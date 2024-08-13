  1. Skip to content
Uganda: Death toll rises after landslide at rubbish dump

Julius Mugambwa in Wakiso, Uganda
August 13, 2024

At least 24 people are confirmed dead after a massive landslide at the Kiteezi landfill site at the edge of Uganda's capital, Kampala, on Saturday. People are still waiting for news of their missing loved ones.

Julius Mugambwa Julius Mugambwa is a freelance DW correspondent based in Kampala, Uganda.@Mugambwa_
