10/30/2024 October 30, 2024

Meet Amina Tayona, Uganda's pioneering kayaker, whose adventurous spirit takes her from the exhilarating rapids of the Nile to the heights of one of Africa's tallest bungee jumps. As she navigates the challenges of the wild, she proves that anyone can conquer their fears and achieve greatness. Explore Amina’s world of adrenaline and inspiration!