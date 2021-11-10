Visit the new DW website

Kenya

The Republic of Kenya in Africa borders on Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Somalia to the northeast. Kenya is home to around 45 million people.

A former British colony, it gained independence in 1963. Kenya's economy is the largest by GDP in East and Central Africa. The capital Nairobi serves a regional hub. Agriculture is a major employer; the country traditionally exports tea and coffee as well as fresh flowers to Europe. This page is an automatic compilation of DW content.

Große Riesenmuscheln (Tridacna gigas), umgeben von zerbrochenen Korallen, Palau, Mikronesien, Ozeanien

Germany: Travelers face steep fine for import of endangered clams 10.11.2021

The family is facing a fine of up to €10,000 for bringing in two shells of a protected giant clam from Kenya. Customs officials said it was a serious infraction to bring the shells in without appropriate permits.
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA - NOVEMBER 03: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY Äì MANDATORY CREDIT - ETHIOPIAN PRIME MINISTRY OFFICE / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and his wife Zinash Tayachew take part in a memorial service for the victims of the Tigray conflict organized by the city administration, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 3, 2021. Ethiopian Prime Ministry Office / Anadolu Agency

AfricaLink on Air - 08 November 2021 08.11.2021

The situation in Ethiopia remains dire+++Sudan: Female protesters speak to DW+++Africa still in need of vaccines
TOPSHOT - Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) soldiers shout slogans after finishing their training in the field of Dabat, 70 kilometres northeast of the city of Gondar, Ethiopia, on September 14, 2021. (Photo by Amanuel Sileshi / AFP) (Photo by AMANUEL SILESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

Ethiopia's war triggers fears in Kenya, South Sudan 08.11.2021

As the yearlong civil war in Ethiopia's Tigray region escalates, Kenya and South Sudan are on high alert.

28.07.2021 Entonet, Kenya Team Lioness Rangers Kenya’s first female wildlife rangers unit Copyrightangabe: Thelma Mwadzaya

Kenya's first female wildlife rangers unit 03.11.2021

Team Lioness, created in 2019, is stationed near the community land around Amboseli National Park. Members of the all-female rangers unit are selected based on high school level, fitness and an interest in wildlife conservation.
A school boy looks at a banner advertising a voter-registration point January 18, 2017 as he walks past as Interim Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) clerks capture the biometric details of a voter at Baba-Dogo slum area of Nairobi. Leaders across the political divide have intensified the push to have their supporters register as voters ahead of what is billed as a do or die election scheduled for August this year. Strategies to encourage their supporters to register, include calls for no registration no sex in Mombasa and no boda boda (motor-bike taxi)services for unregistered residents at lakeside city Kisumu. / AFP / TONY KARUMBA (Photo credit should read TONY KARUMBA/AFP/Getty Images)

The 77 Percent – Voter apathy among African youths 03.11.2021

Some African youths say their voices are often ignored during elections. Poor voter registration in Kenya typifies this phenomenon. Where does the problem lie and who stands to lose the most? Hear what young Kenyans have to say about this!
TOPSHOT - People stand to look at the rubble of a 21-storey building under construction that collapsed in the Ikoyi district of Lagos, on November 1, 2021. - Several people have been trapped while unspecified number of people mostly construction workers were feared dead as a 21-storey building suddenly collapsed in the Ikoyi district of Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP) (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images)

AfricaLink on Air - 2 November 2021 02.11.2021

Death toll in Nigeria building collapse rises to at least 16 +++Concerns as voters shun registration for 2022 election in Kenya +++Outcome and outlook of South Africa's local elections
A school boy looks at a banner advertising a voter-registration point January 18, 2017 as he walks past as Interim Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) clerks capture the biometric details of a voter at Baba-Dogo slum area of Nairobi. Leaders across the political divide have intensified the push to have their supporters register as voters ahead of what is billed as a do or die election scheduled for August this year. Strategies to encourage their supporters to register, include calls for no registration no sex in Mombasa and no boda boda (motor-bike taxi)services for unregistered residents at lakeside city Kisumu. / AFP / TONY KARUMBA (Photo credit should read TONY KARUMBA/AFP/Getty Images)

Concern as Kenya's voters shun registration for 2022 election 01.11.2021

Kenya's electoral commission aims to enroll six million new voters in a mass registration drive. But it's failing dismally to meet this target.
10.2016 Redaktionsfoto von der Redaktion Englisch für Afrika (DW, Bonn, Deutschland)

AfricaLink on Air - 1 November 2021 01.11.2021

Africa Link is 10 years today! The channel has expanded by introducing various segments giving a voice to individuals who are often ignored by both local and international media. ++++ A historic UN climate summit begins in the UK, but how well is Africa represented?
Stadtansicht von Nairobi, Hauptstadt von Kenia. 15.05.2017. Copyright: Thomas Imo/ picture alliance/photothek

Why African nations doubt OECD tax plan 29.10.2021

Global minimum tax is supposed to bring tax justice. But less than half of African countries are on board. Kenya and Nigeria have backed out amid uncertainty over how much it would benefit poor countries.

