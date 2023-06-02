  1. Skip to content
Are African LGBTQ rights improving?

1 hour ago

After Uganda signed draconian anti-LGBTQ rules into law, we discuss the state of LGBTQ rights across Africa. Our resident sex and relationships expert, KAZ, dispels popular myths regarding tradition and gender.

https://p.dw.com/p/4S6gk
DW Sendung 77 Percent Show #168
Image: DW

Our Street Debate in Nairobi reveals how populist legislation targets the LGBTQ community. And in Nigeria, we catch up with a fashion designer defying taboos to create an inclusive fashion brand.

Screenshot DW-Sendung #168 (LGBTQ+) The 77 Percent
Image: DW

Are African LGBTQ rights improving?

Although there has been some progress on the protection of LGBTQ rights in Africa, many continue to suffer abuses. In some African countries, gay people can be punished by death or lengthy prison terms.

DW Sendung 77 Percent Show #168
Image: DW

 

 

KAZ: Debunking myths about LGBTQ legislation

Our sex and relationship expert KAZ interrogates why the LGBTIQ community is wrongly perceived as 'un-African', and debunks myths about who decides moral and legal norms.

Screenshot DW-Sendung #168 (LGBTQ+) The 77 Percent
Image: DW

 

Street Debate: Queer rights in Kenya

Edith Kimani hosts a debate on LGBTQ rights, perspectives, beliefs and legal challenges with young Nairobians. Panelists come from Kenya’s LGBTQ community, the church and analysts. 

Screenshot DW-Sendung #168 (LGBTQ+) The 77 Percent
Image: DW

 

 

Queer-inclusive fashion label finds a space in Nigeria

In conservative Nigeria, same-sex relationships are still taboo. Members of the LGBTQ community are no strangers to social hostility. But teenager Danial Kunke is channeling the power of love and acceptance through his own LGBTQ-inclusive fashion brand.

DW Sendung 77 Percent Show #168
Image: DW

Transforming attitudes to non-binary people in Benin

Melody Boateng is a trans activist who helps young non-binary people come to terms with their orientation.

Screenshot DW-Sendung #168 (LGBTQ+) The 77 Percent
Image: DW

 

 

 

Breaking Skateboarding Gender Stereotypes

Skater girls are gradually dropping in on South Africa's skate parks. Agile and fast learners, skating is not just an art form and sport, but also a sanctuary.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 03.06.2023 – 05:30 UTC
SAT 03.06.2023 – 14:30 UTC
SAT 03.06.2023 – 17.30 UTC 
SUN 04.06.2023 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 04.06.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 05.06.2023 – 07:30 UTC
MON 05.06.2023 – 13:30 UTC
TUE 06.06.2023 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 05.06.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

 

 

