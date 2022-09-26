Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Giorgia Meloni looks set to become Italy's first female prime minister at the head of the country's most right-wing government since World War II.
Born in 1977, Giorgia Meloni joined the youth wing of the neofascist Italian Social Movement party when she was 15 in apparent response to far-left terror that plagued Italy during that era. She was elected to the Italian Parliament's Chamber of Deputies in 2006 and became Italy's youngest minister two years later. In 2012, she co-founded the neofascist Brothers of Italy, which she has led since 2014. The Brothers of Italy won the most votes in the September 2022 national election, putting it on course to lead a center-right coalition government.
Charismatic right-wing populist Giorgia Meloni is reaching for power in Italy, scoring points with simple messages and nationalist slogans. Her party's fascist legacy has progressives worried.
