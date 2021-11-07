Visit the new DW website

European Union and NATO member, home to roughly 60 million people. The eurozone's third-largest economy, Italy shares open land borders with France, Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, San Marino and Vatican City.

Italy's capital and largest city is Rome, although rivals including Florence, Milan and Venice all played key roles in the region's past. This page collates DW's latest content related to Italy.

Flüchtlinge sitzen auf einem überfüllten Boot. Das Seenotrettungsschiff «Sea-Eye 4» der deutschen Hilfsorganisationen Sea-Eye und Mission Lifeline darf mit mehr als 800 Menschen an Bord in Trapani auf Sizilien anlegen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Italy: 800 migrants on board German rescue ship reach Sicilian port 07.11.2021

The Sea-Eye 4 rescued more than 800 people from the central Mediterranean this week — including 200 minors and five pregnant women. The overcrowded ship was stuck at sea for days before getting permission to dock.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 13, 2021 A Carabinieri police officer wearing a face mask stands guard as a general view shows a special courtroom on January 13, 2021 on the opening day of the 'Rinascita-Scott' maxi-trial in which more than 350 alleged members of Calabria's 'Ndrangheta mafia group and their associates go on trial in Lamezia Terme, Calabria. - Italy struck a first blow on November 5, 2021 against nearly 100 alleged mobsters and others linked to the largest mafia trial in more than three decades, handing decades-long sentences to some of the 'Ndrangheta's fiercest operatives. (Photo by Gianluca CHININEA / AFP)

Italy convicts first 70 'ndrangheta members in massive Mafia trial 07.11.2021

The 'ndrangheta organized crime network took over from the Cosa Nostra as the wealthiest and most powerful Italian Mafia in the world. Another 355 people will be tried and face sentencing in coming years.
A slaves room at a Roman villa, containing beds, amphorae, ceramic pitchers and a chamber pot is discovered in a dig near the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, destroyed in 79 AD in volcanic eruption, Italy, 2021. Pompeii Archeological Park/Ministry of Cultural Heritage and Activities and Tourism/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO ARCHIVE, NO RESALE

Italy: Archaeologists discover 'slave room' at Pompeii 06.11.2021

The room containing three beds and one window was excavated in a villa buried by the 79 A.D. volcanic eruption. Officials say it offers "a very rare insight into the daily life of slaves" in the ancient city.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Anguillara Veneta, northern Italy, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, where his great-great-grandfather was born and where he was recently granted honorary citizenship . The decision by the mayor of Anguillara, Alessandra Buos, has sparked protests, in particular by Italian missionaries in Brazil. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Brazil's Bolsonaro attends honors ceremony in Italy amid protests 01.11.2021

The right-wing Brazilian leader received honorary citizenship in the small Italian town of Anguillara Veneta. Both supporters and anti-Bolsonaro protesters had shown up for the event.

LGBT activists attend a protest near the Senate, asking for the approval of a law promoted by Democratic Party's lawmaker Alessandro Zan, aimed to extend further protections from discrimination to the LGBT community, in Rome, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The banner at right reads 'Stop rebates! Law Zan now!' (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)

Italy: Senate rejects anti-homophobia law 27.10.2021

The law would have made homophobia a crime that is treated similarly to racism. Right-wing lawmakers were particularly opposed to the proposal.
Rettungshelfer arbeiten am Wrack einer Seilbahn, die in der Nähe des Gipfels der Stresa-Mottarone-Linie in der Region Piemont, Norditalien, abstürzt war. Neun Menschen sind nach Angaben von Rettungskräften bei dem Seilbahnunglück ums Leben gekommen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Israeli court rules boy who survived cable car crash must be returned to Italy 25.10.2021

A boy who was the only survivor of a cable car crash in the Alps must go back to relatives in Italy, an Israeli court has ruled. He has been the focus of a bitter custody battle since his grandfather took him to Israel.
Lazio's Romano Floriani Mussolini in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match Hellas Verona vs S.S. Lazio at Marcantonio Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy, 24 October 2021. ANSA/EMANUELE PENNACCHIO

Benito Mussolini's great-grandson named in Lazio squad for first time 24.10.2021

The 18-year-old, who goes by the name of Floriani M. on his jersey, was an unused substitute in his side's 4-1 loss at Hellas Verona. His great-grandfather ruled Italy as a fascist dictator for more than two decades.
October 5, 2021, Roma, Italia: Politics.Salvini press conference league.In the photo: the secretary of the Lega Matteo Salvini during the press conference on the administrative elections results and the fiscal delegation of the Draghi government (Credit Image: © Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via ZUMA Press

