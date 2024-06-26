How a Pakistani migrant suffered trying to reach Italy

MigrationPakistanHow a Pakistani migrant suffered trying to reach ItalyTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMigrationPakistanHafiz Ahmed in Trieste, Italy | Warda Imran06/26/2024June 26, 2024Muhammad Umar Arif, an irregular migrant, endured physical and emotional scars on his illegal and perilous journey from Pakistan to Italy. The love and compassion of people around him in Italy is helping him to overcome the trauma.https://p.dw.com/p/4hY9jAdvertisement