Home to the headquarters of the European Union, roughly 11 million people and three official languages, Belgium straddles the ancient divide between Germanic and Latin Europe.

Belgium, one of Europe's smallest and most densely populated countries, is located in northwestern Europe and shares borders with France, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. The north of Belgium, including cities like Antwerp, Bruges and Ghent, predominantly speaks Flemish, a language rooted in Dutch. In the south, in cities like Liege and the capital, Brussels, French is the first language. In the east, a small portion of the country around Eupen recognizes German as its main language. This page collates recent DW articles concerning Belgium.