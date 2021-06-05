Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The PKK is a militant Kurdish organization operating mainly in Turkey. In the 1980s it started an armed struggle for cultural and self-determination.
The left-wing militant organization was founded in 1978 in Turkey by a group of students around Abdullah Ocalan, who has been improsoned since1999. The Kurds make up over 20% of the Turkish Population and have been repressed for decades. Here you find an automatic compilation of DW Content referring to the PKK.
Last week, 13 Turkish citizens were killed in northern Iraq during military operations against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Turkey says it's a terror organization and is using it to malign opposition politicians.