Soviet Union

The Soviet Union was a transcontinental state comprising of 15 republics that spanned much of Eurasia from 1922 to 1991.

The Soviet Union was the first country to declare itself socialist and build towards a communist society. It encompassed Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Belorussia, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. The Soviet Union was dissolved following the collapse of its communist government. This page is a compilation of all DW content refering to the Soviet Union.

Josef Kompalla on Summit Series: 'I would do exactly the same thing today'

Josef Kompalla on Summit Series: 'I would do exactly the same thing today' 02.09.2022

A 1972 series between Canada and the Soviet Union is remembered as having changed hockey forever. Revered internationally but reviled in Canada, referee Josef Kompalla speaks to DW about the deciding Game 8.
Opinion: Mikhail Gorbachev failed, and made the world a better place

Opinion: Mikhail Gorbachev failed, and made the world a better place 31.08.2022

Many countries and people around the world owe their freedom to Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader. His present-day successor, Vladimir Putin, could not be more different, says DW's Miodrag Soric.
Russia and German reunification: Opposing views on Mikhail Gorbachev's legacy

Russia and German reunification: Opposing views on Mikhail Gorbachev's legacy 31.08.2022

In Germany, Mikhail Gorbachev was celebrated above all for paving the way for reunification. But at home, critics say he could have handled the process better. Is that criticism justified?
Fischer v. Spassky: The Cold War on a chessboard

Fischer v. Spassky: The Cold War on a chessboard 31.08.2022

The 1972 World Chess Championship saw Bobby Fischer of the US challenge the Soviet Union's Boris Spassky in the "Match of the Century." Fischer ended up winning.
World pays tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev

World pays tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev 31.08.2022

Germany, the United States and other countries have praised the former Soviet leader for bringing the Cold War to a peaceful end.
Mikhail Gorbachev, Germany's most beloved Russian, has died

Mikhail Gorbachev, Germany's most beloved Russian, has died 31.08.2022

Germany admired the architect of glasnost and perestroika in a way that Russia never did. At the age of 91, former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died.
World reacts to death of Mikhail Gorbachev

World reacts to death of Mikhail Gorbachev 30.08.2022

Gorbachev, in power between 1985 and 1991, played a key role in ending the Cold War but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Latvia removes Soviet-era monument in Riga

Latvia removes Soviet-era monument in Riga 25.08.2022

A controversial Soviet-era monument in the Latvian capital was brought down, despite protests from the Baltic state's ethnic Russian minority to keep it.
Samantha Smith: How a 10-year-old became a Cold War icon of peace

Samantha Smith: How a 10-year-old became a Cold War icon of peace 28.06.2022

She wrote an urgent letter at age 10 to then Soviet Union leader, Yuri Andropov, that made headlines in the 1980s. Her message remains relevant on what would have been her 50th birthday.
What's behind eastern Germans' empathy for Russia?

What's behind eastern Germans' empathy for Russia? 27.05.2022

For decades, many in former East Germany felt closer to Russia than their western compatriots. But opposition to Russia's war on Ukraine now outweighs historical grievances about the West.
Opinion: Russia must be held accountable for Ukraine's reconstruction

Opinion: Russia must be held accountable for Ukraine's reconstruction 22.05.2022

Who will pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine? Russia cannot be let off scot-free and leave the cost of rebuilding to other countries, just as it has in Syria, says Miodrag Soric.
McDonald's announces it's leaving Russia entirely after 3 decades

McDonald's announces it's leaving Russia entirely after 3 decades 16.05.2022

The fast-food giant has said it was leaving because of the "unpredictable operating environment" and "humanitarian" reasons. McDonald's was quick to set up shop in the Soviet Union in the waning embers of the Cold War.
Who was Ukrainian philosopher Hryhoriy Skovoroda?

Who was Ukrainian philosopher Hryhoriy Skovoroda? 12.05.2022

The Soviet Union once honored Hryhoriy Skovoroda with a museum in Ukraine — that's now been destroyed by Russian bombs. It's an attack on a freedom-loving idol, says philologist Gusan Guseynov.
Leonid Kravchuk: The man who buried the Soviet Union

Leonid Kravchuk: The man who buried the Soviet Union 10.05.2022

Leonid Kravchuk, the first president of Ukraine, was a Soviet apparatchik who made mistakes — but was nonetheless a stroke of good fortune for his country. DW's Roman Goncharenko looks back on his life.
Ukraine: Zelenskyy vows 'two Victory Days' — as it happened

Ukraine: Zelenskyy vows 'two Victory Days' — as it happened 09.05.2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country would not allow Russia to "appropriate" Victory Day as Moscow parades mark the anniversary of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany.
Poland: Warsaw hands over Russian 'spy nest' to Ukrainians

Poland: Warsaw hands over Russian 'spy nest' to Ukrainians 11.04.2022

The Polish capital has seized an abandoned Russian diplomatic compound after decades of legal dispute. Authorities say the site, which some Poles say was used for spying, will be handed over to the Ukrainian community.

