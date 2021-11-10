Visit the new DW website

Angola

Angola is a country in Southern Africa. It is bordered by Namibia to the south, the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the north and Zambia to the east. The capital and largest city is Luanda.

The former Portuguese colony declared its independence in 1975. In that same year Angola descended into civil war that lasted until 2002. The country has a population of 25million. This page is a collection of DW content on Angola.

Meet the Angolan who turned his wheelchair into a motobike 10.11.2021

Sick of rolling himself around Luanda, one mechanically minded young man souped-up his wheelchair. Now he can zip around the city at 100 km/h.
28.07.21 Manicurists in Angola

Angola's 'traveling' beauty salons 22.09.2021

Open-air beauty salons are dotted across Angola's streets and squares. Young men become "unheiros," or manicurists, to pay for their studies and support their families.

This photograph, taken on February 8, 2021 shows an aerial view of the Congo River on the outskirts of Mbandaka, Equateur Province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. (Photo by ALEXIS HUGUET / AFP) (Photo by ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP via Getty Images)

Congo says toxic spill from an Angolan mine has killed 12 and poisoned thousands 03.09.2021

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo has said at least 12 people have died after a river was contaminated with toxic waste from an Angolan diamond mine.

Angolan bets on rabbits in economic crisis 13.08.2021

Twenty-five-year-old Octavio Simao has always been passionate about animals. But he never imagined that raising rabbits would provide the income that supports his family today. Simao became a consultant and hopes to inspire other young people to start rabbit-breeding projects.
Titel: Manuel Fernandes Schlagworte: CASA-CE, Partei, Angola Ort: Luanda, Angola Fotograf: Pedro Borralho Ndomba Datum: 23.07.2016 Beschreibung: Manuel Fernandes ist Vizechef (Vice-Presidente) der angolanischen Partei CASA-CE (Convergência Ampla de Salvação de Angola - Coligação Eleitoral). Copyright: DW/P. B. Ndomba

Angolan opposition: 'People are eating animal feed' 18.06.2021

In an exclusive interview with DW, Angolan opposition leader Manuel Fernandes criticizes ongoing corruption. He explains why his party is not a member of the "united front" opposition movement.

A cemetery for ships in Angola 27.05.2021

The beach of Sarico in Angola's Bengo province is a real "ship cemetery." The carcasses of the vessels scattered along the beach pose a danger to bathers. The scrap iron from these ships, however, has become a moneyspinner for some young people.
Angola's President Joao Lourenco arrives to attend an Angola-Russia business forum in Moscow on april 3, 2019. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Angola: Opposition unites against the government 24.05.2021

The MPLA party has ruled Angola for almost 50 years. In the lead-up to next year's election, the opposition is determined to bring about change and has started to forge an alliance, even seeking support in Germany.
Schlagworte/ Titel: African Roots | Afonso I ++++++++++ Es handelt sich um Zeichnungen, die für uns erstellt und im Videoschnitt bearbeitet wurden. Daher gibt es keine Orts- und Zeitangaben. Die Copyrights (Comic Republic/DW) bitte nicht in den Bildern ausprägen! Schlagworte sollten jeweils lauten African Roots und der Name der historischen Figur

Afonso I of Kongo: The ruler caught up in the slave trade 12.05.2021

Afonso I of Kongo strategically pursued a close mutually beneficial relationship with Portugal. At first, he collaborated in the slave trade, but later rejected it when it got out of control.
A member of the NGO Action Contre la Faim gives drinking water to an infant during a malnutrition screening session in the Municipality of Ifotaka, in southern Madagascar, on December 14, 2018. - In the village of Ifotaka, at the southern tip of Madagascar, the noise and excitement of the country's election campaign seems far away as locals confront more pressing needs in a daily struggle for food. For several seasons now, the entire southern part of Madagascar has been caught up in a drought that has made water increasingly scarce, wrecking even efforts to grow rice -- the staple food. (Photo by RIJASOLO / AFP)

Africa's drought crisis: Zimbabwe seeks solutions, Madagascar edges toward famine 07.05.2021

As droughts worsen across Africa, troubling times lie ahead for many countries. But while Madagascar struggles to tackle a hunger crisis, Zimbabwe hopes its new sustainable strategy means it has left the worst behind.
Angola's waste-to-power generator Wer hat das Bild gemacht?: António Ambrosio, DW Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: 10.04.2021 Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Caxito, Angola Bildbeschreibungen: Angola's waste-to-power generator Angola's waste-to-power generator

Angola's waste-to-power generator 22.04.2021

A young Angolan inventor is tackling his community's electricity and waste problems with one simple machine: an "organic" generator powered by food scraps.
Angola: A robot to fight COVID-19 Print screen of a video that shows the creator and the robot. Robot checks body temperature. Luanda, Angola. 17.02.2021

Angola: A robot to fight COVID-19 05.03.2021

An Angolan inventor has created a robot that helps in the fight against Corona. It can check someone's temperature, offers disinfectants and identifies people that don't wear masks.
Angolan businesswoman Isabel dos Santos visits the new started EFACEC Portuguese corporation's electric mobility industrial unit on February 5, 2018 in Maia. - Elder daughter of Angola's long reining President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, Isabel is, according to Forbe's magazine, the wealthiest woman in Africa. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP)

Angola: Could Isabel dos Santos make a comeback? 19.01.2021

The billionaire daughter of Angola's ex-president was considered the richest woman in Africa. But the Luanda Leaks scandal brought Isabel dos Santos' house of cards crashing down a year ago.
AUTOR: Elvis Washington (kein Korrespondent, Bilder wurden aber vom Korrespondent Maxwell Suuk zugeliefert mit Genehmigung) ORT: Volta Region, Ghana DATUM: 25.09.2020

Separatism in Africa: Exploring colonial legacies 03.12.2020

Diverse secessionist movements are back in the spotlight in Africa. The Tigray Region in Ethiopia is only one example. The roots often go back to the colonial era, and some of these conflicts still smolder today.
Gebündelte Hundertdollarscheine, Geldstapel, Computergrafik | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Africa's debt crisis grows amid COVID-19 pandemic 13.11.2020

Amid falling prices of raw materials, recession, and now COVID-19, Africa is in serious trouble as debt burden grows. Zambia is on the brink of defaulting on its foreign debt as a so-called grace period expires. 

Polizeiliche Repression in Ndalatando, Angola: Unterdrückte Demonstration zum Unabhängigkeitstag Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: 11.1.2020 Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Domingos, António Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: Ndalatando, Angola

AfricaLink on Air - 11 November 2020 11.11.2020

Election-related violence kills 85 in Ivory Coast +++ Angola at 45 amid protests +++ South Africa's Wits Uni makes breakthrough in HIV treatment research +++ Africa's high cost of internet hurting online entrepreneurs
