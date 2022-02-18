Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Republic of Uganda is a landlocked East African country. It borders Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Uganda has approximately 46 million people.
A former British colony, it gained independence in 1962. Uganda's economy is largely dependent on Agriculture but it is also seeking to grow its tourism and oil industries. More than 3.5 million people live in the capital Kampala.
AFCON round table talk +++Does witchcraft/ juju truly exist in African football — or is it mere fantasy? +++The Nigerian refugees who cheer on the Super Eagles+++Rwanda will reopen its main border with Uganda on Monday after a three-year closure+++The West African bloc ECOWAS has suspended Burkina Faso after last week's military coup
Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has been taken to a hospital in Kampala after being beaten in prison, his lawyer said. The writer's treatment after being detained on trumped up charges has prompted an international outcry.