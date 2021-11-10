Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Angola is a country in Southern Africa. It is bordered by Namibia to the south, the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the north and Zambia to the east. The capital and largest city is Luanda.
The former Portuguese colony declared its independence in 1975. In that same year Angola descended into civil war that lasted until 2002. The country has a population of 25million. This page is a collection of DW content on Angola.
Twenty-five-year-old Octavio Simao has always been passionate about animals. But he never imagined that raising rabbits would provide the income that supports his family today. Simao became a consultant and hopes to inspire other young people to start rabbit-breeding projects.
As droughts worsen across Africa, troubling times lie ahead for many countries. But while Madagascar struggles to tackle a hunger crisis, Zimbabwe hopes its new sustainable strategy means it has left the worst behind.