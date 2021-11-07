Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
European Union and NATO member, home to roughly 60 million people. The eurozone's third-largest economy, Italy shares open land borders with France, Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, San Marino and Vatican City.
Italy's capital and largest city is Rome, although rivals including Florence, Milan and Venice all played key roles in the region's past. This page collates DW's latest content related to Italy.
A boy who was the only survivor of a cable car crash in the Alps must go back to relatives in Italy, an Israeli court has ruled. He has been the focus of a bitter custody battle since his grandfather took him to Israel.
On this week's show, we have stories of environmental concerns colliding with symbols of cultural importance. We venture to the spot in Italy where marble for Michelangelo's sculptures once came from. Controversy is also stirring on some mountains in Greece, as wind turbines anger locals. And we hear from a journalist who tracked an endangered leopard through war-ravaged territory.