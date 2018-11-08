 World War I: Europe and the politics of remembrance | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 08.11.2018

Europe

World War I: Europe and the politics of remembrance

Exactly 100 years ago, World War I came to an end. France and the UK will be holding major commemorative events, and high-ranking German leaders will be attending. What does this tell us about our respective cultures?

WW1 cemetery of Vieil Armand (Patrick Hertzog/AFP/Getty Images)

On the morning of November 11, 1918, at 10:59, American soldier Henry Nicholas Gunther stormed towards a German machine gun position and was killed — exactly one minute before the armistice that ended World War I came into effect. Gunther was the last soldier to fall in the so-called Great War. He was one of roughly 10 million soldiers that perished in the fighting. Millions of civilians were killed, too.

WW1 trench warfare in Austria (picture-alliance/akg-images)

Trench warfare led to unimaginable numbers of casualities but brought few military advantages for either side

Now, 100 years after armistice day 1918, the former belligerents are commemorating all those who lost their lives in the bloody battles of World War I. In Britain and France, keeping the memory of the Great War alive carries great importance. Indeed, French President Emmanuel Macron has announced his country will host a major centennial ceremony. Naturally, Germany will also commemorate this special day. Though in Germany's national psyche, the catastrophe and horror of the Holocaust during World War II continues to overshadow the bloodshed of World War I.

The historical significance of Compiegne

On November 10, Macron will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the town of Compiegne, about an hour north of Paris. It was here aboard a train carriage that the World War I armistice was signed between the Western allies and Germany on November 11, 1918. And it was in the exact same location that Adolf Hitler forced the French military leadership to sign their capitulation in June 1940 after German troops had invaded the country.

The World War I armistice being signed aboard a train carriage in the French town of Compiegne (picture-alliance/dpa)

The World War I armistice was signed aboard a train carriage in the French town of Compiegne

The French government has announced it also wants to commemorate the important reconciliatory gesture between then-German Chancellor Helmut Kohl and then-French President Francois Mitterrand in 1984, when both famously held hands at a Verdun's war cemetery. The gesture made worldwide headlines.

Read more: How the battlefield sounded as World War I guns fell silent

France plans to hold a major commemorative ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Macron has invited more than 80 heads of state and government from countries which were either directly or indirectly involved in the Great War. United States President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, will mostly likely be in attendance, too. Macron hopes both leaders will use this opportunity for talks on how to salvage the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), which the US wants to quit.

Trump and Putin (ZDF)

Will Trump and Putin's attendance at the French WWI commemoration help lead to nuclear disarmament?

An opportunity to bask in the limelight

Macron is keen to use the ceremony as a means to boost his approval ratings, which have tanked amid resistance to his plans to reform the European Union, said French historian Etienne Francois. The ceremony will briefly "make him look as if he were at the center of political universe," he added. However, Macron will also want to use the event to find "a way out of the European and global deadlock," Francois said.

Between November 11 and 13, the French capital will also host the Paris Peace Forum to bring together political leaders, international organizations and intellectuals to promote and advance global multilateralism. Germany's Chancellor Merkel and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will each give opening speeches.

Read more: 31 artists interpret the First World War with a souvenir from the front

Germany, therefore, will play a prominent role in the centennial ceremony to mark the end of World War I. A few days ago, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier attended a commemorative concert in the city of Strasbourg in the French Alsace region, which between 1871 and 1918 belonged to the German Empire, after which it became French once more. 

German leaders underscore European culture of remembrance

Britain, meanwhile, will hold its very own World War I ceremony. Historian Etienne Francois calls this "totally normal," noting that Britain has always "considered itself somewhat unique."

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip inspecting poppies (Getty Images/Chris Jackson/WPA Pool)

The British wear poppies to commemorate the Great War

London, like Paris, has extended an invitation to German leaders to attend its armistice commemorations. President Steinmeier will be the first German head of state ever to attend a Cenotaph wreath-laying ceremony in the British capital. A UK government statement said the upcoming event would mark an "historic act" of reconciliation and cited British Prime Minister Theresa May as saying it will provide an opportunity to "remember all the fallen and give thanks for peace." Though not everyone, it seems, welcomes Steinermeier's planned visit. UK tabloid The Sun warned his attendance could cause outrage among UK war veterans. Yet, so far, all is quiet on that front.

Read more: The First World War captured in film

The presence of Steinmeier and Merkel at these international armistice ceremonies, German historian Jörn Leonhard believes, has to do with Germany's "desire to underscore its deep-rooted Europeanness." Leonhard said German leaders are at pains to avoid nurturing a specifically German commemorative culture "out of fear of opening Pandora's box" and prompting some to ask whether the Treaty of Versailles contributed to the collapse of the Weimar Republic. Leonhard believes there is some merit to this political analysis, but noted that Germany nevertheless adheres to an "extremely defensive" approach when it comes to remembering World War I.

