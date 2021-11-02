Visit the new DW website

Instagram the largest photo community on the internet. The photo-sharing platform has been developed especially for mobile devices.

"Instagram" is a blend of instant (as the Kodak Instamatic) and telegram: The photo is shot, edited using the Instagram filters, tagged with the proper hashtags (pound key before the buzzwords) and immediately uploaded to the platform. Other Instagrammers can look at it, like and comment. The postings can be shared on other social networks. Popular themes are selfies, food, landscapes and architecture.

Picture of the homepage of Facebook website in Spanish language taken in Buenos Aires on May 10, 2012. Social-networking giant Facebook will go public on the NASDAQ May 18 with its initial public offering, trading under the symbol FB, in an effort to raise $10.6 billion. AFP PHOTO/JUAN MABROMATA (Photo credit should read JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

Nicaragua: Facebook accuses government of ties to shuttered accounts 02.11.2021

Parent company Meta said it nixed hundreds of fake Facebook and Instagram pages publishing pro-government content. President Daniel Ortega is running for a fourth term in office in an election opponents decry as a farce.
October 5, 2021, Ukraine: In this photo illustration, a message that says This site can't be reached, about an error of internet connection is seen on a smartphone screen with a Facebook logo in the background. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down and suffered outages, reportedly by media on October 04, 2021. (Credit Image: © Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

Facebook under fire — will lawmakers now get tough on Big Tech? 28.10.2021

The revelations by whistleblower Frances Haugen have put the US tech giant under renewed scrutiny. Stricter rules are overdue, the EU’s digital policy chief told DW.

Dublin Tech Summit. Facebook and Instgram branding during the Dublin Tech Summit, held at the Royal Dublin Society (RDS) in Dublin, Ireland. Picture date: Thursday April 11, 2019. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire URN:42274675

Facebook, Instagram face technical problems again 08.10.2021

Users have been facing issues accessing the social media giant's apps and services for the second time in a week. The company said a configuration change was behind the outage, which is under control.
4.10.2021**** Störung bei WhatsApp, Facebook und Instagram Am 04.10.2021 gab es eine Störung bei den sozialen Netzwerken WhatsApp, Facebook und Instagram Foto: Revierfoto

Africalink on Air - 05 October 2021 05.10.2021

Impact of Facebook outage in Africa +++ The Gambia registers 30 presidential aspirants +++ Nigeria seeks to cash in on avocado farming
Störung bei WhatsApp, Facebook und Instagram Am 04.10.2021 gab es eine Störung bei den sozialen Netzwerken WhatsApp, Facebook und Instagram Foto: Revierfoto

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp return after outage — as it happened 04.10.2021

Website monitoring group Downdetector said Monday's outage was the largest such failure it had ever seen. The outage also comes as Facebook contends with damaging revelations from an ex-employee.
In this Sept. 16, 2021, photo provided by CBS, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen talks with CBS' Scott Pelley on 60 Minutes, in an episode that aired Sunday, Oct. 3. (Robert Fortunato/CBS News/60 Minutes via AP)

Facebook whistleblower reveals herself as Frances Haugen 04.10.2021

Facebook is "tearing our societies apart," a former employee has told US news show "60 Minutes." The tech giant's internal research showed the company knew of the harms it caused, but optimized for profits.
September 18, 2019, Dhaka, Bangladesh: A user open social media apps on her mobile phone in Dhaka. Instagram and Facebook are among the most popular with people. (Credit Image: © MD Mehedi Hasan/ZUMA Wire

Facebook pauses plans to roll out 'Instagram Kids' 27.09.2021

The move follows a damning series in The Wall Street Journal about the effects of the app on teens' mental health. But the tech giant insists it still "stands by" the project.
29.08.2020, Berlin, Impression von der Anti-Corona Großdemo, die erneut von der Bewegung Querdenken 711 aus Stuttgart angemeldet wurde. Nachdem der Berliner Senat die Demonstration verboten hatte, haben das Berliner Verwaltungsgericht und in weiterer Instanz das Oberverwaltungsgericht Berlin-Brandenburg diese Demo genehmigt. Zur Kundgebung wurde unter dem Motto Sturm auf Berlin und mit dem Hashtag #Berlin2908 aufgerufen. Gekommen sind erneut Demonstranten aus den unterschiedlichsten Lagern, die meisten ohne Mund- / Nasenschutz unterwegs waren. Dabei auch wieder Rechte, Reichsbürger, Impfgegner und allerhand sonstige Verschwörungstheoretiker, die gegen die anhaltenden Corona-Maßnahmen protestieren. Weil die Teilnehmer sich nicht an die Abstandsregeln gehalten haben, wurde die Demo von der Polizei teilweise aufgelöst. Im Bild: Demonstranten vor dem Brandenburger Tor mit Flaggen des Deutschen Kaiserreiches und Preußen sowie eine großen Q der Q-Bewegung bzw. QAnon-Bewegung.

