Morocco

Morocco is a country located in the Maghreb region of North Africa. It has a population of roughly 34 million and its official languages are Arabic and Berber.

The Kingdom of Morocco is a constitutional monarchy. Its largest city is Casablanca and its capital is Rabat. It enjoyed centuries of independence before falling under French and Spanish colonial rule in 1912. It regained its independence in 1956. It claims the disputed territory of Western Sahara. This page collates all of DW's content on Morocco.

Auf einem Gebäude des Flughafens steht „Aeropuerto de Palma de Mallorca“. Der Flughafen Aeropuerto de Son San Juan ist einer von drei internationalen Verkehrsflughäfen der Balearischen Inseln. 2019 wurden knapp 30 Millionen Fluggäste abgefertigt.

Spain: Mallorca police probe plane diversion 07.11.2021

Some 21 passengers aboard the flight from Morocco fled after the emergency landing, prompting authorities to investigate if the incident was linked to illegal immigration.
Helmine Monique Sija, about 50 years old, prepares raketa (cactus) to eat with her daughter Tolie, 10 years old, in the village of Atoby, commune of Behara, on August 30, 2021. - The raketa only helps to cut the feeling of hunger but does not provide any nutrients and is known to give strong stomach aches. It must be boiled for a long time before being eaten. Three of her children have left for Tsihombe, 100km to the west in the Androy region, to try to find work. She would like to live somewhere else in a more fertile area so that she can farm, but she does not have enough money to move. Every day, her children buy water (5 cents USD for a 20-liter can) from the Mandrare River, located 7 kilometers away. For several decades the South-East of Madagascar has been a victim of the Kere phenomenon, as the local population calls it. Kere is the food crisis due to a period of intense drought that causes a sudden stop of the cultivation of crops by the farmers for several months each year. The farmers are left without money and in a situation of severe malnutrition or even starvation. (Photo by RIJASOLO / AFP)

World in Progress: Growing challenges and ancient traditions  27.10.2021

Hunger crisis in Madagascar -- Unmarried mothers in Morocco -- USA Lynching -- Nyatiti music in Kenya -- Quechua revival Peru

Members of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army take part in a ceremony to mark 40 years after the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) was proclaimed by the Polisario Front in the disputed territory of Western Sahara on February 26, 2016 at Rabouni Saharawi refugee camp in Southwest Algerian town of Tindouf. SADR was declared in 1976 by the Polisario Front -- a rebel movement that wants independence for Western Sahara -- which fought a guerrilla war against Rabat's forces before a ceasefire in 1991. / AFP / Farouk Batiche (Photo credit should read FAROUK BATICHE/AFP/Getty Images)

UN chief: Western Sahara has 'significantly deteriorated' 03.10.2021

The situation in Western Sahara has become much worse over the past year, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said. A 1991 UN peace accord for the region is now under threat.
30.09.21 *** Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is received by Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani upon his arrival at Bahrain International Airport in Muharraq, Bahrain, September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Israel foreign minister makes landmark visit to Bahrain 30.09.2021

Yair Lapid has already visited the UAE and Morocco after the establishment of relations with four Arab states under the "Abraham Accords." Gulf Air has also made the first commercial flight between Bahrain and Israel.
People wearing protective face masks walk in a busy street in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing in public places as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across France, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France to reduce visas for Maghreb countries in migration spat 29.09.2021

Paris has accused former colonies of not doing enough to allow illegal immigrants to return. Algeria has summoned the French ambassador in response to the decision.
CVRIA, der Gerichtshof der Europäischen Gemeinschaft, Cour de justice de l Union européenne, Verwaltungsgebäude in Luxemburg, europäischer Gerichtshof aufgenommen am 07.08.2016 in Luxemburg. CVRIA the Court the European Community Cour de Justice de l Union euro penne Administration Building in Luxembourg European Court Date at 07 08 2016 in Luxembourg

EU court annuls Morocco trade agreement over Western Sahara 29.09.2021

The EU Court ruled the North African country did not have the consent of the people of the Western Sahara required for the now-canceled fisheries and agricultural treaties.
flags of Algeria and Morocco painted on cracked wall

Algeria bans Morocco from its airspace amid growing tensions 23.09.2021

Algeria said this was a "civilized way" of handling the Moroccan tensions that reignited last year. Morocco did not give an immediate response to flying ban.
Algerians place roses on the tomb of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika during his funeral at the El-Alia cemetery in the capital Algiers on September 19, 2021. (Photo by RYAD KRAMDI / AFP)

