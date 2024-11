Edith Kimani in Mchelelo, Kenya

11/18/2024 November 18, 2024

The sacred ngadji drum of Kenya's Pokomo community was taken by British colonial officers over 100 years ago. Today, it's kept in storage at the British Museum in London — just one of thousands of artifacts which are now kept in museums abroad. But no one knows the exact number of missing objects, or where they are today.