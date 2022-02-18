The Republic of Uganda is a landlocked East African country. It borders Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Uganda has approximately 46 million people.

A former British colony, it gained independence in 1962. Uganda's economy is largely dependent on Agriculture but it is also seeking to grow its tourism and oil industries. More than 3.5 million people live in the capital Kampala.