Instagram the largest photo community on the internet. The photo-sharing platform has been developed especially for mobile devices.
"Instagram" is a blend of instant (as the Kodak Instamatic) and telegram: The photo is shot, edited using the Instagram filters, tagged with the proper hashtags (pound key before the buzzwords) and immediately uploaded to the platform. Other Instagrammers can look at it, like and comment. The postings can be shared on other social networks. Popular themes are selfies, food, landscapes and architecture.
Parent company Meta said it nixed hundreds of fake Facebook and Instagram pages publishing pro-government content. President Daniel Ortega is running for a fourth term in office in an election opponents decry as a farce.