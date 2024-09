Michaela Küfner

Following the SPD's success in the Brandenburg elections, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is in New York, reaffirmed that his party will continue to fight against right-wing populists. His governing coalition, however, would not win an election today. What can the chancellor do to change that? DW's Michaela Küfner reports.