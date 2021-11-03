Visit the new DW website

Auschwitz

The Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp was the main site for the extermination of Jews by the Nazis during the Holocaust. It was liberated on January 27, 1945.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp was operated by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland. From 1940 to 1945, Jews, Sinti and Roma, Poles, homosexuals and political opponents of the Nazis were brought to the camp. At least 1.1 million people died there, some 90% of them Jewish. This is a collection of DW's latest content about Auschwitz.

Gleise, Torhaus, Konzentrationslager, Auschwitz-Birkenau, Auschwitz, Polen | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Israeli court halts auction of Auschwitz tattoo kit 03.11.2021

A court in Israel has issued an injunction stopping the sale of a branding kit used at the Auschwitz death camp. Auctioneer Meir Tzolman said he is the grandson of a Holocaust survivor.
ARCHIVE --- AM 12. MAERZ 1938 MARSCHIERT DIE DEUTSCHE WEHRMACHT IN OESTERREICH EIN UND ADOLF HITLER BEGIBT SICH AUF EINE REISE DURCH DOERFER UND STAEDTE BIS NACH WIEN. DIE ABSTIMMUNG VOM 10. APRIL 1938 LEGITIMIERT SCHLIESSLICH AN DER URNE MIT UEBER 99 PROZENT ZUSTIMMUNG DIE DEUTSCHE INVASION. DER SOGENANNTE «ANSCHLUSS» OESTERREICHS IST VOLLZOGEN. ZU DIESEM EREIGNIS STELLEN WIR IHNEN DIESES BILD ZUR VERFUEGUNG --- Auf das in Wien offiziell am 13. Maerz 1938 - ohne Parlament - verabschiedete Gesetz ueber die Wiedervereinigung Oesterreichs mit dem Deutschen Reich folgt unmittelbar der Anschluss Oesterreichs an das Deutsche Reich. Bereits am Vortag sind deutsche Wehrmachts-, SS- und Polizeieinheiten in Oesterreich einmarschiert. Nach seinem Besuch in der Hauptstadt Wien vom 15. Maerz 1938 faehrt der Fuehrer Adolf Hitler im offenen Wagen in Oberoesterreich am Benediktiner-Stift Melk an der Donau vorbei, wo er von einer Gruppe junger Frauen in Trachten mit ausgestrecktem Arm begruesst wird. (KEYSTONE/PHOTOPRESS-ARCHIV/Str) | 100 Must-Reads Veza Canetti Die Schildkröten

Austria faces up to Nazi past in Auschwitz 12.10.2021

Austria's new National Exhibition at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial underscores one main point: the country has dropped its victim myth.

Death Gate at former Nazi German concentration camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau on January 23, 2021 in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland. January 27 will mark the 76th anniversary of the camp's liberation. This year's commemoration ceremony will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto)

Antisemitic graffiti found at Auschwitz-Birkenau 05.10.2021

The Auschwitz Memorial and Museum said the spray-painted inscriptions included "denial slogans" written in English and German. More than 1.1 million people died at the camp during World War II.
Veröffentlichung des Buches „The Dressmakers of Auschwitz“ von Lucy Adlington. Marta Fuchs - the clever 'kapo' of the salon and member of the Auschwitz underground resistance

Historian brings to light story of the dressmakers of Auschwitz 14.09.2021

When she read about a 'tailoring studio' in Auschwitz, historian Lucy Adlington set out to find more about the death camp inmates employed as dressmakers.

FamBamberger: Angehörige der deutschen Sinti-Familie Bamberger zu Beginn der Dreißigerjahre. Margarete Bamberger (links vorne) wurde 1943 nach Auschwitz deportiert. Max Bamberger (rechts) fiel kurz vor Kriegsende in Jugoslawien, wohin er mit seiner Familie geflohen war, einem Massaker zum Opfer. Dokumentations- und Kulturzentrum Deutscher Sinti und Roma Copyright geklärt von Birgit Goertz.

Europe remembers Sinti, Roma murdered under Nazi rule 01.08.2021

On August 2, 1944, 4,300 Sinti and Roma were killed in the gas chambers of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp. Genocide survivors described the horrors. To this day, many of their descendants are refused compensation.
Tourismus Ferien Reisen Italien Venedig 27.06.2021, Reisen Italien, Venetien, Venedig: Das Kreuzfahrtschiff MSC Magnifica der Musica-Klasse, von der Reederei MSC Cruises betrieben . Das Schiff bietet auf 13 Passagierdecks Kapazitäten für über 2.500 Passagiere,fährt am Morgen durch die Lagune rechts die Santa Maria della Salute Copyright Eberhard Thonfeld Venedig Markusplatz Venetien Italien *** Tourism Holidays Travel Italy Venice 27 06 2021, Travel Italy, Veneto, Venice The cruise ship MSC Magnifica of the Musica class, operated by the shipping company MSC Cruises The ship offers on 13 passenger decks capacity for over 2 500 passengers,sails in the morning through the lagoon right the Santa Maria della Salute Copyright Eberhard Thonfeld

UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat 14.07.2021

The World Heritage Committee continually reviews whether certain sites deserve to keep their title. Some fail the test, ending up on the so-called red list. This time, the future of some important places is on the line.
Esther Bejarano, deutsch-jüdische Überlebende des Konzentrationslagers Auschwitz-Birkenau, sitzt in einem Sessel in ihrer Wohnung. Am 15.12.2019 wird Bejarano 95 Jahre alt. (zu dpa ««Kein Tag, an dem ich keine Angst hatte» - Esther Bejarano wird 95») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Holocaust survivor, singer Esther Bejarano dies, aged 96 10.07.2021

As a teenager, she had to perform in the Auschwitz girls' orchestra. But Esther Bejarano never stopped loving music — or fighting against racism.

