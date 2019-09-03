Salman Rushdie is a British-Indian writer best known for his novels "Midnight's Children" and "The Satanic Verses," the latter of which stirred fierce protests in the Islamic world.

Rushdie's second novel, "Midnight's Children," earned him the Booker Prize in 1981 and launched him to international fame. In 1988, the publication of his fourth novel, "The Satanic Verses," resulted in a fatwa being issued against him by Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini, due to what was seen as an irreverent portrayal of Muhammad. Rushdie was forced him to live under police protection for some time. The novelist and essayist, who is known for his particular style combining magical realism with historical fiction, sets most of his works in India and focuses on the relations between Eastern and Western civilization.