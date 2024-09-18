  1. Skip to content
Ceuta: Spain's North African exclave sees migration surge

Jan-Philipp Scholz in Ceuta, Spain
September 18, 2024

For many years, Ceuta, a Spanish exclave on Morocco's northern coast, has been a major entry point for African migrants seeking to build a new life in the EU. DW's Jan-Philipp Scholz spoke with locals and some of those trying to reach the European mainland.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kkQO

Ceuta is an autonomous Spanish city that lies on the North African coast. In recent weeks, hundreds of migrants have arrived here, swimming up to eight hours from Morocco under nighttime fog in an attempt to migrate to the European mainland.

The irregular migration has tested Ceuta's capacities. Lines at soup kitchens are getting longer and longer, and temporary shelters are housing five times as many migrants as planned. 

DW's Jan Philipp Scholz reports from Ceuta, speaking to migrants who survived the dangerous trip across the Moroccan border and sympathetic residents whose patience is being tested.

