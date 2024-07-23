  1. Skip to content
Morocco: Solar-powered Arwa device fights drought

Fatima Ezzahra Ouazzouz | Julia Mielke
July 23, 2024

A solar-powered device is helping farmers to ration water in Morocco.They can limit their irrigation systems to the crops that really need it. Could smart watering revolutionize agriculture in drought-hit areas?

