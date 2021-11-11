Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Picture of a German police vehicle

Germany: Emergency services numbers 112 and 110 suffer widespread outage

The emergency numbers of the police and fire departments were not working in large parts of Germany. The cause of the outage is not yet known.  

SpaceX launch: Four astronauts, including one German, head to ISS

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Crew Dragon capsile takes off from Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Thom Baur

A crew of four astronauts finally launched from Cape Canaveral and are set to dock at the International Space Station after a delay of nearly two weeks. The crew includes German astronaut Mathias Maurer.  

A German in space: Last words before launch to the ISS  

German astronaut aboard mission with SpaceX to the ISS  

Ukraine: US top diplomat warns Russia over military buildup

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Ukraine's foreign minister that Washington's commitment to Ukrainian security is "ironclad." The two countries also discussed Russia's alleged use of energy as a weapon.  

Nord Stream 2: US Republicans urge sanctions  

A farmer drives a truck for maintenance and conditioning of a rice field belonging to the Joan Ferrer's family, after its been harvested in the Ebro Delta, Deltebre, Spain, October 13, 2021

Spain: Fight for the Ebro Delta

In the Ebro Delta, the government wants to buy large areas of land — as a natural buffer zone for expected sea level rise. The plan has prompted strong opposition from the local population.  

Opinion: Poland-Belarus border crisis points to cynicism and hypocrisy

People standing near a razor wire fence

As the crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus deepens, the EU is helpless as Minsk and Warsaw engage in cynical power politics. The migrants caught inbetween are paying a heavy price, DW’s Barbara Wesel says.  

Belarus migrant crisis: EU Council chief visits Poland  

Macron: France and US starting 'new era' of relations after submarine row

US Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron wave at reporters at the Elysee Palace in Paris

US relations with France plummeted this year after a US-UK defense deal with Australia effectively torpedoed a French submarine contract. Vice President Kamala Harris hopes to do some damage control in Paris.  

Kamala Harris criticizes rights issues in Vietnam as Asia tour wraps up  

EU and US accuse Belarus of 'hybrid attack' at borders

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen exits the West Wing of the White House after meeting with US President Joe Biden

"It is important that Lukashenko understands that [the regime's] behavior comes with a price," the EU's Ursula von der Leyen said following talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington.  

COP26: US and EU unveil plan to slash methane emissions by 2030  

A group of migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region

Belarus border residents rattled by migrants at their doorstep

Hardly anyone used to stray into the villages on Belarus' western border. But with more migrants stranded here, residents are unsettled. Ales Petrowitsch reports from Belarus' border with Poland.  

Belarus migrant crisis: EU Council chief visits Poland

Charles Michel waves to reporters as he arrives to a summit in Slovenia

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the EU's Charles Michel discussed new measures against Belarus and other actors involved in the migrant standoff during Michel's visit to Warsaw.  

Belarus migrant crisis: Germany calls for new EU sanctions  

Morawiecki: 'Lukashenko's regime uses civilians as weapons'  

Merkel pressures Putin to act on Poland-Belarus standoff

A combinationm of Angela Merkel and Vladimir Putin on the telephone

Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Russia's Vladimir Putin to help resolve the ongoing migrant standoff between Poland and Belarus.  

Google: EU court upholds €2.4 billion antitrust fine

A Google office in New York City

A leading EU court has rejected an appeal by Google over a fine for demoting rival shopping services. The penalty was the first of three antitrust penalties.  

Coronavirus digest: France tightens vaccine restrictions on the elderly

A health worker administer a dose of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine in France

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that people over 65 years old will soon need a booster jab to have a valid health pass. Meanwhile, Denmark is planning to reintroduce restrictions. DW has the latest.  

Prague's Orloj clock

Europe's most beautiful clocks

In these European cities, it's worth looking up — even in the age of wristwatches and smartphones.  

Advertisement

Belarus migrant crisis: Germany calls for new EU sanctions

Migrants camp at the Belarusian-Polish border

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has accused Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of "unscrupulously exploiting" the migrants by sending them towards Poland.  

Greece accuses Turkey of pushing migrants into its waters

A ship with migrants near the southern Greek island of Crete

Greek officials claim Turkey is acting like a "pirate state in the Aegean Sea" in regards to migrants. Athens has called on the EU to put pressure on Ankara to meet its international obligations.  

How will EU react to Poland-Belarus border crisis?

Migrants gather near a barbed wire fence in an attempt to cross the border with Poland in the Grodno region

Amid an escalating crisis at Poland's border with Belarus, the European Union is planning new sanctions against the Belarusian regime.  

Inside Europe Teaser

Inside Europe

Inside Europe delivers the big stories of the week: News, politics, culture and more — every week.  