Swiss voters reject biodiversity, pension reforms

Voters in Switzerland have voted "no" to measures on biodiversity preservation and pension reforms, according to official initial results.

Switzerland on Sunday held a popular vote on two national issues. The first was to compel authorities to do more for biodiversity preservation, and the second called for a government-backed reform on pension financing.

According to projected results, voters voted no on both issues.

Switzerland's biodiversity initiative

The so-called "biodiversity initiative," which had already been rejected by the government and parliament, sought to change legislation to set aside more land for conservation beyond the scope of areas already protected in the Alpine republic.

The Swiss Green party said it was disappointed with the results and said more needed to be done to protect the environment. The party warned that a third of all species and half of all habitats in Switzerland were under threat.

"This problem will remain regardless of the outcome of the vote," the party said in a statement.

Well over 60% of voters rejected the plan, according to a projected result published by national broadcaster SRF.

The biodiversity initiative sought to increase protections for endangered ecosystems in a country renowned for its pristine lakes and snow-capped mountains Image: P. Frischknecht/picture alliance

Swiss pension reform also rejected

Voters also came out against a government-backed reform of pension financing.

Pensions in Switzerland are divided into three so-called pillars, those being the basic state pension, a compulsory pension fund into which employers and employees must pay, and voluntary top-ups into private funds and investments.

The government says that low financial market returns and rising life expectancy have left a financing gap in the second pillar.

The proposed reform would need to see employers and workers hiking contributions into the obligatory occupational funds.

Unions who called for the referendum said that people would be forced to pay more while seeing their pension payments shrink.

kb/sms (AFP, Reuters)