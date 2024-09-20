Russian artist jailed 2 years for anti-war sticker set free

Sasha Skochilenko, a Russian artist and peace activist, is free after spending over two years in prison. She was arrested and sentenced to seven years for replacing grocery price tags with five anti-war stickers criticizing Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian artist Sasha Skochilenko was finally able to hug her family members in Germany after two years in a Russian prison.

Skochilenko was arrested in April 2022 for replacing price tags in a supermarket with stickers saying to "stop the war" in Ukraine and "Putin is lying to us."

She was freed in historic prisoner swap that involved five different countries, including Germany and the United States.

Learn more about Skochilenko story and how her family fought for her release.