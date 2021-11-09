The Republic of Iraq is a country in Western Asia, bordering Turkey, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Syria and Jordan. It's home to 36 million mainly Muslim people.

After the US-led invasion in 2003 - based on the later to be refuted claim that Iraq had not abandoned its program of weapons of mass destruction - US troops finally withdrew from the country in 2011. Sunnis and Shiites continue to fight each other, causing violence and unrest.