Russia releases prisoners in massive exchange deal with West

08/01/2024 August 1, 2024 Germany 'did not take decision lightly' to release assassin Krasikov

Germany has also confirmed the prisoner swap with Russia involving the United States and European allies.

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement the deal had involved close and trusting cooperation with the United States and European partners.

US President Joe Biden, when asked by reporters about what Germany wanted in return for its cooperation, replied: "nothing."

According to the German statement, the exchange agreement secured the release of 15 people who were unlawfully detained in Russia and a German citizen, Rico K. who had been sentenced to death in Belarus.

Among those returning to Russia was Vadim Krasikov, convicted in 2021 of shooting to death a Georgian citizen of Chechen ethnicity in a Berlin park in 2019.

The victim, 40-year-old Zelimkhan Khangoshvili was shot in an "execution-style" killing at Berlin's Kleiner Tiergarten park. The killing was carried out the drive-by style shooting on a bicycle in broad daylight — shooting the victim in the head and chest, prosecutors said.

The crime scene in Berlin after the 2019 murder of a Georgian man allegedly on behalf of Russian security services Image: Christoph Soeder/dpa/picture-alliance

A German court concluded it was an assassination ordered by the Russian security services and Krasikov was sentenced to life imprisonment.

"The German government did not take this decision lightly," said a statement .

"The state's interest in enforcing the prison sentence of a convicted criminal was offset by the freedom, physical well-being and — in some cases — ultimately the lives of innocent people imprisoned in Russia and those wrongfully imprisoned for political reasons. Our obligation to protect German citizens and solidarity with the United States were important motivators."

"We hope that all those released today will recover from their physical and psychological suffering in the company of their family and friends. Our thoughts are with all those who are still being imprisoned in Russia today for expressing their opinions and telling the truth about Putin's war of aggression against Ukraine. Their courage must be an example to all democrats!"

"The federal government calls on the Russian and Belarusian leadership to release all other unjustly politically imprisoned people."

