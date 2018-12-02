US coalition kills 'Islamic State' leader wanted for beheadings

The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" (IS) killed a leader of the militant group in Syria, a US official said on Monday.

"Earlier today, coalition air forces conducted precision strikes against a number of IS leaders in southeast Syria," said Brett McGurk, the US envoy for the global coalition against IS. "Those targeted included Abu al-Umarayn."

The US envoy said al-Umarayn was "responsible for the murder of several IS prisoners, including American citizen Peter Kassig," a former US ranger turned humanitarian aid worker.

Kassig was captured in 2013 and beheaded a year later. The militant group circulated a video online showing his severed head. The group is notorious for filming beheadings of aid workers and journalists and publishing the video online.

Kassig's family described him as a "treasured son"

Still a threat

In Syria, the US-backed Syrian Defense Forces (SDF) ousted the militants from its de facto capital, Raqqa, last year. The SDF has managed to retake large swathes of territory IS captured in its blitzkrieg offensive in 2014.

Although the militant group is largely defeated in Iraq and Syria, it maintains an enclave in eastern Syria. A UN report published earlier this year said that IS remains a threat to regional stability as well as global security. The group has up to 30,000 fighters still in Iraq and Syria, the report added.

Last week, the SDF said they had captured "one of the most dangerous terrorists of the Daesh group," referring to IS by its Arabic-language acronym.

What is the 'Islamic State'? Where did it come from? The "Islamic State" (IS) — also known as ISIL, ISIS and Daesh — is an al-Qaida splinter group with a militant Sunni Islamist ideology. It emerged in the aftermath of the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and is led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Their goal is to create a worldwide "caliphate." It gained worldwide notoriety in 2014 after a blitzkrieg military campaign that resulted in the capture of Mosul.

What is the 'Islamic State'? Where does it operate? IS is believed to be operational in more than a dozen countries across the world. It controls territories in Iraq and Syria. However, the group has lost much of the territory it controlled in Iraq and Syria at the height of its expansion in 2014.

What is the 'Islamic State'? Who is fighting back? The US leads an international coalition of more than 50 countries, including several Arab nations. Russia, Iran and its Lebanese Shiite ally Hezbollah, which all support the Syrian government, also fight IS. Regional forces such as the Kurdish peshmerga (above) and US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters, fight IS on the ground. The Iraqi army and militia have pushed IS from large parts of the country.

What is the 'Islamic State'? How does it fund itself? One of IS' main sources of income has been oil and gas. At one point, it controlled an estimated one-third of Syria's oil production. However, US-led airstrikes deliberately targeted oil resources and the Syrian government as well as US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters have retaken most oil wells. Other means of income include taxes, ransom, selling looted antiquities and extortion.

What is the 'Islamic State'? Where does it carry out attacks? IS has claimed responsibility for numerous terrorist attacks across the globe. The militant group has targeted capitals across the EU, including Berlin, Brussels and Paris. IS leaders have encouraged so-called "lone wolf" attacks, whereby individuals who support IS carry out terrorist acts without the direct involvement of the group.

What is the 'Islamic State'? What other tactics does it use? The group uses various tactics to expand its power. IS fighters have looted and destroyed historical artifacts in Syria and Iraq in an attempt at "cultural cleansing." The group has also enslaved thousands of women from religious minority groups, including Yazidis. IS also uses a sophisticated social network to distribute propaganda and recruit sympathizers.

What is the 'Islamic State'? How has it impacted the region? IS has further exacerbated the ongoing Syrian conflict. Millions of Syrians and Iraqis have fled their homes, many traveling to Europe in pursuit of refuge. Although it has lost all of its strongholds, the militant group has left extraordinary destruction in its wake. Areas affected by the militant group's rule will likely take years to rebuild. Author: Rachel Stewart



ls/rc (Reuters, AFP, AP)