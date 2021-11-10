The Republic of Kenya in Africa borders on Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Somalia to the northeast. Kenya is home to around 45 million people.

A former British colony, it gained independence in 1963. Kenya's economy is the largest by GDP in East and Central Africa. The capital Nairobi serves a regional hub. Agriculture is a major employer; the country traditionally exports tea and coffee as well as fresh flowers to Europe. This page is an automatic compilation of DW content.