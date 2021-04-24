Visit the new DW website

World War I

World War I was a global war largely focused on Europe. From 1914 to 1918 more than 9 million people died. DW looks back at the conflict and its political legacy.

World War I started with the shot heard around the world: the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria on July 28, 1914, in Sarajevo. The diplomatic crisis soon evolved into a conflict among international military alliances as Austria-Hungary and Germany joined up against the Triple Entente of the United Kingdom, France and the Russian Empire. As the conflict expanded around the world, more nations entered the battle: the United States and Japan joined the Allies and the Ottoman Empire aligned itself with the Central Powers. By the end of the war on November 11, 1918, more than 70 million troops had been mobilized into one the largest conflicts in history. In the war's aftermath, the map of Europe was redrawn. Several of the great powers ceased to exist and smaller independent nations were created. The League of Nations was formed with the aim of preventing another war. However, in the decades following the defeat of Germany, fascism and the conditions for the start of World War II soon took root. This is a collection of DW's content on World War I.

The Armenian Genocide refers to the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was implemented through wholesale massacres and deportations, with the deportations consisting of forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees. The total number of resulting Armenian deaths is generally held to have been between one and one and a half million. Other ethnic groups were similarly attacked by the Ottoman Empire during this period, including Assyrians and Greeks, and some scholars consider those events to be part of the same policy of extermination. It is widely acknowledged to have been one of the first modern genocides, as scholars point to the systematic, organized manner in which the killings were carried out to eliminate the Armenians, and it is the second most-studied case of genocide after the Holocaust. The word genocide was coined in order to describe these events. picture alliance/CPA Media/A. Wegner

A look at the Armenian genocide 24.04.2021

As many as 1.5 million Armenians were killed in what was the Ottoman Empire during World War I. Yet the Turkish government has refused to acknowledge the crime as genocide, even to this day.
Straßenschilder in deutscher und englischer Sprache im Stadtzentrum von Windhoek der Hauptstadt von Namibia, aufgenommen am 21.08.2007. Die Stadt Windhoek wurde 1840 gegründet und hat heute 279.042 Einwohner. Der Name des Staates Namibia leitet sich von der Wüste Namib ab, die den gesamten Küstenraum des Landes einnimmt. Das gesamte Staatsgebiet Namibias umfasst ca. 824.292 Quadratkilometern und ist damit mehr als zweimal so groß wie Deutschland. Foto: Jens Büttner +++(c) dpa - Report+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Namibian politician named after Adolf Hitler tells German newspaper there's nothing to fear 03.12.2020

A politician whose father named him after the infamous German leader overwhelmingly won his race in Ompundja. He told Bild that his father "probably didn't understand what Adolf Hitler stood for" when naming him.
Belgium's King Philippe, center, salutes as he attends an Armistice Day ceremony at the Congress Column in Brussels, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Olivier Matthys, Pool via AP) |

Europe marks Armistice Day in eerie silence 11.11.2020

Always a somber occasion, this year's commemorations of the brutal conflict were observed across the Continent in a lonely atmosphere. COVID-19 restrictions kept the public away with only small ceremonies.

People take part in an annual Independence Day march organized by far-right groups, in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, Nov.11, 2020. The march that marks Poland's sovereignty regained after World War I has often led to clashes with opponents. This year due to coronavirus and social distancing, the march took place in cars and motorbikes. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) |

Far-right protesters clash with riot police during Polish Independence Day march 11.11.2020

Several officers have been injured in Warsaw as far-right protesters threw firecrackers, stones and bottles at riot police. The protests take place each year as Poland recalls its independence after World War I.
11.11.2020 *** Saudi police close a street leading to a non-Muslim cemetery in the Saudi city of Jeddah where a bomb struck a World War I commemoration attended by European diplomats on November 11, 2020 leaving several people wounded amid Muslim anger over French cartoons. - The attack is the second assault in the kingdom in less than a month, as French President Emmanuel Macron has sought to assuage anger across Muslim nations over satirical cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed. (Photo by - / AFP)

Saudi Arabia: 'Several' wounded in blast at WWI memorial 11.11.2020

Saudi officials confirmed at least two people were wounded in a bomb attack at a cemetery in Jeddah. The blast went off during a ceremony commemorating the end of World War I that was attended by Western diplomats.
Erich Maria Remarque (1898-1970) German author of the greatest WWI novel, All Quiet on the Western Front, (1929), arrives in New York City during his 13 year exile from Nazi Germany. 1939 | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Erich Maria Remarque: The long legacy of 'All Quiet on the Western Front' 24.09.2020

It is the epitome of the anti-war novel that has sold over 20 million copies. Yet on the 50th anniversary of Remarque's death, his political intentions remain unclear.
Richard Strauss: „Der Rosenkavalier“, 1960 Dirigent: Herbert von Karajan Regie: Rudolf Hartmann Hilde Güden (Sophie), Sena Jurinac (Octavian) © Archiv der Salzburger Festspiele/Ellinger Quelle: https://www.salzburgmuseum.at/fileadmin/Salzburg_Museum/12_Presse/2020/Salzburger_Festspiele/Festpiele_NEU_Juli_2020/SM_Bildliste.pdf (zuletzt aufgerufen am 28. Juli 2020)

