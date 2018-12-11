 US warns Turkey against Syria operation targeting Kurds | News | DW | 13.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US warns Turkey against Syria operation targeting Kurds

The Turkish president has announced a fresh offensive against Kurdish fighters in Syria is just around the corner. But the US has warned that such action would harm efforts to destroy the "Islamic State" in the region.

An armored vehicle drives through the city of Raqqa, Syria after the Kurdish-led SDF drove out the 'Islamic State' militant group from its de facto capital

The US on Wednesday warned Turkey over launching an operation against Kurdish militias in northern Syria, saying such action would be "unacceptable."

"Unilateral military action into northeast Syria by any party, particularly as US personnel may be present or in the vicinity, is of grave concern," said Commander Sean Robertson, a spokesman for the Pentagon.

Robertson said Washington was committed to Turkish border security, but noted that the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) led by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) remained a "committed partner" in the fight against the "Islamic State" (IS) militant group.

"We should not and cannot allow ISIS to breathe at this critical point or we will jeopardize the significant gains we have made alongside our coalition partners and risk allowing ISIS to resurge," Robertson said, referring to the militant group by an alternative acronym.

But Turkey considers the YPG an extension of the terrorist-designated Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and views its consolidation of territory in parts of Syria as a threat.

Read more: Is the 'Islamic State' making a comeback in Iraq?

Watch video 12:04
Now live
12:04 mins.

World Stories - Syria - Final Chapter in Terror War?

Operation 'in a few days'

The Pentagon's remarks came hours after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would launch an offensive against the YPG in the near future.

"We will start the operation to clear the east of the Euphrates from separatist terrorists in a few days," Erdogan said during a speech at a defense industry summit in Turkey. "Our target is never US soldiers."

While Turkey has attacked Kurdish fighters in Syria, it has hesitated to launch an offensive east of the Euphrates, where the US has troops deployed in the fight against IS. The Turkish government has been frustrated with the US concerning a deal for the area.

"The step will allow for the path to a political solution to be opened and for healthier cooperation," Erdogan said.

Read more: Who are the Kurds?

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Syrien Luftangriffe gegen Ost-Ghouta (picture alliance/abaca/A. Al-Bushy )

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    War with no end

    Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to Syrians.

  • Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The dictator

    Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

  • A Turkish flag waving on the border to Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The northern watchman

    Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. The Turkish military has intervened alongside rebels in northern Aleppo, Afrin and Idlib province.

  • Russian president Vladimir Putin

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The eastern guardian

    The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

  • Donald Trump

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The western allies

    A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks to the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

  • Members of the Free Syrian Army shout slogans against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The rebels

    The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

  • Female Syrian YPG fighters

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The resistance

    Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

  • Islamic State terrorist in a jet plane in Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The new jihadists

    "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is facing defeat in both countries after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

  • A fighter from Syria's al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front holds his group flag as he stands in front of the governor building in Idlib province

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The old jihadists

    IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

  • A military truck carrying Shalamcheh missiles drives past the presidential rostrum during the annual Army Day military parade on April 18, 2014 in Tehran

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The Persian shadow

    Iran has supported Syria, its only Arab ally, for decades. Eager to maintain its ally, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops when the conflict emerged in 2011. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson


ls/jm (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

US coalition kills 'Islamic State' leader wanted for beheadings

The leader was responsible for the beheading of a US aid worker in Syria, said a US official. Even as the group suffers military defeat in Iraq and Syria, the UN has warned it still poses a threat to global security. (03.12.2018)  

Terrorism deaths down, but still a widespread issue

The Global Terrorism Index 2018 showed the decline was most pronounced in Iraq and Syria. Islamic State tops the list of deadliest terror groups, but far-right extremism is also on the rise. (05.12.2018)  

Is the 'Islamic State' making a comeback in Iraq?

The Kurdish Peshmerga in Iraq says that IS is rising like a phoenix from the ashes. The organization is regrouping, filling the void left by its quarreling adversaries. Judit Neurink reports from Irbil and Mosul. (21.11.2018)  

Turkey’s offensive in Syria: Why a muted response from the US and Russia?

The US and Russian response to Turkey's military offensive in northern Syria has been understated. The International Crisis Group's Joost Hiltermann explains to DW why the global powers have refrained from speaking out. (23.01.2018)  

US-backed Syrian fighters halt anti-IS offensive after Turkey attacks Kurdish forces

For the second time in a week Turkey has fired at US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces. The uptick in tensions has prompted the US-backed SDF to halt operations against the "Islamic State." (01.11.2018)  

Syrian army fights US-backed SDF troops east of Euphrates

To date, Syrian government forces have largely stayed west of the Euphrates River, but rare clashes have changed that. Last time this happened Syrian forces faced a violent US counterattack. (29.04.2018)  

Syrian Kurds seize territory from IS with US, Russian support

Syrian Kurdish fighters have cleared the "Islamic State" from parts of eastern Deir el-Zour province, with US and Russian support. The move comes as the US is considering adjusting support to the YPG militia. (03.12.2017)  

Who are the Kurds?

The Kurds have advanced to a position in which they may determine the future of the Middle East. But they are riven by historic rivalries and blocked by regional powers. (24.01.2018)  

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

Syria's civil war erupted out of the Arab Spring protests that swept much of the Middle East and North Africa in 2011. The conflict has since drawn in multiple warring factions from around the world. (30.04.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

World Stories - Syria - Final Chapter in Terror War?  

Related content

Hozan Cane

Turkish court sentences German-Kurdish singer to six years in prison 14.11.2018

A German woman has been found guilty of being a member of a terrorist organization by the Turkish government. She is the third German citizen in as many months to be sentenced to prison in Turkey.

Syrien - Kurdische Frauen der YPG

US-backed Syrian fighters halt anti-IS offensive after Turkey attacks Kurdish forces 01.11.2018

For the second time in a week Turkey has fired at US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces. The uptick in tensions has prompted the US-backed SDF to halt operations against the "Islamic State."

Türkische und deutsche Fahnen

German jailed in Turkey on terrorism charges 26.10.2018

His family claimed Patrick K. was on a hiking holiday, but Turkey said he was fighting for the Kurdish YPG militia. Now a court in Sirnak has sentenced the German man to over six years in prison.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 