After Uganda signed draconian anti-LGBTQ rules into law, we discuss the state of LGBTQ rights across Africa. Our resident sex and relationships expert, KAZ, dispels popular myths regarding tradition and gender.

Our Street Debate in Nairobi reveals how populist legislation targets the LGBTQ community. And in Nigeria, we catch up with a fashion designer defying taboos to create an inclusive fashion brand.

Are African LGBTQ rights improving?

Although there has been some progress on the protection of LGBTQ rights in Africa, many continue to suffer abuses. In some African countries, gay people can be punished by death or lengthy prison terms.

KAZ: Debunking myths about LGBTQ legislation

Our sex and relationship expert KAZ interrogates why the LGBTIQ community is wrongly perceived as 'un-African', and debunks myths about who decides moral and legal norms.

Street Debate: Queer rights in Kenya

Edith Kimani hosts a debate on LGBTQ rights, perspectives, beliefs and legal challenges with young Nairobians. Panelists come from Kenya’s LGBTQ community, the church and analysts.

Queer-inclusive fashion label finds a space in Nigeria

In conservative Nigeria, same-sex relationships are still taboo. Members of the LGBTQ community are no strangers to social hostility. But teenager Danial Kunke is channeling the power of love and acceptance through his own LGBTQ-inclusive fashion brand.

Transforming attitudes to non-binary people in Benin

Melody Boateng is a trans activist who helps young non-binary people come to terms with their orientation.

Breaking Skateboarding Gender Stereotypes

Skater girls are gradually dropping in on South Africa's skate parks. Agile and fast learners, skating is not just an art form and sport, but also a sanctuary.

