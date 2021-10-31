Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Belgium

Home to the headquarters of the European Union, roughly 11 million people and three official languages, Belgium straddles the ancient divide between Germanic and Latin Europe.

Belgium, one of Europe's smallest and most densely populated countries, is located in northwestern Europe and shares borders with France, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. The north of Belgium, including cities like Antwerp, Bruges and Ghent, predominantly speaks Flemish, a language rooted in Dutch. In the south, in cities like Liege and the capital, Brussels, French is the first language. In the east, a small portion of the country around Eupen recognizes German as its main language. This page collates recent DW articles concerning Belgium.

Bildnummer: 56911148 Datum: 01.06.2001 Copyright: imago/teutopress Container im Hafen von Rotterdam Europoort 06/01 mapo Urlaub Reise Reisen Tourismus Schifffahrt links Pride of Rotterdam größte Fähre der Welt weltgrößte Fähre liegend Hafen Wasser Meer Containerhafen Container Fracht Waren Güter Transport Gütertransport per Schiff Fahrzeuge LKW quer x0x xng 2001 quer 56911148 Date 01 06 2001 Copyright Imago Container in Port from Rotterdam Europoort 06 01 Holiday travel Travel Tourism Shipping left Pride of Rotterdam largest Ferry the World world\u0026#39;s largest Ferry lying Port Water Sea Container port Container Freight Were Goods Transportation Freight transport per Ship Vehicles Trucks horizontal x0x xng 2001 horizontal

Dutch customs officers discover four tons of cocaine in Rotterdam 31.10.2021

Prosecutors labeled it "the largest haul discovered so far this year" as Rotterdam becomes a favorite European entry point for cocaine. Europol said the Netherlands and Belgium are becoming hubs for cocaine trafficking.
sign of watch out for the falling rock in front of Dom cathedral in Cologne, Germany on Oct 21, 2021 (Photo by Ying Tang/NurPhoto)

Deaths in Poland as Storm 'Aurore' wreaks havoc across Europe 22.10.2021

Four people have died in Poland while rail disruption in Germany, power outages in France and injuries in the Netherlands, were reported. Weather services have warned of further storms.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles as she participates in a media conference with Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo at the Egmont Palace in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Merkel receives Belgium's highest honor as she departs political stage 15.10.2021

Angela Merkel received the Order of Leopold from King Philippe on Friday before an afternoon meeting on EU policy with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. Merkel said the next German government would be "pro-European."
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - MAY 12 : Blindfolded statue of Lady Justice holding scales is seen as environmentalists stage a demonstration to draw attention to global warming and climate change in Brussels, Belgium on May 12, 2019. Demonstrators gathered at Brussels-North railway station and marched to Cinquantenaire (50th Anniversary) Park. Dursun Aydemir / Anadolu Agency

Women taken from Congo sue Belgium over forced separations 14.10.2021

Five women born in Congo are taking the Belgian state to court for crimes against humanity. Authorities took them from their Black mothers as children, separating them from their roots.

Buenos Aires, Argentina. 21st August 2014 -- Argentina Gendarmerie presents the 226 kilograms of bricks of cocaine seized as they were entering the territory from Bolivia to the press in Buenos Aires, Argentina. -- Argentina Gendarmerie seizes 226 kilos of cocaine hiding under a double false floor of a truck and crates of bananas as they were entering the territory from Bolivia. Nine people are believed to have been arrested during the operation. |

Paraguay arrests 7 suspects over 3-ton cocaine haul 10.10.2021

Police believe the suspects had tried to smuggle large amounts of drugs to Israel via Argentina and Belgium. Some are also suspected of money laundering drug trafficking profits.
Exiled former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont (C) gets into a car as he leaves after being released from jail on September 24, 2021 in Sassari, Sardinia island, Italy. - Exiled former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, who was arrested in Sardinia on September 23, 2021 at Spain's request, was free to leave the country and his lawyer said Puigdemont would attend the next hearing in his extradition fight, on October 4, 2021. (Photo by Gianni BIDDAU / AFP) (Photo by GIANNI BIDDAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Catalan leader Puigdemont promises to return for extradition hearing 25.09.2021

Spain is still trying to extradite Carles Puigdemont over a 2017 Catalan independence vote conducted without Madrid's consent. The separatist leader said he would leave Italy but return for a hearing next month.
A wildfire burns on Sierra Bermeja mountain in Estepona, Spain, September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world 14.09.2021

