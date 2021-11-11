Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
The emergency numbers of the police and fire departments were not working in large parts of Germany. The cause of the outage is not yet known.
A crew of four astronauts finally launched from Cape Canaveral and are set to dock at the International Space Station after a delay of nearly two weeks. The crew includes German astronaut Mathias Maurer.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Ukraine's foreign minister that Washington's commitment to Ukrainian security is "ironclad." The two countries also discussed Russia's alleged use of energy as a weapon.
In the Ebro Delta, the government wants to buy large areas of land — as a natural buffer zone for expected sea level rise. The plan has prompted strong opposition from the local population.
As the crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus deepens, the EU is helpless as Minsk and Warsaw engage in cynical power politics. The migrants caught inbetween are paying a heavy price, DW’s Barbara Wesel says.
US relations with France plummeted this year after a US-UK defense deal with Australia effectively torpedoed a French submarine contract. Vice President Kamala Harris hopes to do some damage control in Paris.
"It is important that Lukashenko understands that [the regime's] behavior comes with a price," the EU's Ursula von der Leyen said following talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington.
Hardly anyone used to stray into the villages on Belarus' western border. But with more migrants stranded here, residents are unsettled. Ales Petrowitsch reports from Belarus' border with Poland.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the EU's Charles Michel discussed new measures against Belarus and other actors involved in the migrant standoff during Michel's visit to Warsaw.
Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Russia's Vladimir Putin to help resolve the ongoing migrant standoff between Poland and Belarus.
A leading EU court has rejected an appeal by Google over a fine for demoting rival shopping services. The penalty was the first of three antitrust penalties.
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that people over 65 years old will soon need a booster jab to have a valid health pass. Meanwhile, Denmark is planning to reintroduce restrictions. DW has the latest.
In these European cities, it's worth looking up — even in the age of wristwatches and smartphones.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has accused Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of "unscrupulously exploiting" the migrants by sending them towards Poland.
Greek officials claim Turkey is acting like a "pirate state in the Aegean Sea" in regards to migrants. Athens has called on the EU to put pressure on Ankara to meet its international obligations.
Amid an escalating crisis at Poland's border with Belarus, the European Union is planning new sanctions against the Belarusian regime.
Inside Europe delivers the big stories of the week: News, politics, culture and more — every week.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version