Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Kurdistan Workers' Party PKK

The PKK is a militant Kurdish organization operating mainly in Turkey. In the 1980s it started an armed struggle for cultural and self-determination.

The left-wing militant organization was founded in 1978 in Turkey by a group of students around Abdullah Ocalan, who has been improsoned since1999. The Kurds make up over 20% of the Turkish Population and have been repressed for decades. Here you find an automatic compilation of DW Content referring to the PKK.

MOSUL, IRAQ - JULY 4: A general view of the Dibege Refugee Camp in the Makhmur district after around 2 thousand civilians have fled areas recently liberated by the Iraqi army after the intensification of operations in the Daesh-controlled areas in the south of Mosul, Iraq on July 4, 2016. Hemn Baban / Anadolu Agency

Turkish drone strike on Iraqi refugee camp kills three 05.06.2021

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the camp, which houses thousands of Kurdish refugees, is an incubator for terrorists.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party members via video link from Ankara, Turkey, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Erdogan rebuffed U.S. and European criticism of his government's handling of weeks-long demonstrations at a top Istanbul university, saying they should focus on violent protests in their own countries instead. Erdogan also vowed to show no mercy to protesters who use violence, and reiterated his determination not to allow the demonstrations spiral into mass anti-government protests like those that rocked the country in 2013. (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool)

Turkey's Erdogan exploits nationalism at home after Turks die in Iraq 19.02.2021

Last week, 13 Turkish citizens were killed in northern Iraq during military operations against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Turkey says it's a terror organization and is using it to malign opposition politicians.

RIZE, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 15: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech at the provincial congress of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in Rize, Turkey on February 15, 2021. Emin Sansar / Anadolu Agency

US condemns 'PKK' attack under pressure from Turkey 15.02.2021

Washington has bowed to pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who accused the US of supporting terrorism. Ankara says Kurdish rebels killed 13 Turkish hostages. At first, the US treated this claim as unconfirmed.
Kurds living in Greece hold a banner featuring the portrait of former PKK leader Ocalan during a demonstration near the French embassy in Athens on June 27, 2009. Kurds marched to the French embassy demanding the release of the Kurds recently arrested in France for attacks on Turkish targets. AFP PHOTO/ Louisa Gouliamaki (Photo credit should read LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Kurdish militants executed 13 kidnapped Turks, Ankara claims 15.02.2021

The Turkish government has accused members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) of killing 13 kidnapped Turks in Iraq. The PKK blamed the deaths on Turkish airstrikes.
HANDOUT - 14.11.2018, ---: Die undatierte Aufnahme zeigt die deutsch-kurdische Sängerin Hozan Cane. Eine seit Ende Juni in der Türkei inhaftierte deutsch-kurdische Sängerin ist wegen Mitgliedschaft in der als terroristisch eingestuften Organisation PKK zu sechs Jahren und drei Monaten Haft verurteilt worden. (bestmögliche Qualität - zu dpa «Kölner Sängerin in Türkei wegen Terrorvorwürfen verurteilt» vom 14.11.2018) Foto: --/Management/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

German-Kurdish singer Hozan Cane released from prison in Turkey 01.10.2020

Singer Hozan Cane has been released from a Turkish prison after two years. She and her daughter have been accused of terrorism and are banned from leaving the country.
Kurdish protesters set fire to a barricade set up to block the street as they clash with riot police in Diyarbakir October 7, 2014. At least 12 people died on Tuesday during violent clashes across Turkey, local media reported, as the fate of the besieged Syrian border town of Kobani stirred up decades of tensions with Turkey's Kurdish minority. Violence erupted in Turkish towns and cities mainly in the Kurdish southeastern provinces, as protesters took to the streets to demand the government do more to protect Kobani, a predominantly Kurdish settlement which has been surrounded by Islamic State fighters for three weeks. Picture taken October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer (TURKEY - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST CONFLICT)

Turkey issues 82 warrants over 2014 pro-Kurdish riots 25.09.2020

At least 18 of the suspects have already been detained, Anadolu Agency reported. It was not immediately clear why the warrants were issued six years after the demonstrations.
ARCHIV +++ FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 29, 2015 file photo, fighters of the Turkey-based Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) walk in the damaged streets of Sinjar, Iraq. Turkey said Wednesday, June 17, 2020, it has airlifted troops for a cross-border ground operation against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq. Turkey regularly carries out air and ground attacks against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, which maintains bases in northern Iraq. Wednesday's was the first known airborne land offensive.(AP Photo/Bram Janssen, File) |

Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish rebels in Iraq 17.06.2020

Ankara says it has deployed special forces against Kurdish rebels in Iraq after alleged attacks on military outposts. It is Turkey's first known air-and-land offensive in Iraq.