Fruitful farming amid droughts 29.10.2021

Farming in semi-arid regions like Muidabi, Kenya, is tough. But farmer Gabriel Mwangi Kariuki knows how to use his greenhouse to the fullest, even taking care of the irrigation himself.
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Kenya's rising lakes 28.10.2021

Rising waters in 17 lakes in Kenya - including Lake Baringo and Lake Bogoria - are displacing people and upending ways of life. Not to mention, it's stressing out wildlife like giraffes that have been stuck on a newly created island by the high waters. In this feature, we look at how people and animals are coping in the East African Rift Valley.
A Somali farmer walks within desert locusts in a grazing land on the outskirt of Dusamareb in Galmudug region, Somalia December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

COP26: What's at stake for Africa? 28.10.2021

Africa contributes minimally to climate change but bears the brunt of its consequences. For the continent, the UN COP26 climate conference is about vital funding and securing the livelihoods of 1.4 billion people.

A pro-democracy protester flashes the victory sign as thousands take to the streets to condemn a takeover by military officials, in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday Oct. 25, 2021. Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the acting prime minister and other officials. The takeover comes more than two years after protesters forced the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and just weeks before the military was expected to hand the leadership of the council that runs the African country over to civilians. (AP Photo/Ashraf Idris)

AfricaLink on Air - 27 October 2021 27.10.2021

Sudan coup and regional implications+++Africa to receive millions of COVID vaccines+++Ghana debates harsh LGBTQ bill
Helmine Monique Sija, about 50 years old, prepares raketa (cactus) to eat with her daughter Tolie, 10 years old, in the village of Atoby, commune of Behara, on August 30, 2021. - The raketa only helps to cut the feeling of hunger but does not provide any nutrients and is known to give strong stomach aches. It must be boiled for a long time before being eaten. Three of her children have left for Tsihombe, 100km to the west in the Androy region, to try to find work. She would like to live somewhere else in a more fertile area so that she can farm, but she does not have enough money to move. Every day, her children buy water (5 cents USD for a 20-liter can) from the Mandrare River, located 7 kilometers away. For several decades the South-East of Madagascar has been a victim of the Kere phenomenon, as the local population calls it. Kere is the food crisis due to a period of intense drought that causes a sudden stop of the cultivation of crops by the farmers for several months each year. The farmers are left without money and in a situation of severe malnutrition or even starvation. (Photo by RIJASOLO / AFP)

World in Progress: Growing challenges and ancient traditions  27.10.2021

Hunger crisis in Madagascar -- Unmarried mothers in Morocco -- USA Lynching -- Nyatiti music in Kenya -- Quechua revival Peru

--FILE--A derrick of the Zhongyuan Petroleum Exploration Bureau (ZPEB) of Sinopec drills an oil well in Sudan, Africa, 27 October 2010. Southern Sudan vowed in October that Chinas huge investments in its oil sector would remain safe, whatever the outcome of the regions January 9 independence referendum. Pagan Amum, secretary general of the regions ruling Sudan Peoples Liberation Movement (SPLM), said ties between Beijing and the south were very good, following talks with a delegation of senior leaders from Chinas ruling Communist Party. The largest investment in southern Sudan today is Chinese. They have invested billions of dollars in the oil sector, and have a large number of Chinese workers in the oil fields, said Amum. We have given assurances to the Chinese leadership delegation to protect the Chinese investments in southern Sudan, and are desirous to see more investment in the future, he added, speaking in the southern capital of Juba. Sudan is the third largest oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa, with more than 80 percent of known oil reserves thought to lie in the south, while China is the biggest importer of the oil.(Imaginechina via AP Images)

Crude oil price fluctuations expose Africa's fossil fuel dependence 27.10.2021

Africa's abundant sunshine is ideal for renewable energy production. But the continent relies heavily on crude oil. Experts warn that the economy will continue to suffer if governments don't wean themselves off of oil.
Kenyan athletes and mourners throw flowers towards the coffin in memory of long-distance runner Agnes Tirop during her funeral service at Kapnyamisa village, Nandi county, Kenya October 23, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Agnes Tirop: Murdered Olympic runner buried in Kenya 23.10.2021

Hundreds of people gathered to bid farewell to Agnes Tirop, who was found dead 10 days ago. The athlete had represented Kenya in the Tokyo Olympics.
