Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Salman Rushdie

Salman Rushdie is a British-Indian writer best known for his novels "Midnight's Children" and "The Satanic Verses," the latter of which stirred fierce protests in the Islamic world.

Rushdie's second novel, "Midnight's Children," earned him the Booker Prize in 1981 and launched him to international fame. In 1988, the publication of his fourth novel, "The Satanic Verses," resulted in a fatwa being issued against him by Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini, due to what was seen as an irreverent portrayal of Muhammad. Rushdie was forced him to live under police protection for some time. The novelist and essayist, who is known for his particular style combining magical realism with historical fiction, sets most of his works in India and focuses on the relations between Eastern and Western civilization.

Die kanadische Schriftstellerin Margaret Atwood blickt am 15.10.2017 bei der Verleihung des Friedenspreises des Deutschen Buchhandels in der Paulskirche in Frankfurt am Main (Hessen) in die Runde. Die 77 Jahre alte Autorin wird für «Humanität, Gerechtigkeitsstreben und Toleranz» in ihrem umfangreichen Schaffen geehrt. Die renommierte Auszeichnung, die seit 1950 vergeben wird, ist mit 25 000 Euro dotiert. Foto: Arne Dedert/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Atwood, Rushdie on Booker Prize shortlist 03.09.2019

The six finalists for the top literary award in the English-speaking world have been revealed. Veteran authors Margaret Atwood and Salman Rushdie have already picked up the Booker Prize in the past.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Salman Rushdie attends the 2016 Guggenheim International Gala Made Possible By Dior at Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum on November 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Christian Dior Couture )

Salman Rushdie tackles the windmills of Trump's USA with 'Quichotte' 03.09.2019

In his latest novel, shortlisted for the Booker Prize, the author of "The Satanic Verses" offers an outlandish take on today's trash TV, opioid crisis and racism inspired by Cervantes' classic. Here's how critics see it.
File photo dated 20/9/93 of Salman Rushdie holding his novel Midnight's Children which won him the 1981 Booker Prize. Salman Rushdie's novel Midnight's Children is favourite to receive the title of greatest Booker-prize winner of all time today. Issue date: Thursday July 10, 2008. Six revered books are in the running for the Best of the Booker prize, chosen from the 41 Booker winners over the years. Foto: Fiona Hanson/PA Wire +++(c) dpa - Report+++ |

Salman Rushdie: A selection of works 03.09.2019

As Salman Rushdie's latest novel, "Quichotte," is released in the US, here are some of the British Indian author's most famous works.

. 06/06/2017. London, United Kingdom. Salman Rushdie Book signing. Salman Rushdie a British Indian novelist signs copies of Home, the latest title in Vintage Minis series at Waterstones, London. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY xDinendraxHariax/xi-Imagesx IIM-15292-0009 06 06 2017 London United Kingdom Salman Rushdie Book Signing Salman Rushdie a British Indian novelist Signs copies of Home The Latest Title in Vintage Minis Series AT Water Stones London PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY xDinendraxHariax Xi Imagesx iim 15292 0009

Salman Rushdie's new novel 'Golden House' ponders the tragedy of our times 06.09.2017

Contemporary history, imagination and the question of good and evil are the main elements in Salman Rushdie's new book. It's a masterful reckoning with American culture in the transition from Obama to Trump.
Author Salman Rushdie poses for photographers at a signing for his new book 'Home', in London, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (Photo by Grant Pollard/Invision/AP) |

Still fighting for free speech: Salman Rushdie turns 70 19.06.2017

For decades, Rushdie dealt with death threats for his book "The Satanic Verses," yet it hasn't stopped him from speaking his mind. On June 19, the brave author turns 70.
09.2011 DW-TV Arts.21 Sendungslogo

Arts.21 - The Cultural Magazine | 2.1.2016 06.01.2016

Art in times of terror. A year ago, the attack on satirical magazine "Charlie Hebdo" shocked the world. An Algerian author talks to us about writing under pressure. And we report on the struggle for freedom of art.
12.2015 Art of Freedom. Freedom of Art. Timeline Teaserbild

Charlie who? 05.01.2016

The attack on the French satirical magazine "Charlie Hebdo" shocked the world. It sparked a debate about freedom of speech that spread beyond France's borders. A year on, Arts.21 takes stock.
Der österreichische Autor Josef Haslinger blickt am 03.05.2013 am Rande der PEN-Jahrestagung in Marburg (Hessen) in die Kamera. Foto: Arne Dedert/dpa

