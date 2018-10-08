  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Titanic sub
China
Russia's war in Ukraine
Literature

The legacy of Remarque's 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Aygül Cizmecioglu
37 minutes ago

The epitome of the anti-war novel, it has sold over 20 million copies was adapted into memorable films. Yet the political intentions of Remarque, who was born 125 years ago, remain unclear.

https://p.dw.com/p/30Sr6
Erich Maria Remarque in 1939.
Erich Maria Remarque in New York in 1939Image: picture-alliance/Everett Collection

"All Quiet on the Western Front": Erich Maria Remarque's book is the portrait of a generation who euphorically left school to go out on the front, but who died in the cogs of the grueling machinery of war.

At the beginning of the 20th century, people were actually yearning for the First World War. It was a period of radical change and insecurity. Technical progress set the pace — factories, cars, scientific discoveries. Cracks were starting to form in patriarchal society. Women were rebelling against prescribed roles and were demanding more rights.

Some things were coming to an end, while innovations were sweeping in at a rapid pace, overwhelming people — particularly men. War, many thought, could be a "purifying force" that would stop, or slow down, change. They celebrating the outbreak of war in summer 1914, and truly believed they would be back home for Christmas. But things developed differently.

"We learnt that a polished tunic button is more important than a set of philosophy books. We came to realize — first with astonishment, then bitterness, and finally with indifference — that intellect apparently wasn't the most important thing, it was the kit-brush; not ideas, but the system; not freedom, but drill."

'All Quiet on the Western Front' by Erich Maria Remarque

Everyday life in the trenches

Carnage in the trenches, nights spent with grenades raining down on the soldiers, the boredom between the assaults: Remarque's protagonist, a young recruit, experiences it all. The sensitive pupil becomes a jaded, crumpled being.

"One lance-corporal crawls for a full half-mile on his hands, dragging his legs behind him, with both knees shattered. Another man makes it to a dressing station with his guts spilling out over his hands as he holds them in. (...) you can cope with all the horror as long as you simply duck thinking about it — but it will kill you if you try to come to terms with it."

Book cover of 'All Quiet on the Western Front' by Erich Maria Remarque
Image: Ballantine Books

A necessary lie for global success

As dramatically as Remarque depicted the turmoils of war, he himself fought on the front only briefly. As a pupil in 1916, he was drafted into the war, but was wounded soon after and was moved to a military sick bay. There, he listened to the stories of the other badly injured soldiers and took notes, which were later transformed into his world-famous novel. But to boost sales, Remarque claimed to have experienced all the events himself.

"All Quiet on the Western Front" came out in 1929 and became one of the greatest successes of German literature. Critics around the world celebrated the book as a "pacifist indictment of war."

It was turned into a Hollywood film shortly afterward, and the 2022 award-winning film by German director Edward Berger is the third adaptation of the novel.

Burned and banned

Right-wing groups in Germany, on the other hand, believed the memories of their soldiers were being dragged through the mud. After the Nazi seizure of power in 1933, Remarque's book was banned and publicly burned. By then, he had already emigrated to Switzerland.

Until his death, Remarque enjoyed his image as a pacifist obtained through his early success. But he was not able to bank on that again. Only much later in life did he admit that he had always been an apolitical person. 

In 1930, a crowd and policemen are gathered outside, in front of a building.
Nazis caused an uproar at the premiere of the film 'All Quiet on the Western Front' in 1930; police were called inImage: picture-alliance/brandstaetter images/Austrian Archives (S)

 

Reference:

Erich Maria Remarque: All Quiet on the Western Front, Little, Brown and Company (German title: Im Westen nichts Neues, 1929). English translation: Arthur Wesley Wheen / Brian Murdoch.

Erich Maria Remarque was born in Osnabrück to a family that had emigrated from France. He left Germany to live in Switzerland in 1933. His works were scorned by the Nazis, who burned his books. He resided in the US as of 1939. Following World War II, he alternated between the US and Switzerland, passing away in Locarno on September 25, 1970. 

 

This article was first published in 2018 as part of the DW series "100 German Must-Reads."

Adapted by Louisa Schaefer.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Web-Special 100 gute Bücher | 100 German Must-Reads

'Buddenbrooks' to 'Hooligan:' Links to 100 German Must-Reads and their publishers

'Buddenbrooks' to 'Hooligan:' Links to 100 German Must-Reads and their publishers

We've compiled this list of online links to direct you to the publishers of out must-read books, where you can purchase them. (20.11.2018)
LiteratureNovember 20, 2018
Asli Erdogan

Asli Erdogan: 'They're killing me as a writer'

Asli Erdogan: 'They're killing me as a writer'

The Turkish author Asli Erdogan has won the Erich Maria Remarque Peace Prize. However, she is not allowed to travel to the prizegiving in Germany, even though a travel ban imposed on her has been lifted. (04.09.2017)
PoliticsSeptember 4, 2017
Syrian writer Ali Ahmad Said, who uses the pen name Adonis, Copyright: DW/M. Jovanoski

Syrian poet Adonis hits back at criticism over German peace prize

Syrian poet Adonis hits back at criticism over German peace prize

Syrian poet Adonis has defended himself against critics questioning his relationship to the Assad regime. Adonis will be awarded the German peace prize named after the pacifist writer Erich Maria Remarque on Friday. (18.02.2016)
February 18, 2016
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian soldiers training in Donetsk

Ukraine war: Videos straight from the trenches to the phone

Conflicts14 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters in Luanda, Angola carrying placards

Angolan police crack down on fuel hike protests

Angolan police crack down on fuel hike protests

Politics20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A child bathes in the water flowing out of the sewer treatment plant

India swelters under deadly heat wave

India swelters under deadly heat wave

Climate11 hours ago7 images
More from Asia

Germany

Jamshid Sharmahd sitting in a court room in February 2002

German lawyers file criminal charges against Iranian judges

German lawyers file criminal charges against Iranian judges

Human Rights19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Posters for the social-democratic PASOK party in Greece in the run-up to the parliamentary election on Sunday, June 25, 2023

Greece: Leftist parties in crisis in run-up to election

Greece: Leftist parties in crisis in run-up to election

Politics15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A car set on fire by Israelis is pictured in front of a house in Turmus Aya, near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Israeli settlers storm West Bank villages

Israeli settlers storm West Bank villages

Conflicts13 hours ago02:00 min
More from Middle East

North America

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a thumbs up signal.

US, India seek closer ties on Modi state visit

US, India seek closer ties on Modi state visit

Politics18 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Emmanuel Macron smile and lean in for an embrace

Lula: The EU's uncomfortable preferred partner

Lula: The EU's uncomfortable preferred partner

Trade18 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage