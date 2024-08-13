Uganda: Death toll rises after landslide at rubbish dump

CatastropheUgandaUganda: Death toll rises after landslide at rubbish dumpTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheUgandaJulius Mugambwa in Wakiso, Uganda08/13/2024August 13, 2024At least 24 people are confirmed dead after a massive landslide at the Kiteezi landfill site at the edge of Uganda's capital, Kampala, on Saturday. People are still waiting for news of their missing loved ones.https://p.dw.com/p/4jP0VAdvertisement