Polish independence day popular with far right

European bishops recently gathered in the Belgian municipality of Ypres to commemorate all those of died there in the bloody battles of World War I. Germany bishop Franz-Josef Overbeck, who also serves as a military ordinariate, warned against downplaying the danger of armed conflict, saying we should not be fooled by a "false sense of security." He added that nationalism and populism were on the rise, and that "approval for the European project is waning," which could undermine peace.

Right-wing extremists protesting in Warsaw (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/J. Arriens)

In the past, the annual Polish independence march in Warsaw has attracted large numbers of right-wing extremists

His words could prove prescient. For Poland, the year 1918 marks not only the end of World War I, but above all the rebirth of the Polish nation. In the past, the annual Polish independence march has attracted a growing number of far-right radicals. In response, Warsaw's mayor has banned this year's rally from going ahead — but authorities fear far-right extremist such as the international Blood and Honor network could nevertheless descend on the city.

Read more: How World War I ended: 100 years later

Most events commemorating the end of World War I, however, said historian Etienne Francois, are deliberately held with German representatives in attendance. "Many French events are all about Franco-German reconciliation," he explained. But in Poland and elsewhere, ceremonies will mainly focus on the respective national histories, Francois said.

Dark clouds on the horizon?

Some politicians have drawn parallels between the present rise in populism and nationalism, and the turmoil of the early 20th century. Francois, too, believes there are similarities with those times, when "efforts were made to reshape a peaceful Europe and a countermovement emerged as well."

Helmut Kohl and Francois Mitterand in Verdun (ullstein bild/Sven Simon)

Mitterand and Kohl held hands in Verdun to commemorate the fallen from both World Wars

This countermovement grew strong amid the global economic crisis of the late 1920s, said Francois, who fears we could face a similar situation in the future. The historian projects another global economic crisis "within the next 10 years" and wonders how European nations would react, and whether they would be sufficiently united to overcome the ensuing instability.

Francois said he hopes the commemorative events on November 11 will strengthen an "awareness among us Europeans that we have much in common despite our differences, and that it pays off to build a common future."

  • Ausstellung NOT THEN, NOT NOW, NOT EVER Ute Weingarten (Günther Uecker/Jack Kulcke)

    1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever

    Germany / Günther Uecker: Untitled

    The exhibition "1914/1918 - Not Then, Not Now, Not Ever," shown at the German Reichstag in Berlin, was commissioned to commemorate the end of the First World War on November 11, 1918. The works were created by artists from the 31 countries involved in the conflict. This one is from the German sculptor and installation artist Günther Uecker.

  • Ausstellung NOT THEN, NOT NOW, NOT EVER Ute Weingarten (Günther Uecker/Jack Kulcke)

    1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever

    Günther Uecker: Untitled, detail

    Uecker has been using nails in his art since the 1950s. The Düsseldorf artist's symbolic works, which deal with different political issues, have been featured in different Bundestag exhibitions, including the 1996 installation entitled Fall, in remembrance of the pogrom night in Germany on November 9, 1938. He also designed the Bundestag's Prayer Room in 1998–99.

  • Ausstellung NOT THEN, NOT NOW, NOT EVER Ute Weingarten (Nedko Solakov/Jack Kulcke)

    1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever

    Bulgaria / Nedko Solakov: Dead Warriors

    Each artist was given the same material to create a work for the exhibition: a cube of wood of 30 by 30 by 30 centimeters (12" x 12" x 12") from oak trees that stood in a fiercely disputed section of the front in Alsace. Through discolorations or even leftover war projectiles, traces of the conflict can still be seen in the wood itself. This work is by Bulgarian artist Nedko Solakov.

  • NOT THEN, NOT NOW, NOT EVER Nedko Solakov: Dead Warriors, detail (Jack Kulke)

    1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever

    Nedko Solakov: Dead Warriors, detail

    One of the best-known Bulgarian artists of his generation, Solakov has regularly participated in international exhibitions, such as the Documenta 12 (2007) and Documenta 13 (2012), and the Venice Biennale in 2001, 2003 and 2007. His storytelling works include historical references and touches of humor. Here, he added a few ink spots to the cube of wood to create a work called Dead Warriors.

  • NOT THEN, NOT NOW, NOT EVER: Hermann Nitsch: Untitled (Jack Kulke)

    1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever

    Austria / Hermann Nitsch: Untitled

    Austrian avant-garde artist Hermann Nitsch turned the cube of wood into a symbolic butcher's block covered with blood, recalling the brutality of war. World War I caused 20 million deaths and about 23 million military personnel were wounded, making it one of the deadliest conflicts in human history.

