Thousands mark Holocaust Remembrance Day with annual March of the Living

The march took place in Poland where participants gathered at the Auschwitz death camp. Israelis marked the day with silence and warnings about rising anti-Semitism.
Thousands of young Jews from around the world gathered in Oswiecim, Poland, on Thursday to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day. They marched alongside Holocaust survivors and international politicians at the site of the former Auschwitz death camp run by Nazi Germany.
Some 10,000 marchers, who walked along a 3-kilometer (1.8-mile) route between two sites at Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, waved Israeli flags and banners highlighting the issue of rising anti-Semitism.
The March of the Living has been held annually since 1988, when it began as part of an education program for young Jews.
It is estimated that 1.1 million of the 6 million Jews executed by the Nazis during World War II died at Auschwitz.
Sirens then silence in Israel
In Israel, the day was commemorated with the wail of sirens and sudden silence as millions of residents stopped what they were doing for two minutes — citizens stopped their cars and pedestrians stood in the streets with their heads bowed as a gesture of respect.
The day was also marked with a ceremony at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin both spoke at the ceremony.
Netanyahu addressed the hatred of Jews that unifies the radical right and left as well as radical Islamists. Rivlin warned against forging alliances with those who espouse anti-Semitism.
Netanyahu has drawn criticism for allying with far-right groups in Israel as well as populist leaders like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban who have been accused of fostering and profiting from anti-Semitic sentiment to advance his political agenda. Israel's treatment of Palestinians has also drawn broad international condemnation.
Emboldened anti-Semites
With anti-Semitic violence in the US and across Europe on the rise, right-wing activists in Germany caused outrage Wednesday when they marched in formation to the beat of drums, carrying torches through the streets of Plauen in the eastern state of Saxony.
Josef Schuster, the president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, voiced harsh criticism of the march, which he called "shocking" and "disturbing." He said it conjured "memories of the darkest chapter in German history."
Schuster called for state politicians to investigate just who had allowed for the march to go forth.
His sentiments were echoed by Green Party state parliamentarian Valentin Lippmann, "The sight of right-wing extremists marching with drums, torches, flags, and matching clothing invokes the Strorm Trooper [SA] marches of the Nazi era."
Saxony had previously vowed to break up neo-Nazi networks in the state.
The march took place on the same day that Moshe Kantor, president of the European Jewish Congress, released a report documenting a 13% rise in "severe and violent" anti-Semitic crimes. Kantor said, "In 2018, we witnessed the largest number of Jews murdered in a single year since decades."
js/sms (AFP, AP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
At 95 years old, Erna de Vries is one of few remaining Holocaust survivors. A group of activists has vowed to retell her story and those of other survivors to keep alive the memory of Germany's Nazi past. (18.04.2019)
The agriculture minister of Romania had to backtrack after comparing the incineration of dead pigs to Auschwitz. But he has so far stopped short of heeding calls for his resignation. (26.07.2018)
Poland's plan to criminalize the phrase "Polish death camp" has been slammed by Israel as a denial of history. Millions of Jews were murdered in camps run by Nazi Germany in Poland after it was invaded in 1939. (28.01.2018)
Most Austrian adults do not know 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust, according to a new survey. While some described the findings as disturbing, an education expert at Yad Vashem also sees reasons for hope. (02.05.2019)
The museum called on visitors to behave more respectfully after finding photos of people balancing on the tracks at the former Nazi death camp. "There are better places to learn how to walk on a balance beam," it said. (21.03.2019)
Per a government cabinet decision, Germany now has an official standard description for anti-Semitic statements and acts. The definition should make it easier to identify and combat instances of anti-Semitism. (20.09.2017)
Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on all citizens to play a part in stamping out anti-Semitism and racism. The chancellor made the plea in her weekly video address ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (26.01.2019)
Every year in January, German officials commemorate the murder of millions of Jews and other groups perpetrated by the Nazis. Now more than ever, people are debating the "right" way to remember that horrific event. (27.01.2019)
Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu came under fire after retracting criticism of an anti-George Soros campaign. The Jewish-American billionaire said he is 'distressed' by the imagery used against him. (11.07.2017)
Hungary's prime minister told a Jewish assembly his government has declared "zero tolerance" on anti-Semitism. His speech didn't impress attendees who said he had failed to confront the country's largest far-right party. (06.05.2013)