10.05.2019, Berlin: Deniz Yücel (M), Journalist der «Welt», geht in Begleitung seiner Anwälte, seiner Frau Dilek Mayatürk (l) und Freunden zum Amtsgericht Tiergarten zu einer Vernehmung nach einer Rechtshilfeanfrage des 32.Schwurgerichts in Istanbul in der Türkei. Yücel war in der Türkei in Untersuchungshaft. Ihm wird das Verbreiten von Propagandamitteln verfassungswidriger Organisationen vorgeworfen. Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Turkey seeks 16-year jail term for German reporter Deniz Yücel 14.02.2020

Deniz Yücel, a German-Turkish journalist could face up to 16 years imprisonment. The Turkish public prosecutor has accused him of spreading PKK propaganda and provoking hate but some think the charges are "absurd."
Northeastern Syria, Jan. 2020+++Edmon Lunan, one of the few Christians left in Tel Hafyan poses from the village´s tiny graveyard. (c) Euskal Fondoa/Andoni Lubaki

War in Syria drives out Christian community 18.01.2020

Three months into Turkey's offensive, an ancient Christian community in Syria's northeast is experiencing a nightmare in a loop. With nowhere to go, their future looks increasingly bleak.
A fighter of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) looks on at the remains of an Islamic State (IS) group jihadists' camp near the village of Baghouz in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor, on March 15, 2019. - Hundreds of men, women and children trudged out of the Islamic State group's last sliver of territory on March 14 as US-backed Syrian fighters once again slowed their advance to crush the caliphate. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP) (Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)

YPG returnees: Counterterrorist fighters under suspicion 05.01.2020

The Kurdish YPG militia did the heavy lifting in the fight against the "Islamic State," yet many foreign YPG adherents, including Germans, have come home to find themselves under suspicion of terrorism. DW investigates.
09.03.2017 ANKARA, TURKEY - MARCH 09 : Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin holds a press conference at Presidental Complex in Ankara, Turkey on March 09, 2017. Okan Ozer / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Erdogan spokesman: Europeans 'should be thankful to our soldiers' 21.10.2019

The Turkish and Russian presidents are meeting in Sochi as the five-day cease-fire expires. In a DW interview, Ibrahim Kalin spoke about his country's aims in the Syria conflict and what to expect from the meeting.

September 19, 2015 - September 2015, Munich, Germany- Demonstrators make the symbol of the Grey Wolves. Members of the Grey Wolves- an ultra-nationalist, radical-right group demonstrates against the Kurdish Workers Party (PKK), denouncing them as terrorists . At the outset, members of the radical Turkos motorcycle club assembled in Munich s Freiham, proceeding to the city center to meet with the main demonstration. There were numerous cases of violence, including an attack on a police officer, a line against riot police assembled by the demonstrators, attacks and intimidation of journalists, and the showing of the so-called wolves greeting (wolfsgruess)- a symbol of the Grey Wolf ultra-radical group. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAb160 20150919_zbp_b160_007 Copyright: xSachellexBabbarx September 19 2015 September 2015 Munich Germany demonstrator Make The symbol of The Grey Wolves Members of The Grey Wolves to Ultra Nationalist Radical Right Group demonstrates against The Kurdish Workers Party PKK denouncing THEM As Terrorists AT The outset Members of The Radical Motorcycle Club Assembled in Munich S Freiham proceeding to The City Center to Meet With The Main Demonstration There Were numerous Cases of Violence including to Attack ON a Police Officer a Line against Riot Police Assembled by The demonstrator Attacks and Intimidation of Journalists and The showing of The as called Wolves greeting a symbol of The Grey Wolf Ultra Radical Group PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY ZUMAb160 20150919_zbp_b160_007 Copyright xSachellexBabbarx

Germany caught between Turks and Kurds in Syria 09.10.2019

Germany's large Kurdish and Turkish communities are a major factor in its unique geopolitical role in the Syria conflict. Kurdish leaders in Germany say Berlin needs to up the pressure on Ankara to stop all-out war.
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, for Florida on October 3, 2019. - Trump said Thursday he would certainly think about approaching Chinese leader Xi Jinping to investigate the US president's domestic political rival Joe Biden. Trump told reporters at the White House Ukraine should probe the frontrunning Democratic presidential hopeful and his son, Hunter Biden -- and that China should follow suit. Certainly -- something we can start thinking about, the president said of asking China to get involved. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Opinion: Trump has no plan — and is panicked and paranoid 09.10.2019

Without a plan or strategy, Trump ordered US troops to withdraw from Syria — a move that has antagonized members within his own party. No matter, though, as his eyes are set firmly on re-election, says Oliver Sallet.
Die türkische und die deutsche Flagge - symbolisch für das deutsch-türkische Verhältnis | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Four Germans released in Turkey 07.10.2019

Four of six Germans arrested this week have been conditionally released, according to local media. They have been accused of spreading pro-Kurdish propaganda.
Symbolbild deutsch-türkisches Verhältnis: Flagge n Deutschland s und Türkei s mit tiefem Spalt *** Symbol image German Turkish Relationship Flag n Germany S and Turkey S with deep Gap

Turkey detains 5 Germans on terror charges 05.10.2019

Five German citizens are receiving consular support after they were detained in Turkey. Pro-Kurdish media reported that they have been accused of being members of an illegal organization and spreading propaganda.
Turkish police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the replacement of Kurdish mayors with state officials in three cities, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Turkey removes pro-Kurdish mayors from office 19.08.2019

Three members of the pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP) have been relieved of their positions in three eastern provinces. It's the latest crackdown by Erdogan's government on the opposition.
Show more articles