Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

The Netherlands

The Netherlands is a small country located in western Europe with three island territories in the Caribbean. Its capital is Amsterdam.

The Netherlands is a very densely populated country that boasts the largest port in Europe, Rotterdam. It is a founding member of the EU, NATO and WTO. Its seat of government and parliament is located in The Hague, which is also home to five international courts, including the ICC. This page collates recent DW content on the Netherlands

Unter07.02.2017 Einsatz seiner Hände erklärt der pensionierte deutsche Chirurg Bernd Lohmann (l) am 07.02.2017 in Frankfurt am Main (Hessen) zwei Frauen die Behandlung eines Kniepatienten, der von dem syrischen Arzt Afram Shamoun (2.v.l) gemimt wird. In diesem speziellen Kurs können sich Mediziner aus Krisenländern, die in Deutschland as Arzt arbeiten wollen, auf die deutsche Zulassungsprüfung vorbereiten. (Zu dpa Ärzte aus Syrien: Alles zurück auf los vom 15.02.2017) Foto: Boris Roessler/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

How to get refugee women into the workforce 09.11.2021

Without a ready-made social network, women refugees often face hurdles in the job market, while gender inequities mean additional barriers. In the Netherlands, Iranian refugee Mona Asadi has succeeded against all odds.
Intensive turkey breeding in Vignoc Brittany, north-western France Intensive turkey breeding in Vignoc Brittany, north-western France Brittany Ille et Vilaine 35 Vignoc Europe Western Europe France PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xMochetxM/Andia.frx 374312

Bird flu: France orders poultry 'lockdown' 05.11.2021

Poultry farmers have been ordered to keep flocks indoors in a bid to stop the contagious avian disease from spreading. Europe has seen over 100 outbreaks of bird flu in recent months.
Moscow, RUSSIAN FEDERATION: The logo of Russian oil giant Yukos is seen at the wall of its gas station in Moscow, 02 August 2006. The Russian press slammed 02 August the decision by a Moscow court to declare oil giant Yukos bankrupt and said the move contradicted earlier promises made by Russian President Vladimir Putin. AFP PHOTO/ MAXIM MARMUR (Photo credit should read MAXIM MARMUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Yukos: Dutch court sides with Russia in shareholders claim 05.11.2021

A yearslong legal dispute between the Kremlin and shareholders of the now-bust Yukos Oil company remains unresolved. The Dutch supreme court has sent the case back to an arbitration court.
2020-08-21 21:15:51 AMSTERDAM - Touristen mit Masken im Rotlichtviertel in Amsterdam. Amsterdam verschärft die Aufsicht, um eine weitere Ausbreitung des Koronavirus zu verhindern. ANP RAMON VAN FLYMEN

Coronavirus digest: Netherlands reintroduces COVID curbs 02.11.2021

The Netherlands is retightening its coronavirus prevention measures in light of climbing case numbers and hospital admissions. Meanwhile, countries in Asia are again allowing travel. Follow DW for the latest.
Bildnummer: 56911148 Datum: 01.06.2001 Copyright: imago/teutopress Container im Hafen von Rotterdam Europoort 06/01 mapo Urlaub Reise Reisen Tourismus Schifffahrt links Pride of Rotterdam größte Fähre der Welt weltgrößte Fähre liegend Hafen Wasser Meer Containerhafen Container Fracht Waren Güter Transport Gütertransport per Schiff Fahrzeuge LKW quer x0x xng 2001 quer 56911148 Date 01 06 2001 Copyright Imago Container in Port from Rotterdam Europoort 06 01 Holiday travel Travel Tourism Shipping left Pride of Rotterdam largest Ferry the World world\u0026#39;s largest Ferry lying Port Water Sea Container port Container Freight Were Goods Transportation Freight transport per Ship Vehicles Trucks horizontal x0x xng 2001 horizontal

Dutch customs officers discover four tons of cocaine in Rotterdam 31.10.2021

Prosecutors labeled it "the largest haul discovered so far this year" as Rotterdam becomes a favorite European entry point for cocaine. Europol said the Netherlands and Belgium are becoming hubs for cocaine trafficking.
NRW Verkehrsministerium informiert ueber Haushalt 2022 Aktuell, 19.08.2021, Duesseldorf, Verkehrsminister von Nordrhein-Westfalen Hendrik Wuest im Portrait informiert bei einem Presse Briefing den Entwurf des Haushalts 2022 des Verkehrsressorts im Verkehrsministerium in Duesseldorf Duesseldorf Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** NRW Ministry of Transport informs about budget 2022 News, 19 08 2021, Duesseldorf, Minister of Transport of North Rhine-Westphalia Hendrik Wuest in portrait informs at a press briefing the draft budget 2022 of the transport department in the Ministry of Transport in Duesseldorf Duesseldorf North Rhine-Westphalia Germany