Algeria buries late ex-president Abdelaziz Bouteflika 19.09.2021

Algeria's disgraced former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika was buried in a low-key funeral as he left a mixed legacy.
(210909) -- RABAT, Sept. 9, 2021 (Xinhua) -- The leader of the National Rally of Independents of Morocco Aziz Akhannouch (C) reacts during a press conference in Rabat, Morocco, on Sept. 9, 2021. The liberal National Rally of Independents has won a big victory in Morocco's lower house elections held on Wednesday, taking 97 of all 395 seats, with 96 percent of votes counted, Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit said early Thursday. (Photo by Chadi/Xinhua)

Morocco's king names Aziz Akhannouch as new PM 10.09.2021

Billionaire businessman and Agriculture Minister Aziz Akhannouch is set to lead a new Moroccan government after his liberal party soared to victory in parliamentary elections.
Aziz Akhannouch, president of the National Rally of Independents (RNI), casts his ballot in Agadir on September 8, 2021 as Moroccans vote in parliamentary and local elections. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Morocco: Moderate parties rout ruling Islamists in elections 09.09.2021

Preliminary results in Morocco show two moderate parties on course to win almost half the seats in parliament. The largest party until now, which claimed election fraud on polling day, saw its support collapse.
Ramtane Lamamra, Außenminister von Algerien, gestikuliert, während er eine Erklärung des Präsidenten des Landes in Algier verliest. Algerien bricht offiziell die Verbindungen zu seinem Nachbarland Marokko ab. Das kündigte der algerische Außenminister Lamamra an. Hintergrund ist unter anderem der Streit der beiden nordafrikanischen Länder um die Westsahara. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Algeria severs diplomatic ties with Morocco 25.08.2021

The two North African countries have been at loggerheads for decades, mainly over the disputed Western Sahara region. Algeria said its neighbor had committed "hostile actions," while Morocco refuted those claims.
The French Foreign Legion was established in 1831 as an elite unit of foreign volunteers. The Legion's primary function in the 19th and early 20th century was the expansion and protection of France's overseas territories.

A French immigrant in Morocco: Leila Slimani's new book 05.08.2021

In her latest historical novel, French literary star Leila Slimani tells the story of her grandmother who emigrated to Morocco after World War II.
14.09.2020 An Israir Airbus A320 lands at London Heathrow Airport, England on Monday 14th September 2020. (Photo by Robert Smith/MI News/NurPhoto)

Israeli airlines see first flights take off for Morocco 25.07.2021

The first flights from Israel to Morocco have taken off from Tel Aviv, just months after both countries signed a normalization deal. Ties soured during the Palestinian intifada of 2000-2005.
©PHOTOPQR/L'ALSACE/Jean-François FREY ; ; 20/07/2021 ; Le logiciel espion Pegasus le 20 juillet 2021. - Rights activists, journalists and lawyers around the world have been targeted with phone malware sold to authoritarian governments by an Israeli surveillance firm, media reports say.

Amnesty 'categorically' backs Pegasus findings amid denials 23.07.2021

An Indian minister has slammed the leaked surveillance list as "fake news." Kazakhstan said there was no "evidence" and Morocco said it planned to sue, as the Pegasus fallout showed no signs of easing up.
French President Emmanuel Macron gives a press conference after a meeting with NATO Secretary General at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France on May 21, 2021. Photo by Julie Sebadelha/ABACAPRESS.COM

Pegasus: Macron changes phone, weighs government response 22.07.2021

A French newspaper has reported that French President Emmanuel Macron was potentially targeted by the spyware on Morocco's behalf. Rabat has denied the charges and filed a defamation suit.
Eine Gruppe von Migranten sitzt vor einem Aufnahmezentrum für Migranten in der spanischen Nordafrika-Exklave Melilla. Insgesamt 238 Migranten sind in den frühen Morgenstunden des Donnerstags über den Grenzzaun zwischen Marokko und Spanien gesprungen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Hundreds of migrants cross into Spain's Melilla enclave 22.07.2021

A group of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa managed to scale the fences at Melilla's border in a large group, a common tactic to avoid capture. It was the latest in a series of breaches of the Moroccan border with Spain.
