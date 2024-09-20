Russian artist jailed 2 years for anti-war sticker set free
September 20, 2024
Advertisement
Russian artist Sasha Skochilenko was finally able to hug her family members in Germany after two years in a Russian prison.
Skochilenko was arrested in April 2022 for replacing price tags in a supermarket with stickers saying to "stop the war" in Ukraine and "Putin is lying to us."
She was freed in historic prisoner swap that involved five different countries, including Germany and the United States.
Learn more about Skochilenko story and how her family fought for her release.