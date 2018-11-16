'Buddenbrooks' to 'Hooligan:' Links to 100 German Must-Reads and their publishers

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
We've compiled this list of online links to direct you to the publishers of out must-read books, where you can purchase them.
The publishing dates refer to first editions in German.
The world's largest book fair served as the launching pad for DW's bilingual literature special project. "100 German Must-Reads" recommends and presents 100 remarkable German novels that can also be read in English.
DW set out to prepare a list of interesting German-language novels and stories published since 1900 that have been translated into English. The compilation turned out to be the first of its kind. Here's how it happened.
The jury praised Hungarian-born Mora for her writings that grapple with the defining topics of our day: migration, outsiders, and loss of homeland. It is one of the most prestigious prizes for German-language literature.
International streaming platforms compete for the biggest stars and most exciting series. KINO looks at series trends from Eastern Europe and Scandinavia to Los Angeles: What's hot in the global TV village.
Beaten, locked up, murdered: These five writers have paid a high price for expressing themselves freely. On the Day of the Imprisoned Writer, we take a look at their stories.
#MeToo came to Germany one year ago, women’s suffrage 100 years ago. We ask how feminine the German pop music is and why the share of women in the charts is falling. PopXport features strong musicians. This time: Namika.
Who tops British magazine ArtReview's annual ranking of the most influential players in the art world? This year, it's an art dealer, followed by a painter and, for the first time, a movement.
Now performing in Berlin, the South Korean Bangtan Boys, or BTS, with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, not only top worldwide album charts, but also social media trends. What's behind the K-Pop craze?
