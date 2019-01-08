Trump: US to 'devastate Turkey economically' if it attacks Syrian Kurds

In a Tweet on Sunday, President Donald Trump threatened a harsh response against Turkey if it attacked US-allied Kurds in Syria. Ankara has pledged to eliminate Kurdish forces, which they consider terrorists.
US President Donald Trump has warned Turkey that it risks economic retaliation by the United States if it attacks Syrian Kurdish forces after the withdrawal of US troops from Syria.
"Will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds," Trump wrote in a Tweet late on Sunday, without elaborating.
The president also called for the creation of a 20-mile (30-kilometer) safe zone in Syria and said he did not want US-allied Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG, to seek any confrontation with Ankara.
Trump's comments follow Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's pledge to take action against the YPG, which Turkey considers a terrorist organization linked to the outlawed Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) within Turkey.
Read more: Opinion: Only Trump's mission is accomplished in Syria
US optimistic
Last week, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said a planned withdrawal of US troops from Syria was conditional on Turkey promising that it would not attack the YPG. Erdogan called his comments "a serious mistake."
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday that he was optimistic the United States and Turkey would reach an agreement on how to protect YPG troops in Syria.
"We are confident we can achieve an outcome that achieves both of those: that protects the Turks from legitimate terror threats, and prevents any substantial risk to the folks who don't present terror risks to Turkey," Pompeo said, without elaborating on how each side would be protected.
Pompeo said he had spoken to his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, earlier on Saturday, adding that there are "many details still to be worked out," but that he was optimistic both sides could achieve "a good outcome there."
The United States announced in December plans to withdraw some 2,000 troops from Syria. The move came after Trump declared that the "Islamic State" terrorist group had been defeated in Syria.
av/amp (Reuters, AFP, dpa)
