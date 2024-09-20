  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineExtreme weather
Human RightsRussian Federation

Russian artist jailed 2 years for anti-war sticker set free

Oxana Evdokimova
September 20, 2024

Sasha Skochilenko, a Russian artist and peace activist, is free after spending over two years in prison. She was arrested and sentenced to seven years for replacing grocery price tags with five anti-war stickers criticizing Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kbsR

Russian artist Sasha Skochilenko was finally able to hug her family members in Germany after two years in a Russian prison.

Skochilenko was arrested in April 2022 for replacing price tags in a supermarket with stickers saying to "stop the war" in Ukraine and "Putin is lying to us."

She was freed in historic prisoner swap that involved five different countries, including Germany and the United States.

Learn more about Skochilenko story and how her family fought for her release.

Skip next section Similar stories from Russian Federation

Similar stories from Russian Federation

Two women smile as they take a selfie on a nighttime street in St. Petersburg

Russians flee a hostile homeland

Members of Russia's LGBTQ community are fleeing due to increasing repression and hatred fomented by Putin's regime.
PoliticsMarch 14, 202305:36 min
A close view of barbed wire fencing at the Regional Tuberculosis Hospital No 1 under the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service

'They do it to humiliate you'

Inmates in a Russian prison hospital were allegedly tortured and filmed. And it might not be an isolated case.
SocietyOctober 28, 202105:36 min
DW Fokus Europa Russland Opposition

Navalny supporters and the Russian election

Activists close to Alexei Navalny mobilize ahead of Russia's parliamentary election.
PoliticsSeptember 4, 202104:40 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Human Rights from around the world

More on Human Rights from around the world

The EU spends hundreds of millions of euros in Africa to stop migrants before they set off for Europe.

EU accused of funding abuse of migrants in Africa

The EU spends hundreds of millions of euros in Africa to stop migrants before they set off for Europe.
Human RightsMay 30, 202402:38 min
external

Ndumie's vision for South Africa: To love and to let love

Ndumie Funda fought apartheid in her youth. Today, she continues to confront hatred in South Africa — against lesbians.
Human RightsApril 26, 202403:57 min
Members of the Human Rights Council during a special session devoted to Sudan

Can the UN still protect human rights?

Fewer and fewer members of the UN Human Rights Council are known for protecting human rights within their own borders.
Human RightsDecember 11, 202301:46 min
Show more