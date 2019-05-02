 ′Eva Stories′: Remembering the Holocaust with Instagram | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 02.05.2019

Europe

'Eva Stories': Remembering the Holocaust with Instagram

An Instagram story about 13-year-old Eva Heymann, a Hungarian Jew who was murdered in Auschwitz, has gone viral. The creators want to bring Holocaust remembrance to a social media generation, but not all are pleased.

Advertisement in Israel for Eva's Stories (Reuters/A. Cohen)

"Today I turn 13! Getting ice cream with my cousin!" Geotag: Park. Hashtag: #thisis13.

The words in English and Hebrew sit at the bottom of the shaky hand-filmed phone video. Girls giggle audibly as they run towards an ice cream cart — and past a giant swastika flag.

The camera turns for a selfie video and we meet Eva, the protagonist of eva.stories, an Instagram video project that tells the real-life story of Eva Heymann — a Hungarian Jewish girl who danced, dreamed of being a press photographer and was sent to Auschwitz in June 1944, where she was murdered in October.  

Starting on February 13, 1944 — her 13th birthday — and going up through her deportation, Eva kept a diary. She is often referred to as the Hungarian Anne Frank.

It's this text that eva.stories has brought to life through actors in 70 short, mobile-phone-style film clips, as if Eva had a cell phone during the Nazi occupation of Hungary. The clips were released as disappearing videos over a 24-hour period on May 1 and 2 to commemorate Yom HaShoah, or Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Day, when the country remembers the six million Jews killed by Nazi Germany during World War II.

Eva's videos are also available on the account landing page. Underneath them, the promotion image seen on billboards and building sides across Israel: A hand holding up a cell phone against black barbed wire and Instagram's trademark fading sunset colors, and the question: "What if a girl in the Holocaust had Instagram?"

It's a provocative combination: a social media platform with a reputation for self-focused, superficial entertainment and a defining tragedy of the 20th century whose importance, many fear, is already being trivialized by European far-right parties and could be further reduced as the last generation of survivors dies.

But the creators of the project, the father-daughter team of high-tech millionaire Mati Kochavi, 57, and his 27-year-old daughter, Maya, see it as an ideal way to bring a younger generation in direct contact with memories of the Holocaust.

"In the digital age, when the attention span is low but the thrill span is high, and given the dwindling number of survivors, it is imperative to find new models of testimony and memory," Mati Kochavi said in a statement. Eva.stories wants "to use social media to create a new genre of memory, and we hope in this way to bring viewers close to Eva's life and to the depths of her soul," he added.

Read more: Germany's changing culture of Holocaust remembrance

Instagram Screenshot eva.stories (Instagram/Eva)

The eva.stories account saves the disappearing videos under dates so they can be watched again later

International resonance

Production involved an international team of around 400 technicians, actors and extras and reportedly cost several million dollars.

Eva.stories was promoted with a billboard campaign in Israel and a short trailer released days before, which went viral. Its main target audience is Israelis between 13-30, and it reportedly garnered more than 100 million views in 14 hours, with 3 million Israelis entering Eva's profile.

A poster for eva stories on the side of a building (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Messer)

'Eva Stories' promoted itself through billboards and through an online trailer

Its reach has gone far beyond its intended audience, however, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeting before the release that he had watched the videos.

"I want to encourage you, each and every one of you, to also make your own story about people who were murdered in the Holocaust, so that the world will understand and so that we will remember what we have lost – and what we have gained back."

The White House Instagram account also shared the project with its 4.7 million followers.

On Wednesday morning, eva.stories had 318,000 followers, and by Thursday afternoon that number had risen to around 900,000. In comments on the platform, as well as on other social media, many praised the project for effectively using Instagram to share Holocaust history.

Yasmine Levi, the deputy editor in chief at the Israeli women's web magazine Saloona, called it a "brilliant, innovative and precise project" on Facebook and in an online editorial, said she would watch it with her 12-year-old daughter, who can "identify with [Eva] and get a glimpse into a cruel reality."

Other Facebook users similarly wrote that their adolescent children were captivated and moved by the videos.

This was precisely the goal, according to co-founder Maya Kochavi, who said that her team chose to use Eva's diaries as the basis because she was someone who "a modern kid in 2019 could connect to."

Read more: Auschwitz color photo shows 'a 14-year-old girl, not just a statistic'

Not a 'legitimate way'

But not all reacted to the project positively, with the appropriateness of the social media platform as a centerpoint of critique.

In a column for the Hebrew-language daily Haaretz, civics teacher Yuval Mendelson called the project "a display of bad taste" and said it would have "consequences": "The path from 'Eva's Story' to selfies at the gates of Auschwitz-Birkenau is short and steep."

"A fictitious Instagram account of a girl murdered in the Holocaust is not and cannot be a legitimate way," he added.

Read more: Auschwitz asks visitors not to balance on train tracks

Still others suggested the controversy had generational roots. Facebook user Sivan Melnick Yaniv wrote that while her 12-year-old thought eva.stories was a great way to learn about the project, her father "didn't understand why you would take such a tragic story and direct it with such kitschy tools." She told DW that for her parents, now in their 70s, "the combination of Holocaust and Instagram is inconceivable," whereas for young people like her daughter who are "digital natives, born to a reality where smartphones are the main media for transmitting any messages — this combination is natural."

Eva Heymann in 1944 before her murder (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Yad Vashem)

Eva Heymann in 1944 just months before her murder

Melnick Yaniv, who is the co-founder of Ananas, a community-based social venture dealing with the challenges and opportunities of education in the digital era, says that while this generational divide is considerable, her own grandmother — who survived the Holocaust — praised the project as "a brilliant, well-made, and innovative." 

Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center located in Israel, also has an Instagram account and makes use of the stories feature, but declined to interview on the topic of eva.stories.

