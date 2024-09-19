Rising rivers threaten southern Poland
Many regions in Central and Eastern Europe are facing dramatic floodwaters, but the situation is particularly severe in Poland. In the south, thousands are struggling to cope amid a state of disaster.
Mud and debris
Some 2 million people in Central and Eastern Europe have been affected by the floods. In the town of Lewin Brzeski, in southern Poland, the muddy floodwaters have overwhelmed this subdivision, leaving only a small pool of clear water in a backyard pool. It could take months to clear all the mud and debris, once the the waters recede.
Wroclaw shores up flood defenses
The banks of the Oder River in Wroclaw have been protected against flooding with sandbags. The Polish city has seen extreme floods several times in the past, most recently in 1997. This time, authorities hope their preparations will pay off. The river continued to rise on Thursday, but dams have so far remained stable.
Mobile charging station
The flooding has been particularly bad in Lewin Brzeski, as well as around Wroclaw and Olawa. Entire villages, bridges and roads have been destroyed and many are living without electricity, charging mobile phones by generator, as seen above. In some places, the water "literally destroyed everything. The landscape is like that after a war," said Polish Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak.
To the rescue
Rescue workers are working tirelessly, day and night, to save people from the flooded areas. Many boats and even helicopters are being used to bring residents trapped by the water to safety.
Dams close to bursting
Olawa, a small town with around 30,000 inhabitants, lies south of Wroclaw. Here, the Oder River has already flooded the riverside promenade. Some dams in the area are at risk, threatening to collapse due to the massive water pressure. Many residents have already been evacuated, and rescue workers are trying to reinforce the dams as best they can.
Short break
These volunteers have already filled hundreds of sandbags, and are taking a short breather. Despite the devastation, there is hope. International aid is expected to speed up reconstruction in the flooded communities.
Saving what's left
The floods have swept away homes and destroyed much of the infrastructure. Local authorities have warned that Lewin Brzeski, where this woman is surveying the damage to her kitchen, could remain cut off from the outside world for weeks to come.
Local support
Local aid groups have organized help for those hit by the floods. Volunteers are supporting flood victims with food, water and emergency accommodation. And the Polish government has announced that it has unblocked €470 million ($525 million) in direct emergency aid for the affected regions.