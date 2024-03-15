LGBTQ+ in Africa: How the US far-right whips up homophobia

Tough laws targeting homosexual acts or abortion in African nations are often preceded by the lobbying of American hardliners. Often well-financed, they campaign against equality and diversity.

Fundamentalist Christian churches from the United States are increasingly gaining power and influence in societies and political spheres across Africa.

Many of them whip up negative sentiments against LGBTQ+ people and abortion rights.

Haley McEwen, a sociologist at the Swedish University of Gothenburg, has examined some of their influential networks.

"US Christian right-wing groups have been very active in the US foreign policy since the early 2000s," McEwen told DW.

"There are several organizations that have been around since the 1970s — and in the early 2000s they started to increase their influence internationally."

Conservative activists often portray queer people as alien imports who threaten African societies Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP/Getty Images

The groups expanded into African countries like Uganda, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and South Africa.

According to McEwen, they also focused on the United Nations organizations, "in response to the advances being made by the international feminist movement to gain recognition of sexual and reproductive health and rights within the UN frameworks."

'Hatred from outside our history'

These conservative activists — who describe themselves as "pro family" — seem only interested in safeguarding one special type of family: Heterosexual, monogamous nuclear ones ordained by marriage.

"We continue to advocate that this is hatred that is deliberately being stirred, that it is not organic and not within our history and it is actually producing the conditions for violence and assault of LGBTQ+ persons in Kenya," Irungu Houghton, Kenya director at Amnesty International, told DW.

Homosexuality has always been being practiced discreetly in what is now Kenya, according to Houghton. British colonialists enacted the first laws that criminalized gay sex in the 1930s.

Influence comes with money

Nowadays, it's African leaders who introduce new laws — which is why far-right networks from the US are targeting them.

According to McEwen, they want to win over African leaders in order to implement what is being described as "family friendly agendas" — both in their home countries and internationally at the United Nations.

McEwen says that influence was also being exerted by funding African organizations which domestically propagate "nuclear family" policies and oppose LGBTQ+ rights and comprehensive sexuality education.

There is a homegrown network of such groups in Africa, but according to McEwen, they heavily rely on funding from outside Africa.

Who's funding the anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment?

UK-based media platform openDemocracy in 2020 published a report that examined more than 20 American Christian groups.

The paper revealed that the groups — which are known for their campaigns against LGBTQ+ rights, access to safe abortion, contraceptives and comprehensive sex education — spent at least $54 million in Africa since 2007.

One of them is Christian conservative organization Family Watch International (FWI), which, according to openDemocracy "has has been coaching high-ranking African politicians ... to oppose comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) across the continent."

Uganda signs anti-LGBTQ bill into law

In May 2023, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni signed one of the world's toughest anti-LGBTQ+ laws — including the death penalty for "aggravated homosexuality" — drawing Western condemnation and risking sanctions from aid donors.

According to activist Frang Mugisha, director of Sexual Minorities Uganda, FWI was highly influential in the genesis of Uganda's legislation.

However, FWI said in a statement on its website that it is "opposed to the Uganda Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023" and it "opposes legislation that penalizes a person for having same-sex sexual attractions or for their gender identity."

"Family Watch opposes the death penalty or harsh penalties in the context of Uganda's pending law and other similar bills," according to the statement.

Africa's tough anti-LGBTQ laws

Shortly after, the Ugandan law was passed, a Kenyan lawmaker proposed a bill that is often described as "copy paste" of the Ugandan law. It is still undergoing parliamentary procedures.

In Ghana, a similar bill was recently passed by parliament. But it is still unclear, when and whether president Nana Akufo-Addo will sign it into law.

"There is a direct link between the emergence of hate bills in Uganda and Ghana and now Kenya with these interests," Amnesty's Irungu Houghton told DW.

"We have been very concerned that this is not only focussing on stirring up hatred and acrimony between societies but is also focussing on reversing many gains with regards to comprehensive sex education and sexual productive health rights."

This article has been adapted from German

Edited by: Keith Walker