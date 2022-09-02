The Soviet Union was a transcontinental state comprising of 15 republics that spanned much of Eurasia from 1922 to 1991.

The Soviet Union was the first country to declare itself socialist and build towards a communist society. It encompassed Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Belorussia, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. The Soviet Union was dissolved following the collapse of its communist government.