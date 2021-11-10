Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Pakistan is a Muslim-majority South Asian country carved out of the erstwhile British India empire in 1947. The country's capital is Islamabad.
Pakistan is a federal republic comprising of four provinces and several territories. It is the second most populous Muslim nation in the world. Post independence, the country has seen several military coups overthrow democratic governments and fought three major wars with neighboring India. This page collates recent DW content on Pakistan.
For decades, relations between Kabul and Islamabad have been tense. Many Afghans view Pakistan as a regional power that interferes in their domestic affairs by using jihadist proxies, including the Taliban. Can the two nations resolve their longstanding disputes?