Germany: Hendrik Wüst to take helm of most populous state 27.10.2021

North Rhine-Westphalia's parliament has chosen Christian Democrat Hendrik Wüst as the state's new premier. He will manage a region with a population larger than that of the Netherlands.
sign of watch out for the falling rock in front of Dom cathedral in Cologne, Germany on Oct 21, 2021 (Photo by Ying Tang/NurPhoto)

Deaths in Poland as Storm 'Aurore' wreaks havoc across Europe 22.10.2021

Four people have died in Poland while rail disruption in Germany, power outages in France and injuries in the Netherlands, were reported. Weather services have warned of further storms.
STYLELOCATIONAfghan refugees evacuated from Kabul board an Atlas Air commercial aircraft for a departure flight from Ramstein Air Base September 4, 2021 in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany. Ramstein is the primary evacuation hub moving qualified refugees on to more permanent locations. (Credit Image: Â© Airman Edgar Grimaldo/U.S. Air/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire

Germany, 4 EU states launch military reaction force initiative — report 21.10.2021

Germany, Finland, the Netherlands, Portugal and Slovenia said their EU-wide initiative to expand the bloc's military units was inspired by recent events in Afghanistan.
Abschied von Peter de Vries

Alleged killers of Dutch journalist De Vries go on trial 18.10.2021

Monday's preliminary hearing is expected to look at the police investigation into the Amsterdam shooting of the crime reporter rather than the evidence itself.
21.06.2021 - A man walks in a mass graveyard where hundreds of Yemeni fighters are buried in Marib, Yemen, Monday, June 21, 2021. On the most active front line in Yemen's long civil war, the months-long battle for the city of Marib has become a dragged-out grind with a steady stream of dead and wounded from both sides. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

UN Human Rights Council votes to end Yemen war crimes inquiry 07.10.2021

In a tight 21-18 vote, diplomats put an end to Dutch plans for a two year extension to an independent investigation despite Western support. The war in Yemen started in 2014 and continues to this day.
A collection of arrowheads are shown as part of the exhibition The Greatness of Mexico displaying for the first time in the country more than 800 pieces repatriated from abroad in the last three years and others that were in safekeeping and confiscation warehouses, at the Anthropology Museum in Mexico City, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Mexico: Museums display artifacts recovered from abroad 02.10.2021

Mexicans will see most items on display at the exhibition for the first time in their country. Pieces were returned from the US, Italy, France, Germany and the Netherlands.
Geländewagen der Niederländischen Polizei (Politie) mit der Aufschrift waakzaam en dienstbaar.

Head of Dutch right-to-die group arrested 29.09.2021

The chairman of a Dutch organization that lobbies for people's right to end their own lives has been detained. In the Netherlands, it remains illegal for somebody who is not a physician to assist in suicide.

Vaccinating children in the hospital. A syringe with a vaccine in the hands of a nurse. Light background.

Dutch boy wins right to COVID jab despite vaccine-skeptic dad 23.09.2021

The 12-year-old wanted the vaccine so he can visit his grandmother who is battling lung cancer, and took the case to court as his "pleas were being ignored."
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Revisiting Berlin's wetlands, the global food agenda and queer inclusion 23.09.2021

As we edge closer to Germany's federal election, we go back in time to experience Berlin as a swampland. We also hear about some of the controversies surrounding the imminent UN World Food Systems Summit, find out how a spaceship-like warehouse in the Netherlands is using fish poo to grow food, and chat about queer inclusion in environmental matters.
191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 23.09.2021 23.09.2021

Geopolitical realignment: AUKUS and the fallout from France’s nuclear snub-marine - A neighbourly dispute along the Czech /Polish border - Will relatives of the victims of Malaysian Airways Flight 17 finally find closure? - An unlikely ally mourns the end of the Merkel era - A tall tale from the Netherlands - British comedy actor granted honorary citizenship in Serbia - and more

Das National Holocaust Memorial of Names an der Weesperstraat vom US-Architekten Daniel Libeskind während der offiziellen Enthüllung des Denkmals gilt eine Notverordnung. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Dutch Holocaust memorial opens after years-long legal deadlock 20.09.2021

Amsterdam unveiled a national monument bearing the names of over 100,000 names of Dutch Jews, Sinti and Roma who were killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust.
Show more articles