01/03/2021 Ein neunarmiger Chanukkaleuchter ist durch ein Guckloch zu sehen, das sich in einem von vier begehbaren Kuben der Ausstellung «Menschen, Bilder, Orte - 1700 Jahre jüdisches Leben in Deutschland» befindet. Der Fokus der Multimedia-Wanderausstellung liegt auf der Alltagsgeschichte von Jüdinnen und Juden im Gebiet des heutigen Deutschlands.

People, pictures, places: German Jews across the centuries 03.07.2021

An exhibition in Cologne about 1,700 years of Jewish life in Germany showcases personal stories through the ages.

The Ukrainian veteran David Dushman mourns during a memorial service of Ukraine on 05.08.2015 at the Soviet memorial on the Stravüe des 17. Juni in Berlin , Germany during a memorial stone with a Russian tank . Throughout Europe, the 70th anniversary of the end of World War will be remembered in the present days. (Photo by Markus Heine/NurPhoto)

Last surviving Auschwitz liberator David Dushman dies 06.06.2021

In January 1945, Red Army tank driver David Dushman saw Auschwitz survivors stagger out of the concentration camp, amidst the dead victims of Nazi terror. He passed away in Munich, aged 98.
Roman Kent, New York Präsident Internationales Auschwitz Komitee (IAK) in Berlin Roman Kent wurde 1929 in Lodz, Polen, geboren. Nach dem Überfall Deutschlands auf Polen Deportation in das Lodzer Ghetto und später in die Konzentrationslager Auschwitz, Mertzbachtal, Dornau und Flossenbürg. 1946 wurde er aufgrund eines Beschlusses der Regierung der USA (Displaced Person Act) im Rahmen einer Kinder-Quote in den USA aufgenommen. Roman Kent lebt mit seiner Familie als Unternehmer in New York. Er ist Vorsitzender der American Gathering of Jewish Holocaust Survivors und Schatzmeister der Jewish Claims Conference. Seit 2011 Präsident des Internationalen Auschwitz Komitees. Auschwitz, 27.9.2013 Foto: Bernd Oertwig/ SCHROEWIG

Holocaust survivor, International Auschwitz Committee President Roman Kent dies 21.05.2021

The president of the International Auschwitz Committee dedicated his life to fighting against antisemitism. He helped organize Holocaust survivors into a movement and demanded Germany pay reparations.

Nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung! *** Interior of Dresden Barracks, the largest and most damaged building in the Main Fortress of Theresienstadt Copyright The Theresienstadt Centre for Genocide Studies

Holocaust remembrance site in Terezin is crumbling 07.05.2021

Under the Nazis, the entire town of Terezin was a Jewish ghetto that served as a transit camp during the Holocaust. Today, there is much to be done to keep the memory of the town alive.
Zilli Schmidt, geborene Reichmann, Auschwitz-Überlebende

Auschwitz survivor Zilli Schmidt: Fearing new Nazis today 08.04.2021

The 96-year-old Zilli Schmidt has made it her mission to tell the world what was done to the Romani people by the Nazi regime. She warns of contemporary parallels — and strikes a chord with many of her listeners.
Screenshot 2021 Virtual March of the Living Promo

2021 MOTL commemorates Holocaust virtually and globally 07.04.2021

While COVID has forced this year's March of the Living to take place online, it hasn't stopped the Holocaust commemoration — and it has even given the annual event a special focus.
Artist Gerhard Richter stands in front of his piece 'Birkenau' (2014) in the Frieder Burda Museum in Baden-Baden, Germany, 04 February 2016. The piece is part of the exhibition 'Gerhard Richter. Birkenau,' which can be seen from 06 February until 29 May 2016. Photo: ULI DECK/dpa

Gerhard Richter to loan 100 artworks to Berlin museum 18.03.2021

Top-selling German artist Gerhard Richter plans to loan about 100 paintings to Berlin's National Gallery. He started off with the "Birkenau" series.
Rembert Boese vor der ehemaligen Holzplankaserne in Kłodzko (Glatz) wo die Häftlinge aus dem Todesmarsch übernachteten. Autor © Aureliusz M. Pędziwol Aufnahmedatum 09.08.2020 Standort Glatz (Kłodzko), Niederschlesien, Polen

Auschwitz to Geppersdorf: Shining a light on a little-known death march 22.02.2021

In 1945, Nazi prisoners were marched past Rembert Boese's family home. Years later, after learning about the incident, he investigated the harrowing death march. Today, he wants the victims to be remembered properly.
BenAri2.png(©DW ) Stichwort: Ben Ari

Ohad Ben-Ari - Pianist and composer of hope 20.02.2021

Israeli Ohad Ben-Ari has been living in Berlin since 2010. The Berliner Philharmoniker commissioned him to compose "Violins of Hope" for the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.
