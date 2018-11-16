 ′Buddenbrooks′ to ′Hooligan:′ Links to 100 German Must-Reads and their publishers | 100 German Must-Reads - a unique list of 100 works of German literature published in English | DW | 20.11.2018

100 Must Reads

'Buddenbrooks' to 'Hooligan:' Links to 100 German Must-Reads and their publishers

We've compiled this list of online links to direct you to the publishers of out must-read books, where you can purchase them.

Web-Special 100 gute Bücher | 100 German Must-Reads

The publishing dates refer to first editions in German.

WWW links

Thomas Mann: Buddenbrooks (1901), Penguin Random House

Robert Musil: The Confusions of Young Master Törless (1906), Alma Classics

Robert Walser: Jakob von Gunten (1909), New York Review Books Classics

Rainer Maria Rilke: The Notebooks of Malte Laurids Brigge (1910), Dalkey Archive Press

Else Lasker-Schüler: My Heart (1912), November Editions

Kurt Tucholsky: Rheinsberg (1912), Berlinica

Heinrich Mann: The Loyal Subject (1918), Bloomsbury Publishing

Hermann Hesse: Demian (1919), Penguin Classics

Ernst Jünger: Storm Of Steel (1920), Penguin Classics

Franz Kafka: The Trial (1925), Penguin Random House

Alfred Döblin, Berlin Alexanderplatz (1929), New York Review Books Classics

Erich Maria Remarque: All Quiet on the Western Front (1929), Little, Brown and Company

Vicki Baum: Grand Hotel (1929), New York Review Books Classics

Joseph Roth: Job (1930), Penguin Random House

Erich Kästner: Going to the Dogs (1931), New York Review Books Classics

Irmgard Keun: The Artificial Silk Girl (1932), Other Press

Ernst Haffner: Blood Brothers (1932), Penguin Random House

Lion Feuchtwanger: The Oppermanns (1933), Da Capo Press

Bertolt Brecht: Threepenny Novel (1934), Grove Atlantic

Elias Canetti: Auto-da-Fé (1935), Penguin/Harvill Press

Klaus Mann: Mephisto (1936), Penguin Random House

Stefan Zweig: Beware of Pity (1939), Pushkin Press

Anna Seghers: The Seventh Cross (1942), New York Review Books Classics

Ernst Lothar: The Vienna Melody (1946), Europa Editions

Hans Fallada: Alone in Berlin (1947), Penguin Books

Ilse Aichinger: The Greater Hope (1948), Königshausen & Neumann

Wolfgang Koeppen: Death in Rome (1954), W.W. Norton & Company

Heimito von Doderer: The Demons (1956), Quartet Books

Gert Ledig: Payback (1956), Granta Books

Max Frisch: Homo Faber (1957), Penguin Classics

Günter Grass: The Tin Drum (1959), Penguin Classics

Anonymous: A Woman in Berlin (1959), Macmillan Publishing

Marie Helene Haushofer: The Wall (1963), Quartet Books

Christa Wolf: They Divided the Sky (1963), University of Ottawa Press

Jurek Becker: Jakob the Liar (1969), Arcade Publishing

Uwe Johnson: Anniversaries. From the Life of Gesine Cresspahl (1970 – 1983), New York Review Books Classics

Ingeborg Bachmann: Malina (1971), Holmes & Meier

Peter Handke, Short Letter, Long Farewell (1972), New York Review Books Classics

Ulrich Plenzdorf: The New Sorrows of Young W. (1973), Pushkin Collection/Penguin

Heinrich Böll: The Lost Honour of Katharina Blum (1974), Vintage Classics/Penguin

