Iraq

The Republic of Iraq is a country in Western Asia, bordering Turkey, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Syria and Jordan. It's home to 36 million mainly Muslim people.

After the US-led invasion in 2003 - based on the later to be refuted claim that Iraq had not abandoned its program of weapons of mass destruction - US troops finally withdrew from the country in 2011. Sunnis and Shiites continue to fight each other, causing violence and unrest. This page is an automatic compilation of DW content.

Followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr celebrate holding his posters, after the announcement of the results of the parliamentary elections in Tahrir Square, Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced the parliamentary results of the November 10 vote which suggested that al-Sadr is the current front-runner with initial results coming from several Iraqi provinces. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

After assassination attempt, what next for Iraq? 09.11.2021

After losing in the latest federal election, supporters of some Iraqi political parties have resorted to riots and even likely drone attacks to avoid being sidelined. Could the situation escalate?
FILE PHOTO: Iraqi migrants talk to NGO Grupa Granica's representatives as they are surrounded by border guards and police officers after they crossed the Belarusian-Polish border during the ongoing migrant crisis, in Hajnowka, Poland October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

The route from Iraq to Belarus: How are migrants getting to Europe? 09.11.2021

Notwithstanding the risks of embarking on a journey fraught with dangers and even death, scores of migrants are choosing to put their destinies in the hands of local smugglers in Iraq to get into the EU via Belarus.
FILE PHOTO: Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany October 20, 2020. Stefanie Loos/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Iraq: Prime minister unhurt after assassination attempt by drone 07.11.2021

The residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was hit in a drone attack. The military has described the strike as an assassination attempt.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur nür den Beitrag von Killian Bayer und Kristina Schlick verwenden!*** Reportage zur Lage der Jesiden im Nordirak. (2021) Orte: Shariya Camp --- Zulieferung via Killian Bayer/Kristina Schlick Verwendung ausschließlichim Rahmen der o.g. Berichterstattung erlaubt! Einverständniserklärung zur Abbildung aller abgebildeten Personen oder ihrer Erziehungsberechtigten, sowie der Heimleitung liegt den RedakteurInnen in mündlicher Form vor.

Yazidis still displaced in their own country 06.11.2021

Years after the Yazidi massacre by the "Islamic State," tens of thousands of survivors still aren't able to return home. In Iraqi Kurdistan, a German aid worker is trying to help these refugees.
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attend a funeral for former Secretary of State Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Colin Powell: US leaders honor late secretary of state 06.11.2021

US leaders paid tribute to Colin Powell, the country's first Black secretary of state, at a funeral service in Washington. The 84-year-old died in mid-October from COVID-19 complications.
Supporters of Iraqi Shiite armed groups run from security forces after clashes during a protest against the election results in Baghdad, Iraq, November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraq: Police clash with pro-Iran demonstrators in Baghdad 05.11.2021

The protesters are angered by October's election results, which saw pro-Iran groups lose seats in parliament. Security forces have been deployed to disperse the demonstrators.
ARCHIV *** (FILES) In this file photo taken on January 29, 2021, members of the Iraqi federal police forces stand guard at a checkpoint in a street in the capital Baghdad, during tightened security measures, a day after a man identified as the top Islamic State (IS) group figure in the country was killed. - Thirteen policemen were killed in an attack by the Islamic State group against a checkpoint near Kirkuk in northern Iraq, medical and security sources said. (Photo by Ahmad AL-RUBAYE / AFP)

Iraq: 11 villagers killed in 'IS' attack 27.10.2021

Iraqi officials have pointed the finger at "Islamic State" after at least 11 people were killed in an attack in a village north of Baghdad. The once powerful group has been limited to sporadic strikes in recent years.
Die Angeklagte Jennifer W. (l) und ihr ihr Anwalt Ali Aydin (vorne rechts) sitzen vor Beginn der Verhandlung im Gerichtssaal. Die Frau aus Lohne in Niedersachsen ist wegen Mordes und Kriegsverbrechen angeklagt. Sie soll als IS-Anhängerin im Irak tatenlos dabei zugesehen haben, wie ein kleines, jesidisches Mädchen in einem Hof angekettet wurde und dort verdurstete.

