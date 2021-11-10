Visit the new DW website

Pakistan

Pakistan is a Muslim-majority South Asian country carved out of the erstwhile British India empire in 1947. The country's capital is Islamabad.

Pakistan is a federal republic comprising of four provinces and several territories. It is the second most populous Muslim nation in the world. Post independence, the country has seen several military coups overthrow democratic governments and fought three major wars with neighboring India. This page collates recent DW content on Pakistan.

This photograph provided by the Ministry of External Affairs shows, From left, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. India on Wednesday hosted senior security officials from Russia, Iran and the five Central Asian countries to discuss the situation in neighboring Afghanistan following the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover of the country. India did not invite any Afghan representatives to the talks. The invitations were also sent to Pakistan and China but both declined to attend. (Ministry of External Affairs via AP)

What does India want to achieve through Afghanistan talks? 10.11.2021

India fears that a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan would benefit Pakistan. The government is trying to protect its strategic interests.
Journalists from The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) shout slogans during a demonstration in support of English daily newspaper Dawn, in Islamabad on May 3, 2017, on World Press Freedom Day. The government had formed a committee in November last year to probe a October 6, 2016 story, which reported the details of a high-level civil-military meeting discussing the issue of banned militant outfits operating in Pakistan. / AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP/Getty Images)

Pakistan's crackdown on free press leaves journalists vulnerable to attacks 09.11.2021

Journalists in the South Asian nation are facing draconian media laws and a culture of impunity, which has opened the door to intimidation and threats on social media.
October 17, 2020, Pakistan: KARACHI, PAKISTAN, OCT 17: Participants are holding Breast Cancer Awareness Walk .organized by Kiran Hospital held in Karachi on Saturday, October 17, 2020. (Credit Image: © PPI via ZUMA Wire

Pakistan: How patriarchy is raising the risk of deadly breast cancer 09.11.2021

Many women in Pakistan are reluctant to get screened early for breast cancer because of social taboos about female bodies. By the time cancers are diagnosed, it is often too late.
Australia's captain Aaron Finch dives to make his ground as the ball passes the stumps during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Australia and Pakistan at The County Ground in Taunton, southwest England, on June 12, 2019. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Cricket: Australia to tour Pakistan after 24-year absence 08.11.2021

Australia's cricket team will play in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi next March on its first Pakistan tour since 1998, Pakistani officials have said.
A view of the conflict between Punjab police and Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in Lahore. Police personnel fire tears gas on the workers of a Banded religious party during their long march towards Islamabad from Provincial Capital City Lahore. Thousands of Islamists launched their long march from the eastern city of Lahore toward Pakistan's capital, demanding that the government release the leader of their Saad Rizvi, who was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over publishing caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad. As reported, four persons killed and dozens were injured during clashes. (Photo by Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press)

Pakistan lifts ban on radical Islamist party 08.11.2021

The far-right Tehreek-e-Labbaik party has called off a march on the capital, and the government has said allowing the party back into the political mainstream is in the "national interest."
TOPSHOT - A boy rides a bike to school amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore on February 12, 2021.  (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

Why Pakistan has some of the most polluted cities in the world 01.11.2021

Air pollution is a major health challenge affecting millions of people in Pakistan. Experts warn that inadequate action to tackle the problem could prove disastrous for the country.
A Pakistani soldier stands guard as stranded Afghan nationals return to Afghanistan at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on August 15, 2021, after the Taliban took control of the Afghan border town in a rapid offensive across the country. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

What's driving the conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan? 01.11.2021

For decades, relations between Kabul and Islamabad have been tense. Many Afghans view Pakistan as a regional power that interferes in their domestic affairs by using jihadist proxies, including the Taliban. Can the two nations resolve their longstanding disputes?
Drama serial Meherposh by Geo TV

Pakistan: Media regulator accused of 'moral policing' 29.10.2021

The Pakistani government's media watchdog has imposed a ban on "intimate" scenes on television amid growing religious conservativism in the country. Activists have decried the move.
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 24: Shaheen Afridi of Pakistan celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli of India during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Why cricket in Pakistan is infused with religion and nationalism 29.10.2021

Cricket in Pakistan has become all about politics and religion, with narratives like "avenging" the "mistreatment" of Muslims by defeating India, or "teaching a lesson" to New Zealand for walking away from a match.
DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 28.10.2021

Markets await ECB decision on monetary policy - Volkswagen profit drops on chip shortage - Sustainable fashions from Pakistan
Arbeiterinnen reinigen am Samstag (18.06.2011) in der Textilfabrik Crescent Textile Mills in Faisalabad in Pakistan rohe Baumwolle. Das Unternehmen wird im Rahmen eines Projektes zur Förderung der Energieeffizienz von der EU unterstützt. Foto: Tim Brakemeier dpa

Sustainable clothing from Pakistan 28.10.2021

Pakistan's Crescent Bahuman Group is one of the largest clothing manufacturers in Asia. It is also the most social. It has a minimum wage in place, job security and even housing for its workers.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 28.10.2021

Markets await ECB decision on monetary policy - Nutella not so sweet for Turkish farm workers - Sustainable fashions from Pakistan

A paramilitary vehicle passes the front gate of Government Medical College in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Police have registered two separate cases under harsh anti-terror law against students and some staff of two medical colleges for celebrating Pakistan’s victory over archrival India in a T20 World Cup cricket game. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Cricket: Kashmir students who cheered for Pakistan face India terror law 26.10.2021

Several students are being investigated for celebrating Pakistan's victory over India at the T20 World Cup. An anti-terror law was amended in 2019 so that a person can be held for six months without any evidence.

15.02.2016 **** epa05161739 A Kashmiri Muslim walks along with his bicycle as an Indian soldier stands guard during restriction in Maisuma area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 15 February 2016. Authorities imposed curfew-like restrictions in some parts of Srinagar. All business establishments were closed over the call given by all major separatist groups against the killings of two civilians including a woman. Two civilians were killed during clashes near the gunfight sight in Kakapora area of Pulwama, south of Srinagar on 14 February 2016.Police said one militant of the Lashkar-e-Toiba was killed during the gunfight. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN © picture-alliance/epa/F. Khan

Why Dubai plans to build infrastructure in Kashmir 25.10.2021

Dubai's accord with the Indian government to build infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir comes at a time when the volatile Himalayan region is witnessing a resurgence in violence.

Pakistani supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party take part in a protest march towards capital Islamabad from Lahore, demanding the release of their leader Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, son of late Khadim Hussain Rizvi, founder of hardline religious political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik. (Photo by Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press)

Pakistan: Islamists halt march after deal with government 24.10.2021

The hard-line TLP party has agreed to suspend a three-day-long march after the government agreed to drop charges against its leader and consider expelling the French ambassador over caricatures of Prophet Muhammad.

Activists from Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) take cover as police use tear gas to disperse the crowd as they march towards capital Islamabad from Lahore on October 23, 2021, demanding the release of their leader Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, son of late Khadim Hussain Rizvi, founder of hardline religious political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

Pakistan: Deadly clashes as banned Islamist party continues protest 23.10.2021

Violent clashes between police and supporters of the radical Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan party broke out in Lahore on Friday as the group started marching to Islamabad to demand the release of its jailed leader.