Italy: Former minister Matteo Salvini on trial for preventing migrant ship from docking 23.10.2021

Matteo Salvini is accused of deprivation of liberty and abuse of authority. In 2019, he refused to let a rescue ship dock into Lampedusa, which carried dozens of migrants.
07.08.2017 +++ The Google logo is shown reflected on an adjacent office building in Irvine, California, U.S. August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

US reaches agreement to end European digital services taxes 22.10.2021

France, Austria, Italy, Spain and Britain have agreed to withdraw digital services taxes on US tech giants in 2023, while the US will drop retaliatory punitive tariffs.
Saint Mark’s square is the quietest I’ve ever seen it this evening. But at weekends, crowds of up to 80,000 a day descend on the city.

Can turnstiles save Venice from sinking? 22.10.2021

As visitor numbers continue to pick up, the local population keeps declining. Venice is still struggling to get on top of its overtourism problem.

191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 21.10.2021 21.10.2021

NATO-Russia relations at post-Cold War low - Assault on democracy: the murder of a British MP - Food for thought at the Frankfurt Book Fair - An apology to the Algerian auxiliaries abandoned by France - Hungary's opposition unites against Orban - How to Restore an ecosystem near you - A seasonal peek into an Italian wardrobe - Scottish climate politics as Glasgow prepares to host COP26

A general view shows officials and media agents gathering at a hotel in Tripoli for an international conference aimed at supporting stability in Libya on October 21, 2021. - Libya's fragile unity government hosts senior foreign officials on Thursday to drum up support on spiky transitional issues as the war-torn country gears up for a landmark December election. The conference comes two months ahead of planned presidential polls under a United Nations-led peace process that seeks to end a decade of conflict and chaos. (Photo by Mahmud TURKIA / AFP) (Photo by MAHMUD TURKIA/AFP via Getty Images)

Libya conference attempt to salvage election hopes 21.10.2021

Rival factions met with international diplomats in Tripoli amid a fragile ceasefire. Libyan leaders hope an undisputed election will bring an end to a decade of violence and instability.
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Up in the mountains: Persian leopards, Carrara's marble and Greek cultural heritage 21.10.2021

On this week's show, we have stories of environmental concerns colliding with symbols of cultural importance. We venture to the spot in Italy where marble for Michelangelo's sculptures once came from. Controversy is also stirring on some mountains in Greece, as wind turbines anger locals. And we hear from a journalist who tracked an endangered leopard through war-ravaged territory.
Flyeralarm Frauen Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17.10.2021 Eintracht Frauen jubeln ¸ber das 3:2, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17.10.2021 *** Flyeralarm Frauen Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17 10 2021 Eintracht women cheer 3 2, Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Bayern M¸nchen, Frankfurt, Stadion am Brentanobad, 17 10 2021 Copyright: xBEAUTIFULxSPORTS/Gawlikx

Big upsets bring excitement to women's Bundesliga 18.10.2021

The women's Bundesliga provided quite the spectacle, with two shocking upsets involving Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg. Werder Bremen celebrated a passionate first victory, and Sassuolo are overachieving in Italy.
11.11.2015 A German defense soldier takes the fingerprints of an asylum seeker from Syria in the 'waiting centre' set-up for refugees in Erding, Germany, 11 Novmeber 2015. The soldiers are there provide registration assistance for the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF). In the short-term accomodation is on the site of an air base of the German army and is housing up to 5000 migrants in tents and aircraft shelters. Photo: ARMIN WEIGEL/dpa

Germany still top destination for asylum-seekers in Europe 17.10.2021

The number of asylum applications in Germany has risen again this year. Along with traditional routes through Greece, Italy and Spain, Belarus has become a major migration route in the last few months.
Demonstrators take part in a march organized by Italy's main labor unions, in Rome's St. John Lateran square, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The march was called a week after protesters, armed with sticks and metal bars, smashed their way into the headquarters of CGIL, a left-leaning union, and trashed its office, during a demonstration to protest a government rule requiring COVID-19 vaccines or negative tests for workers to enter their offices. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Italy: Thousands descend on Rome for anti-fascist protest 16.10.2021

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Rome to protest rising fascism in Italy. The action comes a week after right-wing groups stormed trade union headquarters.
