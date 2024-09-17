  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineExtreme weather
Cars and TransportationFrance

Incredible cars crafted from recycled materials

Gerhard Sonnleitner
September 17, 2024

Discover the wildest, most innovative cars made from surprising materials like wood, plastic waste, e-waste, and even cannabis! These groundbreaking vehicles are paving the way for a sustainable future.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kiLw
Skip next section More on Cars and Transportation from Europe

More on Cars and Transportation from Europe

REV Check: Ford F150

Pickup trucks are popular worldwide – except in Europe

Pickups are popular worldwide – except in Europe. REV looks at what’s behind this phenomenon.
Cars and TransportationMay 7, 202409:17 min
Deutschland | "BYD Explorer No.1" legt in Bremerhaven an

BYD targets the European EV market

To reduce China’s EV overproduction, domestic e-car manufacturer BYD has set its sights on Europe.
Cars and TransportationMay 1, 202403:43 min
DW REV Sendungslogo Composite

REV – The Auto & Mobility Show

Influencer Supercar Blondie drives the world’s coolest cars and BYD targets the European EV market
Cars and TransportationApril 30, 202426:06 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Cars and Transportation from around the world

More on Cars and Transportation from around the world

DW Sendung Made in Germany

The true costs of EVs

They require servicing less frequently and have fewer parts, but are EVs really more economical?
Cars and TransportationAugust 28, 202406:43 min
external

REV – The Auto & Mobility Show

BYD outsells Tesla, European countries ban short flights, and safe transport for women in Pakistan
Cars and TransportationAugust 21, 202426:06 min
DW Rev Sendungslogo deutsch und englisch

REV – The Auto & Mobility Show

BMW 3 Series, a sporty icon. Remote-control vehicles. And an e-rickshaw uplifts a trans Indian woman.
Cars and TransportationAugust 13, 202426:06 min
Show more