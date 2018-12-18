Opinion: Only Trump's mission is accomplished in Syria

Islamic State have been defeated in Syria, if US President Donald Trump is to be believed. But withdrawing troops is a mistake with far-reaching consequences that will play into the wrong hands, writes DW's Udo Bauer.
Plaudits from his supporters are guaranteed. "It's time to bring our great young people home!" US President Donald Trump tweeted. The mission to defeat the so-called Islamic State (IS) is a fait accompli, according to Trump.
This is a message that will go down well with many Americans just before Christmas — but not in Washington with those politicians responsible for foreign and security policy.
Even Trump's fellow Republicans are aghast at the single-handed decision by their president.
While they recognize that, as a force, the IS terrorist militia was crushed during the civil war, many jihadists still lurk in the shadows waiting to seize upon a chance to regroup. For IS, a power vacuum in the wake of a US withdrawal is a prime opportunity.
Betraying the Kurds
The 2,000 GIs have done a decent job in Syria over the past four years. Not so much as soldiers of war, but above all as mentors to the YPG Kurdish militia. Their fighters are regarded as the bravest in the battle against IS. They played a decisive role in pushing the terrorists back militarily.
Read more: Germany, France, UK: 'Islamic State' not defeated in Syria
This cooperation has always been a thorn in the side of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who views the YPG as nothing more than a band of terrorists that must be destroyed. But as long as the Americans were in Syria, he didn't dare attack the Kurds.
If the last remaining US soldiers are indeed to be withdrawn, Erdogan's gloves will be off and he will take brutal action against the Kurds. The Americans will bear responsibility and Kurdish blood will be on their hands.
Russia can rejoice
The amount of anti-American propaganda circulating around the other dominant player in Syria is markedly on the rise. Russia's Foreign Ministry described the US presence as a "dangerous obstacle on the road to a peaceful solution."
A Russian peace settlement, that is: One that foresees Syrian dictator Assad remaining in power! The man who bears prime responsibility for the destruction of his country, for the death of tens of thousands civilians, for poison gas attacks and barrel bombs.
Assad is Russia's only safe bet on maintaining a military, and thus political, presence in the Middle East. If the US withdraws now, Putin will have free reign to shape the post-war order as he sees fit.
Read more: Is the 'Islamic State' making a comeback in Iraq?
Trump losing interest in the Middle East
Russia, Iran, and Turkey are currently negotiating a peace settlement with representatives of the Assad regime and the insurgents. A constitutional convention to organize elections is in the offing. An arrangement that in reality seems naive; Assad is, of course, not interested in free elections and will fight the prospect tooth and nail.
But Russia is far from naive. There ought to be no doubt that Putin is pulling strings in the background, and playing the conflicting parties off against each other at will.
The sudden withdrawal needlessly denies the US the possibility of having a say in it the rebuilding of post-war Syria. Trump has shown the world that he has lost interest in the Middle East as a whole.
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The White House announced the move on Wednesday after President Trump tweeted that the US had defeated IS. He had been looking for a way out of Syria for a while; Turkey seems to have given him a good reason. (19.12.2018)
The Turkish president has announced a fresh offensive against Kurdish fighters in Syria is just around the corner. But the US has warned that such action would harm efforts to destroy the "Islamic State" in the region. (13.12.2018)
The leader was responsible for the beheading of a US aid worker in Syria, said a US official. Even as the group suffers military defeat in Iraq and Syria, the UN has warned it still poses a threat to global security. (03.12.2018)
Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have both said that "Islamic State" remains a threat in Syria. All three appeared to dispute US President Donald Trump's claimed that the militants had been vanquished. (20.12.2018)
The Kurdish Peshmerga in Iraq says that IS is rising like a phoenix from the ashes. The organization is regrouping, filling the void left by its quarreling adversaries. Judit Neurink reports from Irbil and Mosul. (21.11.2018)
The German chancellor demanded free elections in four-way talks in Turkey on the possibility of peace in Syria. Merkel and the leaders of France, Russia and Turkey are hoping to capitalize on a shaky ceasefire agreement. (27.10.2018)
The head of the OPCW says the watchdog agency is mulling a mission to Syria to probe an alleged poison gas attack. The agency now has powers to assign blame — to the chagrin of Syria and Russia. (26.11.2018)