left Germany to fight elsewhere had ties to the Salafist scene.  

In an effort to weaken the scene, German authorities in 2016 banned the Salafist group "Die wahre Religion" ("The true religion"), which made headlines for distributing the Koran on German streets, among other things.

Watch video 02:00
Now live
02:00 mins.

A look at Germany's growing Salafist Islamic community

Could refugees pose a threat?

Germany's domestic intelligence service has said IS is deliberately using refugee migration routes to smuggle attackers into Europe. It also reported that IS is trying to recruit refugees in Germany to commit terrorist attacks. So far, Germany has seen four attacks perpetrated by asylum-seekers: one in Berlin, one in Hamburg, one in Ansbach, and one in Würzburg.

Read more: The Salafist scene in North Rhine-Westphalia

How do German authorities deal with potential terrorists?

German security agencies assess each potential terrorist individually. Measures taken depend in this assessment, though German police do not readily share information about their actions. It is clear, however, that authorities can opt to tell individuals that they are being monitored, that they can deploy high-tech surveillance methods, and even order someone to be placed under 24-hour surveillance by police forces.

When police forces approach potential terrorists to tell them they are being monitored, they underscore the gravity of the situation. Ordering around-the-clock surveillance, meanwhile, requires substantial manpower. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution says constantly monitoring an individual requires between 25 and 30 police officers. Which is why this measure is deployed only in rare cases.

DW recommends

Battling Salafism on Germany's streets

Saloua Mohammed's most important tool in the fight against Salafism is listening – to parents whose kids radicalize online, to youth who rave about Salafism, and to women returning to Germany after fighting alongside IS. (26.10.2018)  

In Berlin, Salafist extremist scene nears 1,000 members: report

Berlin's Salafist extremist scene has tripled since 2011, according to a report from Germany's domestic intelligence agency. Russians comprise the largest foreign national group in the scene. (17.01.2018)  

The German who went from left-wing terrorist to Salafist sympathizer

Bernhard Falk is no stranger to prisons. A convicted leftist terrorist, he spent 12 years behind bars. Now he looks after imprisoned Islamists. Germany's domestic intelligence agency considers him a danger to society. (25.10.2018)  

Abu Dujana: The Salafi preacher

For years, the organization "The True Religion" provided a rallying point for radical Muslims in Germany — some of whom left to join IS. Naomi Conrad met Abu Dujana, one of the movement's most prominent Salafi preachers. (24.10.2018)  

The Strasbourg attack suspect's criminal past in Germany

German court documents show details about the life and criminality of the suspected Strasbourg gunman. French investigators say the suspect was radicalized in prison and was on a watch list. (12.12.2018)  

Is France's deradicalization strategy missing the point?

A 60-point plan is supposed to help France fight radicalization. But critics say the government's strategy fails to tackle the root of the problem. Lisa Louis reports from Paris. (12.12.2018)  

From Germany to 'Islamic State': Christian's journey

To Sabine Lappe, Christian was a dream child. But her beloved son became an IS terrorist who died in Syria. The bereaved mother shared her story with Deutsche Welle. (23.10.2018)  

Terrorism deaths down, but still a widespread issue

The Global Terrorism Index 2018 showed the decline was most pronounced in Iraq and Syria. Islamic State tops the list of deadliest terror groups, but far-right extremism is also on the rise. (05.12.2018)  

Invisible and dangerous: The Salafist scene in North Rhine-Westphalia

There are more Salafists in North Rhine-Westphalia than in any other German state. The scene has all but vanished from the public eye in its stronghold. But it is still very active, as DW is told by numerous sources. (22.10.2018)  

When your daughter suddenly becomes radicalized

Children's life decisions are often difficult for parents to bear and even more difficult to understand — especially when the children radicalize themselves. DW met an affected German mother. (10.11.2018)  

German intel agency notes dramatic increase in Islamic extremism

The domestic intelligence service has announced an uptick of hundreds in a matter of months. At least one cause of the worrying trend is the ease with which young people can become radicalized online, authorities said. (22.02.2017)  

Germany's biggest Islamist trials

The attempted bomb attack at the Bonn train station in 2012 led to one of the highest-profile terror trials in Germany. Here's a look at some other major trials involving Islamist extremists in Germany.  (03.04.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Security technology: A booming market  

A look at Germany's growing Salafist Islamic community  

Studio talk with DW correspondent Esther Felden, member of a team probing Germany's growing Salafist scene  

Germany's Right-wing Terror Network - The NSU on Trial  

Related content

Syrien IS-Kämpfer im Einsatz in

Terrorism deaths down, but still a widespread issue 05.12.2018

The Global Terrorism Index 2018 showed the decline was most pronounced in Iraq and Syria. Islamic State tops the list of deadliest terror groups, but far-right extremism is also on the rise.

Australien Mutmaßlicher Terroranschlag in Melbourne

Melbourne attacker inspired by 'Islamic State' 10.11.2018

Australian police have said a man who embarked on a killing in Melbourne was radicalized by "Islamic State" propaganda. But they said no direct connection with the extremist group had yet been established.

Furcht vor einer Rückkehr des IS im Irak

Is the 'Islamic State' making a comeback in Iraq? 21.11.2018

The Kurdish Peshmerga in Iraq says that IS is rising like a phoenix from the ashes. The organization is regrouping, filling the void left by its quarreling adversaries. Judit Neurink reports from Irbil and Mosul.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Germany

Suspect in Germany's baffling cold case partially withdraws confession

Relaxed abortion legislation: Proposed German law comes under fire

Germany: Trial of ex-SS camp guard put on hold

No go for Uber Black, rules top German court