From the Mediterranean to Germany to California and beyond, dramatic pictures of the severe impacts of extreme weather have been dominating the news this summer. Is the climate crisis to blame?
People rest from cleaning up the debris of the flood disaster in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, Monday July 19, 2021. More than 180 people died when heavy rainfall turned tiny streams into raging torrents across parts of western Germany and Belgium, and officials put the death toll in Ahrweiler county alone at 110. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)

German floods: Climate change made heavy rains in Europe more likely 23.08.2021

Burning fossil fuels made the extreme summer rain in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands more probable and powerful, a rapid attribution study has found.
NAMUR, BELGIUM - JULY 24: People wade through flooded streets of Belgium's Namur following heavy rains on July 24, 2021. Dursun Aydemir / Anadolu Agency

Belgium hit with renewed flooding amid heavy rain 25.07.2021

Parts of Wallonia, the southern French-speaking region of Belgium, were particularly hard-hit by the new floods. The town of Dinant saw considerable damage, with cars having been swept away by the waters.
22.07.2021+++Fluttore und Hochwassermauern in Neers, Niederlande. Der Wall hielt die schlimssten Überschwemmungen ab. Das Wasser stand fast bis zur Oberkante. In den nächsten Jahren sind noch höhere Mauern notwendig wegen Klimawandel. (c) Bernd Riegert / DW

The Netherlands gear for future with flood-control project 24.07.2021

The recent floods claimed many lives in Germany and Belgium but left the Netherlands relatively unscathed. DW's Bernd Riegert reports on what the country has done to reduce flood risks.
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Climate change is here — not on its way 22.07.2021

From heatwaves and wildfires in North America to catastrophic flooding in Germany and China, the world over, climate scientists' predictions are being horribly realized. We hear from Californians on the frontline of drought, a disaster expert helps us understand climate risk, and a young Ugandan activist's mission to wake her countrypeople up to the climate crisis unfolding in their backyards.
19.7.2021, Altenahr*** Weinend liegen sich zwei Brüder vor ihrem von der Flut zerstörten Elternhaus in den Armen. Zahlreiche Häuser in dem Ort wurden komplett zerstört oder stark beschädigt, es gibt zahlreiche Todesopfer.

How do you insure yourself against climate change? 22.07.2021

Wildfires in Australia, blizzards in Texas, now flash floods in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands: The growing likelihood of extreme weather has insurers and homeowners alike wondering how to best manage risk.

Verviers, 20/07/2021*** Belgium's King Philippe, fifth left, Belgium's Queen Mathilde, third left, and Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, second right, stand with emergency personnel and residents affected by recent floods during one minute of silence in Verviers, Belgium, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Belgium is holding a day of mourning on Tuesday to show respect to the victims of the devastating flooding last week, when massive rains turned streets in eastern Europe into deadly torrents of water, mud and flotsam. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi)

Belgium: Royals take part in minute's silence for flood victims 20.07.2021

Sirens marked a minute's silence for those who lost loved ones, their homes and their property during the floods. The somber moment comes on the eve of a national holiday.
Altenahr, 17.7.2021*** Members of the fire brigade help during clearing work in Altenahr, western Germany, after heavy rain hit parts of the country, causing widespread flooding and major damage. - Rescue workers scrambled on July 17 to find survivors and victims of the devastation wreaked by the worst floods to hit western Europe in living memory, which have already left more than 150 people dead and dozens more missing. (Photo by Torsten SILZ / AFP)

Germany floods: Death toll mounts as Merkel visits hard-hit region 19.07.2021

Emergency workers have continued rescue and cleanup operations in areas ravaged by the floodwaters. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has promised swift help to rebuild devastated communities.
Belgian floods Prime minister De Croo/EC President von der Leyen visit Pepinster. Date: 17 July 2021 Keywords: flooding, floods, Belgium, European Union, Ursula von der Leyen, Alexander De Croo

Belgians pick up the pieces after deadly floods 17.07.2021

With more than 25 dead after flooding in eastern Belgium, DW spoke with residents struggling to come to terms with the devastation and move on in the town of Pepinster.
15.07.2021 A picture taken on July 15, 2021 shows cars piled up by the water at a roundabout in the Belgian city of Verviers, after heavy rains and floods lashed western Europe, killing at least two people in Belgium. (Photo by François WALSCHAERTS / AFP)

European floods: Belgium warns against travel as death toll climbs 16.07.2021

Belgium's crisis center has said traveling to the flood-hit regions of the country could scupper search and rescue operations. The Meuse River is at its highest ever water level.
Show more articles