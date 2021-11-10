Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Republic of Kenya in Africa borders on Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Somalia to the northeast. Kenya is home to around 45 million people.
A former British colony, it gained independence in 1963. Kenya's economy is the largest by GDP in East and Central Africa. The capital Nairobi serves a regional hub. Agriculture is a major employer; the country traditionally exports tea and coffee as well as fresh flowers to Europe. This page is an automatic compilation of DW content.
Some African youths say their voices are often ignored during elections. Poor voter registration in Kenya typifies this phenomenon. Where does the problem lie and who stands to lose the most? Hear what young Kenyans have to say about this!
Africa Link is 10 years today! The channel has expanded by introducing various segments giving a voice to individuals who are often ignored by both local and international media. ++++ A historic UN climate summit begins in the UK, but how well is Africa represented?
Rising waters in 17 lakes in Kenya - including Lake Baringo and Lake Bogoria - are displacing people and upending ways of life. Not to mention, it's stressing out wildlife like giraffes that have been stuck on a newly created island by the high waters. In this feature, we look at how people and animals are coping in the East African Rift Valley.