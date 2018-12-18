US announces it is pulling all troops out of Syria

The White House announced the move on Wednesday after President Trump tweeted that the US had defeated IS. He had been looking for a way out of Syria for a while; Turkey seems to have given him a good reason.
The United States, on Wednesday, announced that it has begun the complete withdrawal its contingent of 2,000 soldiers from Syria. All troops are expected to be out of the country within 60 to 100 days. Trump telegraphed the move with an early-morning tweet claiming the US had defeated Islamic State (IS) in Syria.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, however, also said in a statement that, "These victories over ISIS in Syria do not signal the end of the coalition or its campaign," using another acronym for IS. The US would start bringing troops home "as we transition to the next phase of the campaign."
Washington also announced that all US State Department personnel would be evacuated within 24 hours.
Read more: What foreign powers want from the Syrian war
Ignoring the advice of his military and security advisers
Although many in the Department of Defense (DoD), including Defense Secretary James Mattis, have tried for quite some time to convince the president not to make the move, he was unswayed by the advice of his military and security advisors.
DoD officials say that the troop withdrawal will betray Kurdish allies fighting alongside US troops in Syria and Iraq. Moreover, they argued that by abandoning the Kurds the US would put any future alliances with local fighters at risk, as the US would be seen as an unreliable partner.
In both Iraq and Syria, Kurdish groups have been among the most effective fighters against IS, bolstered by air support, intelligence, equipment and training from Western and Gulf powers. However, NATO member Turkey in particular objected to the cooperation with Kurdish groups it considers either terrorists or their accomplices.
Ceding the field
In a series of recent meetings and calls, Secretary Mattis and security officials also argued that a troop withdrawal after four years in Syria would represent a major shift in national security policy, essentially ceding the field in Syria to Russia and Iran, despite an official policy of challenging both.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, often a supporter of the president, criticized Trump's decision early Wednesday, calling it a mistake: "An American withdrawal at this time would be a big win for ISIS, Iran, Bashar al Assad of Syria, and Russia. I fear it will lead to devastating consequences for our nation, the region, and throughout the world. It will make it more difficult to recruit future partners willing to confront radical Islam. It will also be seen by Iran and other bad actors as a sign of American weakness in the efforts to contain Iranian expansion."
On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the US of being in Syria illegally, labeling Washington an impediment to peace: "From being a factor in the fight against terrorism, the illegal US presence in Syria is becoming a dangerous obstacle to the path to a settlement."
Abandoning allies
An immediate consequence of an American withdrawal will be the military threat that Kurdish fighters could face from Turkey. Ankara considers the Kurds terrorists due to links with the insurgent Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK). Syrian Kurds are hoping to establish an autonomous region similar to that in neighboring Iraq, Ankara wants to make sure that nothing similar happens in Turkey.
A NATO ally of the US, Turkey has vehemently criticized Washington's support for the Kurds and recently Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan vowed to launch cross-border attacks on Kurdish fighters.
Selling an abrupt withdrawal as a US victory
Trump, who has long sought to withdraw troops, cited the Turkish plans as one reason for his decision to leave Syria, saying that it could pose a danger to US troops.
Although Trump campaigned on the promise to pull US troops out of Syria, some within the DoD have suggested that the announcement is coming now to deflect from the reams of bad press he is receiving for the myriad scandals that have enveloped him and his administration. Many also suggest that the president will seek to sell the four-year campaign as a Trump-orchestrated US victory.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The Syrian opposition and forces loyal to President Bashar Assad are not the only groups fighting in the conflict. Other countries have also intervened to pursue their own interests. (12.04.2018)
It is becoming increasingly clear that the war in Syria defies all logic. It is driven by cynical rivals who use short-term tactics without pursuing any long-term strategies, says DW’s Kersten Knipp. (21.02.2018)
The Turkish president has announced a fresh offensive against Kurdish fighters in Syria is just around the corner. But the US has warned that such action would harm efforts to destroy the "Islamic State" in the region. (13.12.2018)
Airstrikes by the US-led coalition have reportedly killed at least 40 people in the last IS-controlled territory in eastern Syria. Most of the victims were reportedly women and children. (17.11.2018)
For the second time in a week Turkey has fired at US-backed Syrian Kurdish forces. The uptick in tensions has prompted the US-backed SDF to halt operations against the "Islamic State." (01.11.2018)
A Syrian war monitor has claimed Russian airstrikes in Syria have killed more than 18,000 people over the past three years. But Russia says the figure is actually closer to 85,000. (01.10.2018)
Russia has accused the US of "barbaric" bombardment of Raqqa, after US-backed forces took control of the city earlier this week. Forces on both sides are racing to reclaim land in Syria's oil-rich Deir el-Zour province. (23.10.2017)