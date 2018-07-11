Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa

This week's eco@africa travels from Nigeria to Tunisia to bring you a host of innovative ideas helping to make our planet a greener place.

First up, we visit Uganda, which has lost two thirds of its forest cover in the last 20 years predominantly to provide charcoal for burning. It damages not only the environment but also people's health. But an entrepreneur has come up with a clever, greener alternative: using volcanic rocks for cooking.

We then travel to Tunisia, where artist Farida Laimech is turning waste from the country's huge date industry into art.

Next, we take a look at a short film that shows what exactly climate change is doing to our planet, from rising sea levels to desertification.

We then meet Professor Sani Abubakar Mashi, Director-General and CEO of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, and asked him what – and who – is behind Nigeria’s recent extreme weather.

Germany is our next stop, where we find out about the difficult issue of how to dispose of old wind turbines - not only are they deeply embedded in the ground, but getting rid of them releases dangerous dust. A firm there has now developed a way to recycle the rotor blades.

Finally, we take a look at Central Africa's fruit bat migration - around 10 million fruit bats travel from Congo to Zambia every year. But the species is under threat: hunted in Congo, their forest habitat in Zambia is also shrinking.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.