German PEN president: 'We must fight tooth and nail for human rights' 05.01.2016

A year after the terrorist attack on Charlie Hebdo, German PEN President Josef Haslinger tells DW why the satirical magazine shouldn't have received a PEN award - and how Europe should approach its Muslim neighbors.
6. Oktober British Indian writer Salman Rushdie during the presentation of his last book 'Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights' in an act held in Aviles, Asturias, northern of Spain on 07 October 2015. EFE/JosE Luis Cereijido

Salman Rushdie: 'Continue to be Parisians' 02.01.2016

Ever since "The Satanic Verses" was published in 1988, Salman Rushdie's life has been under threat from religious fanatics. In the wake of the Paris attacks, he talks about freedom of speech and the fight against IS.
Das Buch «Unterwerfung» des französischen Autors Michel Houellebecq steht am 19.01.2015 in Köln auf einem Büchertisch im Rahmen des internationalen Literaturfest Lit.Cologne. Foto: Horst Galuschka

Timely Novels 22.12.2015

Prophetic or just well-timed? Several novels from 2015 were overtaken by real events: Salman Rushdie conjured up a state of emergency and Michel Houellebecq played with the West's fear of Islam.
British Indian novelist and essayist Salman Rushdie during the Italian State RAI TV program Che Tempo che Fa, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, May 17, 2009. (ddp images/AP Photo/Alberto Pellaschiar)

Salman Rushdie: 'Continue to be Parisians' 21.11.2015

Is the victory of evil inevitable? Talking to DW, British-Indian author Salman Rushdie explains how his new novel became contemporary by accident and why defending free speech is more important now than ever.
14.11.2015 PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 14: Floral tributes are placed on the police cordon near the scene of the Bataclan Theatre terrorist attack on November 14, 2015 in Paris, France. At least 120 people have been killed and over 200 injured, 80 of which seriously, following a series of terrorist attacks in the French capital. Copyright: Getty Images/Ch. Furlong

Chronology of extremist attacks on art 16.11.2015

Culture is the heart of a society and often a preferred target of extremists who want to squelch a people's lust for life. In Paris, the Bataclan was a symbol of musical enjoyment. DW looks at other attacks on culture.
October 13, 2015 Author Salman Rushdie speaks during the opening news conference of the Frankfurt book fair, Germany October 13, 2015. The world's largest bookfair with its focal theme on Indonesian literature will run from October 14 until October 18. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Opinion: Salman Rushdie helps define the boundaries of tolerance 14.10.2015

Salman Rushdie opened the Frankfurt Book Fair by pointing out that freedom of opinion is dwindling in the West. It's a tough message that we need to hear, says DW's Rainer Traube.
Bildunterschrift:FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 13: Author Salman Rushdie attends the press conference of the 2015 Frankfurt Book Fair (Frankfurter Buchmesse) on October 13, 2015 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. The fair, which is among the world's largest book fairs, will be open to the public from October 13-18. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

Rushdie decries censorship in keynote speech at Frankfurt Book Fair 13.10.2015

The world-famous novelist has called freedom of speech a fundamental right in his keynote address at the annual literary festival. His words come after Iran boycotted the event because of his presence.
Der Autor Salman Rushdie (M) blickt am 13.10.2015 zu Beginn der Eröffnungs-Pressekonferenz der Buchmesse in Frankfurt am Main (Hessen) neben Juergen Boos (r), Direktor der Frankfurt Buchmesse, und Heinrich Riethmüller, Vorsteher des Börsenvereins des Deutschen Buchhandels, in die Runde. Foto: Arne Dedert/dpa

This year's Frankfurt Book Fair is more political than ever 13.10.2015

Launching the world's biggest book fair, Salman Rushdie and the organizers of the event make one thing clear: Beyond the huge industry, publishing plays an essential role in protecting freedom of expression.
6. Oktober Indian born British author Salman Rushdie poses during the promotion of his new book, Two Years Eight Months And Twenty-Eight Nights in Madrid on October 6, 2015. AFP PHOTO / GERARD JULIEN (Photo credit should read GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images)

World's largest book fair opens in Frankfurt 13.10.2015

Controversial author Salman Rushdie is delivering the opening address at the Frankfurt Book Fair. This year, the focus will be on Indonesia's women authors tackling taboo topics like sex and religion through their work.
Show more articles