Edgar Hilsenrath: The Nazi and the Barber (1977), Owl of Minerva Press

Martin Walser: Runaway Horse (1978), Holt, Rinehart & Winston/Macmillan

Gregor von Rezzori: Memoirs of an Anti-Semite (1979), Penguin Random House

Peter Schneider: The Wall Jumper (1982), Penguin Modern Classics

Rainald Goetz: Insane (1983), Fitzcarraldo

Sten Nadolny: The Discovery of Slowness (1983), Canongate Books

Elfriede Jelinek: The Piano Teacher (1983), Serpent's Tail Classics

Thomas Bernhard: Woodcutters (1984), Vintage International/Penguin Random House

Jörg Fauser: Raw Material (1984), Serpent’s Tail

Patrick Süskind: Perfume (1985), Penguin Modern Classics

Gert Hofmann: The Film Explainer (1990), Northwestern University Press

Birgit Vanderbeke: The Mussel Feast (1990), Peirene Press

Angelika Schrobsdorff: You Are Not Like Other Mothers (1992), Europa Editions

Emine Sevgi Özdamar: Life is a Caravanserai: Has Two Doors, I Came in One, I Went Out the Other (1992), Middlesex University Press

Robert Schneider: Brother of Sleep (1992), The Overlook Press

Wolfgang Hilbig: "I" (1993), Seagull

Bernhard Schlink: The Reader (1995), Vintage International/Penguin Random House

Monika Maron: Animal Triste (1996), Bison Books/Nebraska Press

Uwe Timm, Midsummer Night (1996), New Directions Publishing

Peter Stamm: Agnes (1998), Other Press

Hans-Ulrich Treichel: Lost (1998), Vintage International/Penguin Random House

Veza Canetti: The Tortoises (1999), New Directions Publishing

Inka Parei: The Shadow-Boxing Woman (1999), Seagull

Elke Schmitter: Mrs. Sartoris (2000), Faber & Faber

Stefan Heym: The Architects (2000), Daunt Books

W. G. Sebald: Austerlitz (2001), Penguin Essentials

Sven Regener: Berlin Blues (2001), Vintage Books/Penguin Random House

Zsuza Bánk: The Swimmer (2002), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Cornelia Funke: Inkheart (2003), Chicken House

Pascal Mercier: Night Train to Lisbon (2004), Grove Atlantic

Frank Schätzing: The Swarm (2004), Hodder & Stoughton

Ralf Rothmann: Young Light (2004), Seagull

Terezia Mora: Day In Day Out (2004), Harper Collins Publishers

Daniel Kehlmann: Measuring the World (2005), Quercus/Riverrun

Saša Stanišić: How the Soldier Repairs the Gramophone (2006), Grove Atlantic

Iliya Troyanov: The Collector of Worlds (2006), Faber & Faber

Julia Frank: The Blind Side of the Heart (2007), Vintage/Penguin

Volker Kutscher: Babylon Berlin (2007), Sandstone Press

Alina Bronsky: Broken Glass Park (2008), Europa Editions

Jenny Erpenbeck: Visitation (2008), Portobello Books

Siegfried Lenz: A Minute's Silence (2008), Haus Publishing

Uwe Tellkamp: The Tower (2008), Penguin

Juli Zeh: The Method (2009), Vintage/Penguin

Johanna Adorján: An Exclusive Love (2009), W. W. Norton & Company

Herta Müller: The Hunger Angel (2009), Portobello

Sibylle Lewitscharoff: Apostoloff (2009), Seagull

Esther Kinsky: Summer Resort (2009), Seagull

Wolfgang Herrndorf: Why We Took the Car (2010), Andersen Press

Eugen Ruge: In Times of Fading Light (2011), Faber & Faber

Judith Schalansky: The Giraffe's Neck (2011), Bloomsbury

Olga Grjasnowa: All Russians Love Birch Trees (2012), Other Press

Christoph Ransmayr: Atlas of an Anxious Man (2012), Seagull

Clemens Meyer: Bricks and Mortar (2013), Fitzcarraldo Editions

Katja Petrowskaja: Maybe Esther (2014), Harper Collins

Robert Seethaler: A Whole Life (2014), Picador/Pan Macmillan

Yoko Tawada: Memoirs of a Polar Bear (2014), New Directions

Lutz Seiler: Kruso (2014), Scribe Publications

Dörte Hansen: This House is Mine (2015), St. Martin's Press/Macmillan

Benedict Wells: The End of Loneliness (2016), Hodder & Stoughton

Philipp Winkler, Hooligan (2016), Arcade Publishing

