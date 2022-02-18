Visit the new DW website

Uganda

The Republic of Uganda is a landlocked East African country. It borders Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Uganda has approximately 46 million people.

A former British colony, it gained independence in 1962. Uganda's economy is largely dependent on Agriculture but it is also seeking to grow its tourism and oil industries. More than 3.5 million people live in the capital Kampala. This page is an automatic compilation of DW content.

Meet Eco Africa's Sandrah Twinoburyo

Meet Eco Africa's Sandrah Twinoburyo 18.02.2022

Based in Uganda's capital, Kampala, Sandrah presents environmental issues and solutions from East Africa.
AfricaLink on Air — 16 February 2022

AfricaLink on Air — 16 February 2022 16.02.2022

EU to withdraw troops from Mali+++In Nigeria, the trial of separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu has resumed+++Cameroon's pygmy children and formal education+++ Kids return to Uganda's streets in waves+++Hope and despair at Nairobi's biggest dumpsite Dandora
AfricaLink on Air — 15 February 2022

AfricaLink on Air — 15 February 2022 15.02.2022

+++News+++Ghana's democracy at stake?+++Stateless Burundians in Kenya+++Ugandan solution to cooking fuel shortage+++Scholz meets Putin to diffuse Ukraine crisis

AfricaLink on Air — 11 February 2022

AfricaLink on Air — 11 February 2022 11.02.2022

Sierra Leone's anti-corruption auditor general challenges her suspension in court +++ South Africa's president on state capture +++ Alleged state-sponsored torture, abductions, and killings in Uganda +++ Girls go digital in Ghana +++ Sports.

Abuse and poverty driving children to Uganda's streets

Abuse and poverty driving children to Uganda's streets 10.02.2022

Thousands of children survive in the open in the Ugandan capital, Kampala by begging for money. Residents are fed up and city authorities are struggling to keep the youngest among them off the busy streets.
Uganda to pay $325 million in reparations to DR Congo, top UN court rules

Uganda to pay $325 million in reparations to DR Congo, top UN court rules 09.02.2022

The International Court of Justice previously ordered Uganda to pay reparations to DR Congo, but this is the final decision on the exact amount the country has to pay for the effects of a brutal 1998-2003 war.
Uganda: Swapping wood for cooking stones

Uganda: Swapping wood for cooking stones 02.02.2022

Why use firewood when you can use reusable stones for cooking? Shaban has turned his idea into a business. It provides a sustainable solution for the local community and protects the environment at the same time.
Uganda: French and Chinese oil giants launch megaproject

Uganda: French and Chinese oil giants launch megaproject 01.02.2022

Critics have warned of the damage to biodiversity and local rights, as well as the global climate. But Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is hoping for an economic boom.

AfricaLink on Air — 01 February 2022

AfricaLink on Air — 01 February 2022 01.02.2022

What is the situation at the Rwanda-Uganda border? Team Ghana represents as African athletes prepare for the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.
China under the spotlight for its 'loan diplomacy' in Uganda

China under the spotlight for its 'loan diplomacy' in Uganda 01.02.2022

As China lends more to Africa, it is facing criticism for luring developing economies into a debt trap. Uganda which has borrowed over $3 billion from China is now facing the risk of defaulting,
Rwanda reopens land border with Uganda

Rwanda reopens land border with Uganda 31.01.2022

Rwanda and Uganda have reopened their land borders after a three-year closure over political tensions. The border shutdown caused a near collapse in trade between the two countries.

AfricaLink on Air — 28 January 2022

AfricaLink on Air — 28 January 2022 28.01.2022

AFCON round table talk +++Does witchcraft/ juju truly exist in African football — or is it mere fantasy? +++The Nigerian refugees who cheer on the Super Eagles+++Rwanda will reopen its main border with Uganda on Monday after a three-year closure+++The West African bloc ECOWAS has suspended Burkina Faso after last week's military coup
Rwanda to reopen border with Uganda after three years

Rwanda to reopen border with Uganda after three years 28.01.2022

A three-year standoff fueled by accusations of espionage and support for dissidents will come to an end after a round of intense diplomacy.
Ugandan author 'needs urgent medical care' after detention: PEN international

Ugandan author 'needs urgent medical care' after detention: PEN international 27.01.2022

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has been taken to a hospital in Kampala after being beaten in prison, his lawyer said. The writer's treatment after being detained on trumped up charges has prompted an international outcry.
Uganda researches traditional COVID-19 remedies

Uganda researches traditional COVID-19 remedies 27.01.2022

Herbal remedies for COVID-19 are being researched in Uganda. The National Drug Authority, the country's drug regulator, intends to evaluate these medicines in clinical trials.
Tropical storm Ana hits southeastern Africa

Tropical storm Ana hits southeastern Africa 26.01.2022

Tropical storm Ana has caused widespread destruction and triggered flooding across southeast Africa. Fatalities were reported in several countries including Mozambique, Malawi and Uganda.
