Kurdistan Workers' Party PKK

The PKK is a militant Kurdish organization operating mainly in Turkey. In the 1980s it started an armed struggle for cultural and self-determination.

The left-wing militant organization was founded in 1978 in Turkey by a group of students around Abdullah Ocalan, who has been improsoned since1999. The Kurds make up over 20% of the Turkish Population and have been repressed for decades. Here you find an automatic compilation of DW Content referring to the PKK.