Opinion: IS bride sentence an important sign to Yazidis 25.10.2021

The Munich trial of a German IS bride wasn't just about the death of an enslaved 5-year-old Yazidi girl in Iraq. It was about justice for genocide, says Matthias von Hein.
MUNICH, GERMANY - OCTOBER 13: Jennifer W. arrives for what is likely one of the last days of her trial over her responsibility in the death of a young Yazidi girl while Jennifer W. was a follower of the Islamic State in Syria on October 13, 2021 in Munich, Germany. While prosecutors have demanded a life-long sentence, observers are expecting a much lighter sentence, as the court has been unable to prove the circumstances around the death of the girl, who Jennifer W. and her husband kept as a slave. Jennifer W. joined the Islamic State after falling in love with an IS fighter in Germany and lived in Syria during 2015. Her husband is currently on trial in Frankfurt on charges of crimes against humanity. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

German court jails IS bride for crimes against humanity 25.10.2021

A Bavarian court has handed a 10-year prison sentence to a German woman who allowed a 5-year-old Yazidi "slave" girl to die of thirst.
11.11.2015 A German defense soldier takes the fingerprints of an asylum seeker from Syria in the 'waiting centre' set-up for refugees in Erding, Germany, 11 Novmeber 2015. The soldiers are there provide registration assistance for the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF). In the short-term accomodation is on the site of an air base of the German army and is housing up to 5000 migrants in tents and aircraft shelters. Photo: ARMIN WEIGEL/dpa

Germany still top destination for asylum-seekers in Europe 17.10.2021

The number of asylum applications in Germany has risen again this year. Along with traditional routes through Greece, Italy and Spain, Belarus has become a major migration route in the last few months.
BAGHDAD, IRAQ - OCTOBER 11: Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr take to the streets to celebrate in Baghdad's Tahrir square on October 11, 2021 following the announcement of parliamentary elections' results. Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-SadrÄôs party won most seats in this weekendÄôs early parliamentary elections, initial results showed on Monday.SadrÄôs bloc won 73 seats in the 329-member parliament, followed by Taqaddoum (progress) bloc of Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi with 38 seats, according to results cited by the official Iraqi news agency. Ayman Yaqoob / Anadolu Agency

Opinion: Iraqi election results show loss of trust in the system 13.10.2021

The low turnout and apparent victory of populist cleric Muqtada al-Sadr in the Iraqi parlimentary elections reflect a massive lack of trust in the country's political establishment, says DW's Kersten Knipp.
A poster of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr in the Sadr City district of Baghdad, Iraq June 21, 2021. The text at the top left of the poster reads 'The Solid Structure'. The text at the bottom right of the poster reads 'Saraya al-Salam, operation command of holy Samarra'. Picture taken June 21, 2021. To match Special Report IRAQ-CLERIC/ REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraq: Sadrists lead in parliamentary election 11.10.2021

Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's party has won the most seats, according to initial results. The elections experienced low turnout, particularly among youth.

A member of Iraq's security forces stands guard in front of the US embassy in the capital Baghdad, after an order from the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force to supporters to leave the compound on January 1, 2020. - Thousands of Iraqi supporters of the largely Iranian-trained Hashed had encircled and vandalised the embassy compound yesterday, outraged by US air strikes that killed 25 fighters of the military network over the weekend. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images)

Iraqi forces capture deputy IS leader, prime minister says 11.10.2021

Iraqi forces claim to have captured a high-ranking leader of the "Islamic State" in an international operation, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has announced on Twitter.
An Iraqi street vendor walks past an electoral billboards showing candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Karrada district of the capital Baghdad on September 29, 2021. - Iraqis cast ballots next month under a new electoral law that allows voting for independent candidates that was approved after an unprecedent protest movement led by youths fed up with the war-scarred country's old-style politics. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images)

Little hope for change in Iraq as voters head to the polls 09.10.2021

Years of protests have resulted in some reforms. But, in the run-up to Iraq's parliamentary elections, optimism for genuine systemic political change remains slim, and voter turnout could hit an all-time low.
BAGHDAD, IRAQ - OCTOBER 08: Security forces arrive at polling stations to cast their ballots in Baghdad, Iraq on October 08, 2021. ÄòSpecial votingÄô begins in IraqÄôs parliamentary elections. Polling stations have been set up in Iraq early Friday for security forces, asylum seekers and prisoners to vote in early general elections on a special voting day. There are more than 24 million voters in the country of about 40 million people. All other Iraqi voters will cast their ballots on Sunday. Ayman Yaqoob / Anadolu Agency

Iraq: Soldiers, prisoners and displaced people head to polls early 08.10.2021

Two day's ahead of Iraq's Sunday vote, certain groups have already been called to cast their ballot. A low turnout is expected as anti-government activists call for a boycott.
28.07.21 *** This photo provided by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, shows a portion of the Epic of Gilgamesh that was looted from Iraq and sold for $1.6 million to Hobby Lobby for display in the Museum of the Bible. A federal judge in New York has approved the forfeiture of the 3,500-year-old clay tablet. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement-ICE via AP)

Ancient Gilgamesh 'dream tablet' to go back to Iraq 21.09.2021

UN and US officials will return a stone inscription bearing part of the Epic of Gilgamesh to their counterparts from Iraq at a ceremony in Washington this week.
