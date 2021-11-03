The Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp was the main site for the extermination of Jews by the Nazis during the Holocaust. It was liberated on January 27, 1945.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp was operated by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland. From 1940 to 1945, Jews, Sinti and Roma, Poles, homosexuals and political opponents of the Nazis were brought to the camp. At least 1.1 million people died there, some 90% of them Jewish. This is a collection of DW's latest content about Auschwitz.