  • NOT THEN, NOT NOW, NOT EVER Hermann Nitsch: Untitled, detail (Jack Kulcke)

    1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever

    Hermann Nitsch: Untitled, detail

    Nitsch has long shown his fascination with bloody scenes. His performances in the early 1960s were so provocative that they led to court trials and imprisonment. Although the 80-year-old artist now avoids killing animals during his performances, his "120. Aktion" from 2004 still involved a slaughtered bull, five dead pigs and 600 liters of blood. The blood on the wooden block, however, is paint.

  • NOT THEN, NOT NOW, NOT EVER: Wim Botha: Untitled (Jack Kulcke)

    1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever

    South Africa / Wim Botha: Untitled

    Botha is best known for his sculptures carved out of books. The South African artist often juxtaposes light and movement with dark figures in a state of conflict. The pieces of glass placed around the wooden skeleton in this piece mirror the work's current surroundings, adding new elements and questions to the history of war.

  • NOT THEN, NOT NOW, NOT EVER Wim Botha: Untitled, detail (Jack Kulke)

    1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever

    Wim Botha: Untitled, detail

    Born in 1974, Botha is one of the youngest artists in the show, along with the Ukrainian Aljoscha and the Turk Cevdet Erek. The exhibition's oldest artist, the Romanian Geta Bratescu, was born in 1926. Interestingly, her installation was the only one to include a video on an iPad. "Variety in the forms of expression was important in the selection of the artists," said curator Mattijs Visser.

  • NOT THEN, NOT NOW, NOT EVER: Sean Scully: The Disappearing Boys (Jack Kulke)

    1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever

    Ireland / Sean Scully: The Disappearing Boys

    The Irish-born American-based artist Sean Scully is renowned for his large abstract paintings. However, for his work entitled The Disappearing Boys, he created a very concrete sculpture. John, Johannes, Jean: three versions of the same name in English, German and French are engraved on a coffin, referring to three of the major European powers at the center of the world conflict.

  • Ausstellung NOT THEN, NOT NOW, NOT EVER: Sean Scully: The Disappearing Boys, (Jack Kulke)

    1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever

    Sean Scully: The Disappearing Boys, detail

    The curator of the exhibition, Mattijs Visser, said he was fascinated by how the works on show reveal deep connections with the country of origin of the artists. The title of Scully's work can be seen as a reference to those who were abducted, killed and secretly buried during the Troubles in Northern Ireland. These victims were known as the Disappeared.

  • NOT THEN, NOT NOW, NOT EVER: Fiona Hall: Fell (Jack Kulke)

    1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever

    Australia / Fiona Hall: Fell

    War and death also have consequences for subsequent generations. The Australian artist Fiona Hall placed a charred cradle on a coffin in her work, entitled Fell. The sculptor was the first to represent Australia in its new pavilion at the Venice Biennale when it opened in May 2015.

  • NOT THEN, NOT NOW, NOT EVER Ute Weingarten (Jack Kulcke)

    1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever

    Fiona Hall: Fell, detail

    Hall is renowned for transforming ordinary, everyday materials into organic forms in her works, giving them historical and contemporary relevance. With the sawdust from her sculpture, she also created a bread that's wrapped in barbed wire. Sawdust was sometimes added to baked goods during World War I to compensate for shortages of flour.

  • NOT THEN, NOT NOW, NOT EVER Jean Boghossian: Double World (Jack Kulke)

    1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever

    Armenia / Jean Boghossian: Double World

    Born in Syria, the painter and sculptor Jean Boghossian is Lebanese and has been living in Brussels since 1975. Since he is also of Armenian descent, the international artist represented the country at the Venice Biennale in 2017 as well as in the "1914/1918 - Not Then, Not Now, Not Ever" exhibition. He split his block of wood into two pieces.

  • Ausstellung NOT THEN, NOT NOW, NOT EVER Ute Weingarten (Jack Kulke)

    1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever

    Jean Boghossian: Double World, detail

    Boghossian is renowned for his experimentation with fire and smoke in his works. In Double World, one side is burnt, representing the losers of the conflict. The sharp edges of the two pieces show how the different camps appear threatening to each other and clash, but the two laser-cut blocks also fit perfectly together, which the artist sees as a symbol of hope.

  • 1914/1918 NOT THEN, NOT NOW, NOT EVER Foto: Atelier Trieb, Grafik: ARTPRESS (Atelier Trieb)

    1914/1918 - Not then, not now, not ever

    1914/1918 - Not Then, Not Now, Not Ever

    Tours can be booked to visit the memorial exhibition "1914/1918 - Not Then, Not Now, Not Ever," on show in the German Reichstag building until January 6, 2019. The exhibition will travel to the UN's headquarters in New York in 2019.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