Facebook deletes accounts of German anti-lockdown group 16.09.2021

The tech giant says the Querdenken (Lateral Thinking) movement was causing "social harm" by promoting conspiracy theories against coronavirus restrictions.
Hamburg, 17. November 2016 - Twitter-Icon auf einem auf einem iPhone PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY Hamburg 17 November 2016 Twitter Icon on a on a iPhone PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY

Like or dislike: How Germany's election campaign is going social 14.09.2021

From using influencers to posting on TikTok, German political parties are attempting to reach out to voters on social media in a variety of ways. Will they succeed?
The Instagram logo is displayed on a tablet on December 20, 2012 in Paris. Instagram backed down on December 18, 2012 from a planned policy change that appeared to clear the way for the mobile photo sharing service to sell pictures without compensation, after users cried foul. Changes to the Instagram privacy policy and terms of service set to take effect January 16 had included wording that appeared to allow people's pictures to be used by advertisers at Instagram or Facebook worldwide, royalty-free. AFP PHOTO / LIONEL BONAVENTURE (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)

Instagram influencers: German court clarifies rules for ads 09.09.2021

A top German court has decided that social media influencers can recommend products without the content necessarily needing to be flagged as advertising. But there are some limits.
DRESDEN, GERMANY - APRIL 10: Alice Weidel, co-leader of the Bundestag faction of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party, speaks to members of the media at the AfD federal party congress on April 10, 2021 in Dresden, Germany. AfD delegates are meeting ahead of German federal elections scheduled for September. The party is launching its political election campaign under the motto Germany. But normal. with a call for a return to what party heads claim is a Germany more recognizable to the average citizen. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

German election: Far-right AfD outperforms competitors on social media 27.08.2021

Germany's far-right populists have far fewer party supporters than their big-tent competitors. But they still manage to dominate the discourse on social media — especially in election campaigns. Why is that?
In this picture taken on August 5, 2019, a woman uses her mobile phone in a cafe in Kabul. - The historic deal between the US and the Taliban leaves unresolved the fate of Afghan women, whose fragile gains could come under threat as the brutally repressive insurgents seek to expand their influence. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP) / TO GO WITH ' Afghanistan-conflict-peace-Taliban-women, INTERVIEW' by Thomas Watkins (Photo credit should read WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghan influencers living in fear — even in exile 24.08.2021

A generation of young Afghans has conquered social media and the internet over the last decade. Now they, too, are fleeing the "digitally armed" Taliban.
Hamburg, 17. November 2016 - Instagram-Icon auf einem iPhone | Verwendung weltweit

Op-ed: Instagram must protect free speech — lives depend on it 18.06.2021

Quinn McKew, Executive Director at human rights organization Article19, argues in this op-ed that social media plays a critical role in protecting free speech, as recent events in India show.
Screenshot BND Instagram Liebesgrüße , Instagram Post BND 2021 Quelle: BND / Instagram

From the secret services with love 27.05.2021

The world's intelligence agencies have taken to social media to recruit future James Bonds. But will this strategy work?
January 04, 2021*** (FILES) In this file photo taken on January 04, 2021 US President Donald Trump looks on during a rally in support of Republican incumbent senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of a Senate runoff in Dalton, Georgia. - Nearly 100 days into Joe Biden's presidency, predecessor Donald Trump -- twice impeached, and accused of fomenting a deadly US Capitol rebellion -- remains a curiously powerful figure in the Republican Party, potentially into the 2024 election. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

Facebook upholds ban on Donald Trump's account 05.05.2021

Former US President Donald Trump will be suspended from Facebook and Instagram for at least another six months. He was banned from the platform following the January 6 siege of the US Capitol by his supporters.
Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party shout slogans during a protest against the arrest of their leader as he was demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador over depictions of Prophet Muhammad, in Lahore on April 13, 2021. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

Pakistan blocks social media platforms amid protest crackdown 16.04.2021

Sites including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube will be unavailable until Friday afternoon in the country. The move comes amid fears that a radical group could use social media to perpetuate violent protests.
