Morocco is a country located in the Maghreb region of North Africa. It has a population of roughly 34 million and its official languages are Arabic and Berber.

The Kingdom of Morocco is a constitutional monarchy. Its largest city is Casablanca and its capital is Rabat. It enjoyed centuries of independence before falling under French and Spanish colonial rule in 1912. It regained its independence in 1956. It claims the disputed territory of Western Sahara. This page collates all of DW's content on Morocco.