Morocco: Solar-powered Arwa device fights drought

Food SecurityMoroccoMorocco: Solar-powered Arwa device fights droughtFatima Ezzahra Ouazzouz | Julia Mielke07/23/2024July 23, 2024A solar-powered device is helping farmers to ration water in Morocco.They can limit their irrigation systems to the crops that really need it. Could smart watering revolutionize agriculture in drought-hit areas?