"The only information we know about the project Eva's Stories is from information we've seen published by the campaign," the center's communications department said in a statement to DW. "Yad Vashem believes that the use of social media platforms in order to commemorate the Holocaust is both legitimate and effective. Yad Vashem is active and engages the public in a myriad of social media channels including Instagram albeit in a different style and manner. Not only do Yad Vashem's posts contain authentic material and historically based facts, we ensure that its content is both relevant to the public while being respectful to the topic."

Melnick Yaniv underlined that in her view, "it is impossible to capture and deliver the multiple layers and atrocities of the Holocaust in any kind of media. Having said that, it is a human responsibility to remember and pass on its history to future generations" and this project is a step in the right direction she hopes will inspire educators "to promote valuable discussions through innovative platforms."

  • Skulptur über der Außenmauer der KZ-Gedenkstätte Dachau

    'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

    Dachau

    The Nazi regime opened the first concentration camp in Dauchau, not far from Munich. Just a few weeks after Adolf Hitler came to power it was used by the paramilitary SS "Schutzstaffel" to imprison, torture and kill political opponents to the regime. Dachau also served as a prototype and model for the other Nazi camps that followed.

  • Haus der Wannsee-Konferenz in Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

    Wannsee House

    The villa on Berlin's Wannsee lake was pivotal in planning the Holocaust. Fifteen members of the Nazi government and the SS Schutzstaffel met here on January 20, 1942 to plan what became known as the "Final Solution," the deportation and extermination of all Jews in German-occupied territory. In 1992, the villa where the Wannsee Conference was held was turned into a memorial and museum.

  • Kongresshalle auf dem ehemaligen Reichsparteitagsgelände in Nürnberg

    'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

    Nazi party rally grounds

    Nuremberg hosted the biggest Nazi party propaganda rallies from 1933 until the start of the Second World War. The annual Nazi party congress as well as rallies with as many as 200,000 participants took place on the 11-km² (4.25 square miles) area. Today, the unfinished Congress Hall building serves as a documentation center and a museum.

  • Gedenkstätte Bergen-Belsen

    'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

    Bergen-Belsen

    The Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Lower Saxony was initially established as a prisoner of war camp before becoming a concentration camp. Prisoners too sick to work were brought here from other concentration camps, so many also died of disease. One of the 50,000 killed here was Anne Frank, a Jewish girl who gained international fame posthumously after her diary was published.

  • Deutschland ehemaliges Konzentrationslager Buchenwald (Getty Images/J. Schlueter)

    'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

    Buchenwald Memorial

    Buchenwald near the Thuringian town of Weimar was one of the largest concentration camps in Germany. From 1937 to April 1945, the National Socialists deported about 270,000 people from all over Europe here and murdered 64,000 of them.

  • Bendlerblock - Ehrenhof der Gedenkstätte Deutscher Widerstand

    'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

    Memorial to the German Resistance

    The Bendlerblock building in Berlin was the headquarters of a military resistance group. On July 20, 1944, a group of Wehrmacht officers around Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg carried out an assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler that failed. The leaders of the conspiracy were summarily shot the same night in the courtyard of the Bendlerblock, which is today the German Resistance Memorial Center.

  • Gedenkstätte Hadamar

    'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

    Hadamar Euthanasia Center

    From 1941 people with physical and mental disabilities were killed at a psychiatric hospital in Hadamar in Hesse. Declared "undesirables" by the Nazis, some 15,000 people were murdered here by asphyxiation with carbon monoxide or by being injected with lethal drug overdoses. Across Germany some 70,000 were killed as part of the Nazi euthanasia program. Today Hadamar is a memorial to those victims.

  • Holocaust Denkmal Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

    Holocaust Memorial

    Located next to the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin's Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe was inaugurated sixty years after the end of World War II on May 10, 2005, and opened to the public two days later. Architect Peter Eisenman created a field with 2,711 concrete slabs. An attached underground "Place of Information" holds the names of all known Jewish Holocaust victims.

  • Gedenkstätte für die im Nationalsozialismus verfolgten Homosexuellen Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

    Memorial to persecuted homosexuals

    Not too far from the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, another concrete memorial honors the thousands of homosexuals persecuted by the Nazis between 1933 and 1945. The four-meter high monument, which has a window showing alternately a film of two men or two women kissing, was inaugurated in Berlin's Tiergarten on May 27, 2008.

  • Gedenkstätte für die im Nationalsozialismus ermordeten Sinti und Roma Berlin

    'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

    Sinti and Roma Memorial

    Opposite the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin, a park inaugurated in 2012 serves as a memorial to the 500,000 Sinti and Roma people killed by the Nazi regime. Around a memorial pool the poem "Auschwitz" by Roma poet Santino Spinelli is written in English, Germany and Romani: "gaunt face, dead eyes, cold lips, quiet, a broken heart, out of breath, without words, no tears."

  • Stolperstein in Hamburg

    'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

    'Stolpersteine' - stumbling blocks as memorials

    In the 1990s, the artist Gunther Demnig began a project to confront Germany's Nazi past. Brass-covered concrete cubes placed in front of the former houses of Nazi victims, provide details about the people and their date of deportation and death, if known. More than 45,000 "Stolpersteine" have been laid in 18 countries in Europe - it's the world's largest decentralized Holocaust memorial.

  • Der ehemalige Führerbau

    'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust

    Brown House in Munich

    Right next to the "Führerbau" where Adolf Hitler had his office, was the headquarters of the Nazi Party in Germany, in the "Brown House" in Munich. A white cube now occupies its former location. A new "Documentation Center for the History of National Socialism" opened on April 30, 2015, 70 years after the liberation from the Nazi regime, uncovering further dark chapters of history.

    Author: Max Zander, Ille Simon


