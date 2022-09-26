Visit the new DW website

Giorgia Meloni

Giorgia Meloni looks set to become Italy's first female prime minister at the head of the country's most right-wing government since World War II.

Born in 1977, Giorgia Meloni joined the youth wing of the neofascist Italian Social Movement party when she was 15 in apparent response to far-left terror that plagued Italy during that era. She was elected to the Italian Parliament's Chamber of Deputies in 2006 and became Italy's youngest minister two years later. In 2012, she co-founded the neofascist Brothers of Italy, which she has led since 2014. The Brothers of Italy won the most votes in the September 2022 national election, putting it on course to lead a center-right coalition government.

Italy election: Meloni says center-right bloc has 'clear' mandate

Italy election: Meloni says center-right bloc has 'clear' mandate 26.09.2022

Giorgia Meloni, leading a center-right coalition, is on track to become Italy's first woman prime minister ever and its first far-right leader since Benito Mussolini. The main center-left group has conceded defeat.
Far-right heading for power after Italy vote

Far-right heading for power after Italy vote 26.09.2022

Early results from Italy's election show a clear victory for an alliance of right-wing parties. That means that Giorgia Meloni of the Brothers of Italy party is set to become Italy's first female prime minister.
Italy election: Who is Giorgia Meloni, the star of the far right?

Italy election: Who is Giorgia Meloni, the star of the far right? 26.09.2022

With the populist slogan "Italy and Italians first!" Meloni has called for low taxes and a halt to immigration. Critics warn she is flirting with Italy's fascist history.

Italy election: Exit polls show right-wing alliance set to win — as it happened

Italy election: Exit polls show right-wing alliance set to win — as it happened 25.09.2022

The center-right coalition led by Giorgia Meloni is set to win the majority in the Italian elections. Exit polls put Meloni's Brothers of Italy on top, at 24.6% of the vote.
Italy election: What you need to know

Italy election: What you need to know 24.09.2022

Italians have been called to vote on Sunday in what has been deemed a crucial election. The country may see its first far-right premier since World War II. DW has an overview.
Italy expected to swing right in Sunday's election

Italy expected to swing right in Sunday's election 24.09.2022

The party of far-right politician Giorgia Meloni looks set to become the strongest force in a center-right populist coalition governing Italy. Should this strike fear into the heart of Europe? Bernd Riegert reports.
Italy's election: Giorgia Meloni, far-right favorite for prime minister, appeals to disgruntled voters

Italy's election: Giorgia Meloni, far-right favorite for prime minister, appeals to disgruntled voters 20.09.2022

Charismatic right-wing populist Giorgia Meloni is reaching for power in Italy, scoring points with simple messages and nationalist slogans. Her party's fascist legacy has progressives worried.
Opinion: Mario Draghi's resignation couldn't come at a worse time for Italy

Opinion: Mario Draghi's resignation couldn't come at a worse time for Italy 21.07.2022

A change of government in Italy is part of the folklore. But Prime Minister Mario Draghi's resignation is hugely damaging for the country as it struggles with one of its biggest crises in decades, says Bernd Riegert.