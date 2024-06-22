Italy: Capri mayor blocks tourists amid water shortage

An aqueduct supplying water to the popular tourist destination has failed, sparking an acute emergency. Residents and tourists with hotel reservations are allowed to be on the island, all others have been turned away.

The popular Italian travel destination of Capri is currently inaccessible to non-residents and tourists without hotel reservations.

The situation was prompted by a technical issue on the Italian mainland that caused the island's water supply to break down.

On Saturday, Capri Mayor Paolo Falco issued an order barring all non-residents and day tourists from docking until further notice. The order forced several ferries on route to Capri from Naples and Sorrento to return to port.

Capri's famous Grotta Azzurra (Blue Grotto) leaves those who have seen it talking about it for a lifetime Image: Antonio Gravante/CHROMORANGE/picture alliance

"We've been working through the night to secure water shipments and tankers carrying water, which have been arriving. I apologize to everyone but there was nothing I could do my priority had to be to prevent a healthcare emergency," said Mayor Falco.

"The health and hygiene situation is explosive, we have taken our countermeasures and activated the crisis unit and issued a restrictive order," the mayor continued.

Capri is currently dependent upon its own reservoirs for water. Water tankers are expected to maintain a minimum supply until the aqueduct issue can be resolved.

Situated in the Gulf of Naples, Capri was Italy's most popular destination for foreign travelers in May and June. These spend an average of four days on the island of 13,000 permanent residents.

Island idyll Capri To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

js/lo (AFP, AP, Reuters)