How the Salzburg Festival came to Salzburg 100 years ago 31.07.2020

During World War I, a poet, a composer and a director had a common dream — and out of it came what was to become arguably the world's most prestigious arts festival.
Sam Mendes poses with his award for Best Film for '1917' at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

'1917' named best film at UK's BAFTA awards 02.02.2020

Sam Mendes' World War I epic has won the awards for best film and best director from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. The ceremony, a week ahead of the Oscars, was criticized for its lack of diversity.
Japan commemorates German World War I POWs Heute vor 100 Jahren hat der letzte deutsche Soldat Narashino verlassen. Sie wurden als Kriegsgefangene hier während des Ersten Weltkriegs gehalten. Im Bild: barracks for officers ****Bild samt Copyright und Nutzungsfreigabe geliefert durch DW/Julian Ryall****

Japan commemorates German World War I prisoners of war 27.01.2020

The Japanese town of Narashino on Monday marked 100 years since the last group of World War I German prisoners of war (POW) left the camp, which had been the home for many of them since 1915. Julian Ryall reports.
05.01.2020 77th Golden Globe Awards - Show - Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 5, 2020 - Sam Mendes accepts the award for Best Director - Motion Picture for 1917. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS For editorial use only. Additional clearance required for commercial or promotional use, contact your local office for assistance. Any commercial or promotional use of NBCUniversal content requires NBCUniversal's prior written consent. No book publishing without prior approval. NO SALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Golden Globes: '1917' wins top film prize 06.01.2020

World War I epic "1917" has taken home the award for best drama at the Golden Globes, beating front-runners "Marriage Story" and "The Irishman." Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" was also honored.
Bilder aus Höhlen entlang des Westfronts des Ersten Weltkriegs, wo Soldaten aller Nationen Graffiti hinterlassen haben. William Mervyn Lecky aus der Stadt der Offiziere in Victoria, Australien, besuchte Naours 1916. Der Schütze der australischen Feldartillerie wurde am 1. September 1918, weniger als drei Monate vor Kriegsende, getötet. Er liegt auf einem Kriegsfriedhof in Peronne begraben.

In France, underground mementos of World War I 31.12.2019

During the First World War, soldiers on all sides left inscriptions and carvings in caves and bunkers. A century on, there is growing interest in the graffiti that tells stories of pride, hope and longing.
Bilder aus Höhlen entlang des Westfronts des Ersten Weltkriegs, wo Soldaten aller Nationen Graffiti hinterlassen haben. Dieser Bunker in der Nähe von St. Mihiel im Departement Maas in Nordfrankreich wurde von einem bayerischen Regiment gebaut und ist mit den Worten In Treue Fest beschriftet, was das Motto des Königreichs Bayern war

France: The whispering walls of the Western Front 31.12.2019

Researchers have started recording graffiti found in caves and bunkers that dot France's World War I battlefields. One tunnel network has 2,100 names of soldiers who sheltered there during the Battle of the Somme.
A cat guards the headstones of Indian troops at Bedford House Cemetery near Ypres. Zulieferung 6.12.2019

New drive to honor Europe's forgotten Muslim soldiers 08.12.2019

Millions of Muslim soldiers fought in Europe during World War I, but their contribution has been largely forgotten. New research has uncovered tales of courage and comradeship that could counter anti-Islamic sentiment.
16.09.2019, Brandenburg, Potsdam: Einsatzkräfte sperren bei einem Einsatz an einer Schule in Bornstedt die Straße. Bei Bauarbeiten auf dem Bornstedter Feld sind Glasampullen mit einer unbekannten chemischen Substanz gefunden und teilweise beschädigt worden. Foto: Christian Pörschmann/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB | Verwendung weltweit

German schools evacuated after WWI chemical weapon find 16.09.2019

Two schools near Berlin had to be cleared after toxins were found on a nearby building site. Further investigation revealed the substances were in fact irritant gases from World War I.
8-1919-11-0-A1 (138214) Demonstration/Abtretung Westpreußen,1919 Berlin / Demonstration gegen die Abtretung von Danzig und Posen (West- preußen), nach den Bestimmungen des Versailler Vertrages. (Abkommen mit Polen über die Räumung Westpreußens, am 25.11.1919, Danzig wird Freistaat, 1920). - Demonstrationszug in der Potsdamer Straße.- Foto, um November 1919. E: Anti-Versailles demonstration / Berlin Berlin: Demonstration against the return of Posen to Poland on 25/11/1919 and the decision to make Danzig a free city in 1920 under the provisions of the Treaty of Versailles. - Demonstrators march through Potsdamer Strasse. - Photo, Novemember 1919. |

Treaty of Versailles 100 years on: A fragile peace and a fraught legacy 28.06.2019

In November 1918, an armistice ended the fighting in World War I. But it took seven months until the official peace treaty was signed. Germany, meanwhile, always objected to its terms.
The Sinking Of The German Battlecruiser Sms Hindenburg, At Scapa Flow, England On June 21, 1919. From The Year 1919 Illustrated. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: KenxWelsh 2221791

Germany's navy marks 100 years since scuttling at Scapa Flow 21.06.2019

The sinking of Germany's captive Imperial Navy off a Scottish island in 1919 signaled the death of the Kaiser's Reich. The event is being commemorated by the German navy on its 100th anniversary.
