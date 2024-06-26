  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
MigrationPakistan

How a Pakistani migrant suffered trying to reach Italy

Hafiz Ahmed in Trieste, Italy | Warda Imran
June 26, 2024

Muhammad Umar Arif, an irregular migrant, endured physical and emotional scars on his illegal and perilous journey from Pakistan to Italy. The love and compassion of people around him in Italy is helping him to overcome the trauma.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hY9j
Skip next section More on Migration from Asia

More on Migration from Asia

A family sitting near a fountain in Bonn, Germany

Asian migrants to Europe worry after EU vote

Far-right parties have emerged stronger than ever in the EU elections. How alarming is this for Asian migrants?
MigrationJune 12, 202404:38 min
Skip next section More on Migration from around the world

More on Migration from around the world

Thumbnail Explainer Mapped Out | The World’s deadliest border

How the EU compromised its values on migration

The European Union is struggling to deal with migration, and the consequences for migrants and refugees are dire.
MigrationJune 4, 202412:34 min
A young woman stands looking at the camera, speaking. Behind her is a photo of another woman researching on a laptop, surrounded by documents

How useful is regular migration?

War, economic insecurity and the effects of climate change have heavily contributed to movement across borders.
MigrationDecember 17, 202301:28 min